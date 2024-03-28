Opportunities for Game Creators

Digital Games Seed Development Program – Create NSW

Image: Still from Phantom Galaxies. Image courtesy of Blowfish Studios.

Applications are now open for Screen NSW’s new Digital Games Seed Development Program.

Targeted at emerging and small-medium enterprise digital game creators, grants of up to $30,000 are available. The initiative was announced as part of the NSW Government’s Creative Communities policy and will deliver vital support to the rapidly growing digital games sector in NSW. The funds can be used by creators to advance early concept original game ideas to the next stage of development or to secure investment for full-scale development.

Applications close Thursday, 18 April 2024. For more information and to apply, visit the Screen NSW website here.

High Score: Composition and Sound Art for Games – APRA AMCOS

Image: High Score

Want to learn more about making music for games? Save the date to join other music creators, games developers and industry experts at High Score: Composition and Sound Art for Games, 5-6 October, part of Melbourne International Games Week. The conference is for anyone with an interest in audio for games and connecting with the game music community. In-person and virtual from anywhere in the world.

Sign up to get news on early-bird tickets, line-ups and opportunities: apraamcos.com.au/highscore #highscore24 #MIGW24 – Presented by APRA AMCOS, in partnership with Creative Victoria.