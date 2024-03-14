Stardew Valley is getting a major combat upgrade in Update 1.6

Stardew Valley‘s combat system is set for an overhaul in the game’s upcoming Update 1.6, with improvements to weapon swings allowing for easier melee attacks while cavern diving. The news was revealed on Twitter / X by game creator Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, who shared that the upgrade came about due to his work on Haunted Chocolatier.

“Ever notice that swinging the sword downward put you at a big disadvantage?” Barone asked. “It’s always bugged me, but I had tuned it that way so that the area of effect would match the visual. For 1.6, I decided that game feel is way more important than precise visual accuracy.”

In response to a fan question about what prompted the change, years on from the release of the game, Barone said: “For Haunted Chocolatier, I had this in mind from the beginning and drew the player animations in a way that should match with the hit boxes better. And I’m being way more deliberate about making sure each direction you face is equally viable. But yeah I think it did cause me to rethink Stardew‘s.”

The upgrade will apply to every weapon in the game, including clubs and daggers. It will not apply to tools, although some tools are also being upgraded in Stardew Valley‘s Update 1.6 including the scythe – which will now harvest at the same speed right-to-left as left-to-right.

For anyone who’s struggled with combat in the game’s lower dungeons, particularly when the game requires a downward swing to floating enemies, the upgrade will certainly be appreciated.

Elsewhere in Stardew Valley Update 1.6, players can expect new character dialogue, and new features including fresh tool upgrades, more collectible items and outfits, new festivals, new farm types, new multiplayer functionality, and more.

The new features are so significant that Barone has recommended players restart the game to experience them all. Update 1.6 is set to launch on 19 March 2024, so there’s not long to go before you’ll be able to hop in and explore all the new upgrades to the game.