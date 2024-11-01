MTG: Foundations Card Preview – Rise of the Dark Realms

After a terrifying trip to haunted planes, Magic: The Gathering is going back to basics for its next set, Foundations. This set is designed to be a solid entry point for new players, while also providing more experienced players with fresh cards and reprints, all of which will remain Standard-legal until at least 2029. Foundations isn’t quite a reset, but as the name suggests, it will be a foundation for a fresh new era of MTG, with an all-star lineup of cards to bolster gameplay.

Thanks to the folks at Wizards of the Coast, GamesHub has an exclusive MTG: Foundations card to reveal – and we couldn’t be happier with our assignment. It’s a reprint of Rise of the Dark Realms, which first appeared in 2014, and remains a fan-favourite for Liliana fans, and players with zombie decks.

Check out the refreshed version of the card below:

Image: Michael Komarck / Wizards of the Coast

This card, which costs seven generic mana and two black mana, is an incredible card to play in the later stages of games.

Once you have enough mana, you can play this card to put all creature cards from all graveyards onto the battlefield under your control. If you’re playing Commander in a pod of five, and let’s say it’s turn six or so and you’ve got mana ramp in play, you have the chance to be resurrecting 𝑥 times five monsters, times six (assuming monsters have actually been killed each turn).

Anything that ends up in the graveyard is yours to pillage.

Personally, I love this card a lot. It’s in my Gisa and Geralf Commander Deck, which is very specifically themed to the 2017 blockbuster masterpiece, The Mummy. Yes, that Mummy. The one I have written about extensively for GamesHub, because it remains a source of fascination to me. Every card in this deck is designed to create zombies, resurrect zombies, or make zombies bigger. (For added context, all “mummies” in MTG are zombie-type creatures.)

Read: The Mummy (2017) had an official video game sequel that nobody talks about

I’ve never specifically been able to play this card, even when I’ve drawn it, because it usually gets nuked by a certain player waiting with an “in response” action – but I’m so glad it’s being reprinted, so more players will have the chance to wreak absolute havoc on others.

Image: Michael Komarck / Wizards of the Coast

For players into deck building, this is the sort of card you’ll want in any monster/goth deck – whether zombie, werewolf, or vampire-themed. It’s a fantastic and devastating secret weapon, and it’s sure to cause a fuss when it finally appears in your hand.

Magic: The Gathering – Foundations launches in pre-release on 8 November 2024, and officially arrives on 15 November 2024. As is tradition, there’ll be pre-release events at a variety of WPN stores to celebrate its launch. You can find your nearest venue via the WPN locator.