News

 > News > Nintendo

Wholesome Direct game showcase returns this June

The cosiest game showcase of the bunch is officially returning in June 2024.
12 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
wholesome direct game showcase

PC

Image: Wholesome Games

Share Icon

Wholesome Games has officially confirmed the return of the Wholesome Direct game showcase for June 2024. As in past years, the showcase will be “full-length” and feature new footage and announcements from teams working on cosy, cute, and wholesome games designed to inspire joy.

While the June period is typically dominated by blockbuster Summer Game Fest announcements from AAA studios, the Wholesome Direct is always a welcome inclusion in the summer festivities. In the past, it’s showcased a range of adorable-looking games, including Mineko’s Night Market, Gourdlets, A Tiny Sticker Tale, Wylde Flowers, Tiny Bookshop, Unpacking, Wood & Weather, Go-Go Town!, and more.

It’s a chance for smaller, independent teams from around the world to gain a platform for their latest projects, and for players of all kinds to get a taste of what independent developers are cooking.

Read: Wholesome Direct 2023: Every major game announcement

As of writing, the Wholesome Games team is seeking applications from eligible developers, with anyone able to submit projects for consideration. Those keen to be featured in the upcoming showcase will need to fill out a survey specifying how and why their game is wholesome, and in what form they’d like to be involved.

Content creators and media are also now able to submit their interest for coverage, including for co-streaming and reporting on the included games.

Should prior years be any indication of what Wholesome Games has planned, this year’s Wholesome Direct should be a breath of fresh air in a crowded gaming space. To keep up to date with all the planned news and announcements from Wholesome Direct 2024, stay tuned to the Wholesome Games social channels.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
cowboy bebop overwatch 2 crossover
?>
News

Overwatch 2 is getting Cowboy Bebop crossover skins

Cassidy, Ashe, Mauga, Sombra, and Wrecking Ball are set to rock new Cowboy Bebop threads in future.

Leah J. Williams
shawn layden playstation console exclusivity
?>
News

Former PlayStation boss says console exclusivity is a weakness for costly games

Shawn Layden has described console exclusivity as the "achilles heel" of video games that cost more than USD $200 million.

Leah J. Williams
the sims ea origin
?>
News

EA adds classic games to Steam – but where is The Sims?

EA has released nine classic games to Steam, including Dungeon Keeper Gold and SimCity 3000, but two of its most…

Leah J. Williams
Image: SAG-AFTRA video games logo
?>
News

SAG-AFTRA could strike against the games industry soon

Contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and major video game companies have reportedly broken down.

Leah J. Williams
multiversus game return
?>
News

MultiVersus officially returns in May 2024

MultiVersus is bringing new modes, characters, and more with its return.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login