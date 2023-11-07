Sony drops Twitter / X integration on PS4 and PS5

News

PlayStation users will no longer be able to share screenshots and gameplay to Twitter / X via the Share button.
7 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
ps5 ps4 playstation global console market share

Image: Sony / PlayStation

Sony has announced it will no longer support Twitter / X integration on PS4 and PS5 consoles going forward, following a similar move by Microsoft earlier in 2023. From 13 November 2023, the Share button will no longer include Twitter / X as a posting option, with players instead encouraged to upload and share content via the PlayStation app, or manually via USB connection.

As spotted by prominent Twitter / X user Wario64, the news was shared via PlayStation announcements on console, with Sony outlining an “important change” coming for console users.

“As of 13 November 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 consoles,” Sony said. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”

Read: New PS5 Slim: Australian Prices and Release Date

An exact reason for this change was not provided, although it’s fair to assume that Application Programming Interface (API) changes for Twitter / X are to blame. Since the platform was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022, it has undergone a number of technical changes, many of which have reportedly caused complications for third-party applications.

Earlier in 2023, many of these apps were forced to shut down or otherwise had their Twitter / X support removed entirely, reshaping the platform for countless users.

Sony officially pulling support for Twitter / X is a major move, and one that signals a significant decline for the social media platform. The Share button on modern consoles was, after all, designed with Twitter in mind. In moving on, both Sony and Xbox have sent a clear message about the status of the platform, and its use in the coming years.

Those who still use the Share button for posting on Twitter / X will need to find an alternative from 13 November 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

