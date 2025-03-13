Humble Games Showcase 2025 – Every big game announcement

The Humble Games Showcase 2025 has kicked off a new era for Humble Games, defined by a range of creative, innovative games charting diverse genres. There was wild sci-fi and fantasy adventures in the new game announcements, with an eclectic array of creatures and critters on all sides. There was also cosier-looking experiences, from sticker-making games to home decorating sims.

We got new DLC announcements, new platform announcements, release dates for long-anticipated games, and much more. If your wishlist for the year wasn’t already full, then this showcase gave lots of inspiration for new entries.

Here’s all the big announcements from the Humble Games Showcase 2025.

Wall World 2 is on the way

The first trailer, part of the “Friends of Humble Pre-Show”, was for Wall World 2, the next game from developer Alawar (Beholder, Wall World). Like its predecessor, this game will feature mining in a rogue-like world, with players tasked with exploring mines, and surviving whatever lies within.

Here’s the rundown: “The world of the Wall awaits … Explore procedurally generated mines full of new discoveries and dangers. Extract valuable resources, harness lost technologies, and upgrade your robospider and exosuit to survive against hordes of raging monsters.”

Wall World 2 launches in 2025.

Get your cosy on with Assemble Entertainment

Next up, Assemble Entertainment popped in to encourage players to experience cosy gameplay with its latest array of published titles. This included Sticky Business, which got a lovely new trailer showing off its sticker-creation systems.

Urban Jungle also got a new trailer. This is a home decorating and unpacking game where you’ll place house plants and other items to make your space cosy and charming. You’ll also be able to pet your cat, which is equally important.

SelectaPlay popped in to announced new physical media releases

Following the cosy trailers, SelectaPlay put in an appearance to reveal trailers for new games getting physical media releases. This includes:

Bubble Ghost Remake – A reimagining of the classic 1980s platformer, complete with fresh new 2D graphics and streamlined gameplay. This title will release for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 on 27 March 2025.

Touhou Luna Nights – This snazzy metroidvania is getting sleek standard and collector’s edition releases to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The collector’s edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, and more.

ANTRO – “Set in a dystopian future where humanity is forced underground, ANTRO delivers an intense 2.5D platforming experience, blending fast-paced action, puzzle-solving, and parkour – all synchronised to an electrifying urban music soundtrack featuring Hip-Hop, Drill, R&B, and electronic beats.” A demo is now available.

Future Vibe Check is a “musical automation” game

Another trailer aired during the Friends of Humble Pre-Show was for Future Vibe Check, a new game from Created by Unwise and Akupara Games. In it, you will run a surreal factory line and node network that produces goods and “helps you make music.”

Here’s the official description: “Summoned by Infinity, you must rebuild reality. The call of endless optimisation will be sublimated into sound. Automate the Vibe. Defend the Vibe. Become the Vibe.”

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus is getting Tanuki Kabuki DLC

The final trailer of the Friends of Humble segment was for a new DLC for Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, subtitled Tanuki Kabuki. This DLC will add in mysterious tanuki warriors and more lands to explore. Currently, this DLC is noted as “coming soon.”

Town of Zoz is a fantasy farming, fighting, and cooking adventure

If you’re looking for a new twist on the farming genre, you might find it in Town of Zoz, a new game from Studio Pixanoh. This adventure combines cartoon graphics with a low frame rate style for a very cool-looking world where you can run through dungeons, defeat creatures, cook delicious meals, and build up a farm. It’s coming soon, so keep an eye out for more.

Monaco 2 gets an April 2025 launch window

Next up, co-op heist sim Monaco 2 got a new trailer confirming an April 2025 launch window for release. In this game, you’ll corral a flock of experts to take on a variety of heists, with care and strategy needed to advance.

In this sequel, players will now be able to explore the entire map of their next target location, and they’ll also have access to special “trinkets” which can change up the abilities of each team member. Notably, there will also be an “unreliable narrator” mode which will use procedural generation to change level design and provide new challenges to players.

On Your Tail launches for Nintendo Switch on 13 March

This was followed by a breezy trailer confirming detective mystery adventure On Your Tail is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on 13 March.

Lost Skies gets a breath-taking new trailer

Next up in the Humble Games Showcase, survival adventure Lost Skies got a brand new trailer revealing more of its sweeping fantasy world. Here’s the official description: “Chart a course in a breathtaking, but fractured world. Explore ancient ruins, master advanced technology, and craft your very own sky ship to brave nature’s fury and colossal threats in Lost Skies. Team up with friends or go it alone in this awe-inspiring cooperative survival adventure.”

Lost Skies is currently undated, but is available to wishlist via Steam.

New song revealed for Billie Bust Up

Giddy Goat Games popped in next to reveal more about the development of rhythm adventure platformer, Billie Bust Up. This game is “a 3D platforming musical inspired by your favourite timeless, magical animated films,” and features an array of original songs. One of these – ‘I’ve Had Enough of You’ – was revealed during this Humble Games Showcase.

Breeze in the Clouds got a release window

Next up, the adorable-looking Breeze in the Clouds got a 2025 launch window. This is a side-scrolling beat-em-up with an adorable, cartoonish art style that really elevates the cuteness of its protagonist, a brawling, weather-controlling corgi.

Here’s the official description: “Jump, brawl, and command the powers of weather as Breeze, a scrappy corgi swept into a world in the clouds where animal forces control the weather. Battle the elements with combo-fuelled 2D brawling action as you accumulate the ultimate puppy power!”

Wizard of Legends 2 got a new co-op trailer

Wizard of Legends 2 was up next in the Humble Games Showcase, with a new trailer showing off its four-player co-op action. Here’s what to expect: “Face perilous magical trials in the fast-paced rogue-lite follow-up to the acclaimed original, featuring co-op and vibrant new 3D visuals. Master new Arcana and elements, experiment with spell combinations, and become the next Wizard of Legend!”

Threads of Time‘s latest trailer revealed a new character

This was followed by a new trailer for “time-travelling RPG” Threads of Time. In this game, players will explore a grand magical world inspired by classic JRPGs, with environments and terrains that look absolutely gorgeous in a hybrid pixel art / 3D style.

In this new trailer, developer Riyo Games revealed a look at a new sky pirate character who wears a swishy red cloak and wields magic. Threads of Time continues to look stunning, and we’re certainly keen to see more.

Wild Blue is a new Star Fox spiritual successor

The final trailer of the Humble Games Showcase 2025 was for Wild Blue, a new Star Fox spiritual successor from Chuhai Labs (Cursed to Golf). The tongue-in-cheek trailer revealed a passionate team of experienced devs working on a game that aims big.

Here’s the description: “Wild Blue reimagines the classic on-rail adventures of the ’90s. Join Bowie Stray and the Blue Bombers as they soar through the skies on a mission to save the world in this action-packed, nostalgic journey!”

You can watch the entire Humble Games Showcase 2025 for yourself via YouTube.