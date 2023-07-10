News

Free Digital Games Boot Camp to be held for Victorian game studios in July 2023

The Creative Victoria initiative seeks to equip game studios in the state with the business acumen needed to thrive in the industry.
10 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
Creative Victoria Digital Games Boot Camp 2023

Jason Della Rocca. Image: Creative Victoria

Following a games business workshop at XR:WA 2023, global games industry veteran Jason Della Rocca will be hosting a free Digital Games Boot Camp in Melbourne spanning 26-27 July 2023.

The first day of the program will involve a series of training workshops designed to help Victorian game studios hone their business acumen. Topics will include applying for funding, pitching to publishers, competitive analysis, and international marketing. Limited spaces are available, and registration is essential.

Day two of the program will see a ‘selection of studios’ chosen for one-on-one business mentorships with Della Rocca ‘based on merit’ and selected upon application. In 2021, the four studios selected for this process included Studio Folly (Gubbins), Ghost Pattern (Wayward Strand), Deadleaf Games (Nom Nom Apocalypse), and Lucernal Games (Little Ruin).

In a provided statement in support of the event, Della Rocca said that ‘most game-makers don’t have formal business training or experience… If a game-maker or team is attempting to make a living via their game work, then this kind of knowledge is indispensable.’

A representative of Studio Folly said of the mentorship: ‘[Della Rocca] was a welcome voice in the room, helped sanity check many ideas and generally upskilled us in bizdev.’ A representative from Ghost Pattern remarked that the boot camp provided ‘an understanding of how best to communicate our team’s values and vision with people who view video games with a business mindset.’

Victorian studios interested in the 2023 edition of the Digital Games Boot Camp are encouraged to register via the application form. Applications close on 19 July 2023.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Game Development
