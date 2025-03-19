MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm – Everything big you need to know

Magic: The Gathering – Tarkir: Dragonstorm is the next big chapter in game’s canon lore, following on from the snappy side quest that was Aetherdrift. Now that all the fun is over and the racers have finished their wild inter-dimensional tourney, it’s time for chaos of another kind, as dragons descend on Tarkir and beyond, to raise hell.

This set follows directly on from the plot of Dragons of Tarkir, which saw the rise of the dragonlords and their subjugation of the people of Tarkir, thanks to time travel shenanigans. Now sick of the rule of the dragonlords, the people have rebelled under the banners of the old clans, and are attempting to fight back. Against this backdrop, the events of Tarkir: Dragonstorm take place.

Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming MTG set.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm – Plot

As mentioned, the plot of Tarkir: Dragonstorm continues on from Dragons of Tarkir, a set released way back in 2015. In this story, the consequences of Fate Reforged were revealed when changing the past of Tarkir led to dragons ruling the land. While this move was done to rewrite the battle between Nicol Bolas and Ugin, a worse fate was created – and all that meddling has now bred the dragonstorms of this newer set.

In Tarkir: Dragonstorm, the land of Tarkir is now at war, as inter-dimensional dragonstorms flood the world with new threat. It’s a bit Exoprimal, if you’re familiar with Capcom’s recent live service venture. Dragons are coming out of portals in the sky, and it’s up to the five clans (Abzan, Jeskai, Mardu, Sultai, and Temur) to band together to fight back against the hordes.

Notably, it’s not only Tarkir facing these dragonstorms, as some have also bled into other realms, by way of the planar portals known as Omenpaths. Everybody gets a dragon!

Who are the five clans in MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm?

Let’s break down each of the five clans involved in the events of MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm.

Abzan (White, Black, Green) – This clan is filled with sturdy warriors with strong familial bonds. They summon ancestor spirits to fight, and in the events of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, they are rediscovering their black mana spells.

Jeskai (Blue, Red, White) – This clan is comprised of monk practitioners who seek unity of thought and shared understanding of reality.

Mardu (Red, White, Black) – This clan is full of nomadic warriors who defend and expand their territory through technology, and by exploiting the weaknesses of their opponents. They are skilled blacksmiths, and can channel magical lightning through their armour.

Sultai (Black, Green, Blue) – This clan can bring warriors back from the dead, although you must be worthy of this treatment. They’re essentially nature zombies, and pair elements of life with those of death.

Temur (Green, Blue, Red) – This clan is semi-nomadic, and features a vast array of magic users. They draw magic from the world around them, including from animals and nature.

Notably, all five clans get their own Commander Deck in this set.

New mechanics: Behold, Endures, Flurry, Renew, Harmonize, Mobilize

Six new mechanics are being introduced in MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm, as representative of the strengths of each of the five clans. Here’s the full list, and what each mechanic does:

Endures (Abzan) – After a creature endures a particular event (a death, for example), you may choose to put a +1/+1 counter on them, or create a white Spirit creature token.

Flurry (Jeskai) – You may activate a Flurry after casting your second spell in a turn. Essentially, you’ll be rewarded with certain bonuses for casting more than one spell per turn.

Renew (Sultai) – When you exile a card using Renew, you’ll get a certain reward. This can be putting counters on creatures, or getting certain keyword counters in exchange (like flying, deathtouch, or lifelink).

Harmonize (Temur) – Harmonize is a version of Flashback that lets you cast a card from your graveyard by paying its Harmonize cost, and/or tapping a creature to reduce the overall cost.

Mobilize (Mardu) – Mobilize is an ability that triggers whenever a creature attacks. It lets you summon creature tokens to fight for you, so you can build your armies.

Behold – Behold is a new keyword that isn’t tied to any one clan. It essentially lets you point to a particular Dragon card or reveal one to “behold” it. Once beheld, you get a particular effect.

New card type: Omen

MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm is introducing a new card type to the game, known as Omen. This is an Instant card type that is usually also a Dragon spell. You can either cast the Dragon as a creature, or you may cast it as an Instant – Omen for an alternative effect.

Per Wizards of the Coast, this card type has been introduced so you can fill your decks with dragons, without making it too clunky or uncooperative. Essentially, you get a dragon and you get the option for a cool ability.

Other new features for MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm

In addition to these inclusions, MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm also arrives with a bunch of other new features. First, the most eye-catching: this set will include a new foil treatment known as Dragon Scale, which looks exactly like the shiny scales of a dragon. This particular treatment is likely to be highly coveted, as it looks pretty spectacular.

There’s also a new “Ghostfire” treatment for certain cards, with this transforming creatures into ghostly, glowing versions of themselves – a bit like Ghost Rider.

Another thing worth noting is Special Guests return in this set. For those unfamiliar, Special Guests are reprints of very powerful cards, with new artwork. Some of the Special Guest cards shown off during a recent set preview include: Eerie Ultimatum, Emergent Ultimatum, Genesis Ultimatum, Inspired Ultimatum, and Ruinous Ultimatum. The Special Guest card roster also includes Fetch Lands like Marsh Flats, Scalding Tarn, Verdant Catacombs, Arid Mesa, and Misty Rainforest.

As one final surprise, MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm will also include a serialised Mox Jasper card, with a limited run of 500. Each will be numbered, and there’s exclusive artwork on these numbered cards, so if you get lucky, you may be able to add one of these to your collection.

MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm is set to launch on 11 April 2025. You can learn more about the new set on the Magic: The Gathering website.