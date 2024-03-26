News

Sonic the Hedgehog party game revealed in leaked trailer

A newly-leaked trailer has revealed a Fall Guys-like Sonic party game coming to mobile devices.
Leah J. Williams
A new trailer for a previously unannounced Sonic the Hedgehog game known as Sonic Toys Party has been released online, with little indication about its origin. As first shared by The Sonic Show on YouTube, the new trailer is for a mobile game where players take part in a variety of Fall Guys-like obstacle courses, complete with silly physics.

Each player embodies an iconic Sonic character – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Shadow, Robotnik – and must lead them through 32-player challenge rounds. It appears gameplay is inspired directly by traversal in the Sonic series, with players running across speed boosts, through loop-the-loops, and on rails. The objective, as detailed in the upper left portion of the trailer, is simply to “race to the finish.”

Presumably, players will be rewarded for completing each of the game’s main tracks as quickly as possible, beating out their rivals by using boosts and power-ups.

Read: Sonic Superstars Review – Remember Your Roots

At this stage, Sega is yet to officially confirm the existence of the game, and when it will launch. Per reporting from Sonic Stadium, it may appear in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] for iOS and Android.

Additional reporting suggests the trailer revealed online is of the beta version of the game, with footage captured sometime in 2023, in an early stage of development. The final version is expected to be more polished, and including plenty of hearty features, including collaboration outfits and collectibles from Sega’s other major franchises.

While firm details are currently unavailable, it does appear we’re likely to hear more about Sonic Toys Party shortly – so stay tuned for more.

