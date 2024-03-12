Wholesome Direct game showcase returns this June

Wholesome Games has officially confirmed the return of the Wholesome Direct game showcase for June 2024. As in past years, the showcase will be “full-length” and feature new footage and announcements from teams working on cosy, cute, and wholesome games designed to inspire joy.

While the June period is typically dominated by blockbuster Summer Game Fest announcements from AAA studios, the Wholesome Direct is always a welcome inclusion in the summer festivities. In the past, it’s showcased a range of adorable-looking games, including Mineko’s Night Market, Gourdlets, A Tiny Sticker Tale, Wylde Flowers, Tiny Bookshop, Unpacking, Wood & Weather, Go-Go Town!, and more.

It’s a chance for smaller, independent teams from around the world to gain a platform for their latest projects, and for players of all kinds to get a taste of what independent developers are cooking.

As of writing, the Wholesome Games team is seeking applications from eligible developers, with anyone able to submit projects for consideration. Those keen to be featured in the upcoming showcase will need to fill out a survey specifying how and why their game is wholesome, and in what form they’d like to be involved.

Content creators and media are also now able to submit their interest for coverage, including for co-streaming and reporting on the included games.

Should prior years be any indication of what Wholesome Games has planned, this year’s Wholesome Direct should be a breath of fresh air in a crowded gaming space. To keep up to date with all the planned news and announcements from Wholesome Direct 2024, stay tuned to the Wholesome Games social channels.