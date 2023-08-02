Xbox launches DIY controller repair program, with individual parts for sale

Microsoft is seemingly continuing to make good on its ambitious sustainability initiatives with the introduction of a new do-it-yourself repair program for Xbox controllers.

The company is now selling discrete replacement Xbox controller parts in the US via the Microsoft Store, which includes components like top cases, replacement buttons, circuit boards, and motor assemblies. Options are available for both the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, as well as the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Accompanying the sale of parts are comprehensive video guides on how to take apart and fix your controller.

The parts are designed to ‘extend the lifespan of out-of-warranty Xbox accessories with genuine Microsoft repair parts,’ according to the store, though the company also notes that ‘self-repair with Microsoft replacement components does not affect Microsoft’s Limited Warranty on Xbox hardware.’

That said, it also stipulates that ‘any damage that occurs while making a self-repair will not be covered under warranty.’

The introduction of these self-repair options is a positive step for the company in addressing its potentially significant contributions to the globe’s e-waste problems. That said, Microsoft still has a penchant for releasing new editions of controllers to tempt its player base – in fact, it had just announced yet another special edition controller at the time of writing.

The company also continues to ship disposable alkaline batteries with its standard Xbox Wireless Controllers, which have no internal batteries of their own, though Xbox does sell optional Play and Charge kits.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, as well as controllers for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles, all utilise internal, rechargeable batteries.

Still, the self-repair initiative is a good step forward, and one that will hopefully be rolled out globally, and adopted by other platform holders in the industry.

You can buy replacement Xbox controller parts on the Microsoft Store.

