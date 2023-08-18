MTG – Wilds of Eldraine Exclusive Card Preview

Magic: The Gathering is returning to the realm of fairy tales with its latest expansion, Wilds of Eldraine. It’s a sequel to the 2019 expansion, Throne of Eldraine, and features many of the same locales, with the addition of gorgeous new characters, artefacts, and enchantments.

There’s also a neat twist with this new set: it includes special collectible Enchanting Tales cards, which revive fan-favourite MTG Enchantments in storybook-style art cards. We have one of these to exclusively reveal on GamesHub, ahead of the Wilds of Eldraine launch on 8 September 2023.

It’s light damage card Goblin Bombardment – and you can see the new version of the card below.

Read: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is the perfect MTG intro

Images: Wizards of the Coast

When this card is played in battle, you may pay one generic mana and one red mana to cast the Enchantment. As it’s played, you may sacrifice one creature to deal one damage to any target. As the card has sacrificial requirements, it’s best played only when an attack is necessary, or when a one-point loss would provide a significant advantage on the battlefield.

That said, it’s a very pretty card with an adorably illustrated goblin, so it may still find a place in your deck.

Thanks to the folks at Wizards of the Coast, we also have a second exclusive MTG: Wilds of Eldraine card to reveal on GamesHub. This is Three Bowls of Porridge, a Food type Artifact that provides three unique abilities on the battlefield.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Three Bowls of Porridge can be played onto the battlefield with two generic mana, and when it’s readied, the same amount can be spent to initiate one of three effects. Essentially, you’ll pay two mana to tap the card, then chose from the following effects: deal two damage to a creature, tap a creature, or sacrifice the Three Bowls of Porridge to gain three life. Each effect can only be chosen once, so you’ll need to pick wisely.

Three life can be the difference between winning and losing in a tough game, so Three Bowls of Porridge will certainly come in handy in a pinch. Consider your health, and then consider the Porridge.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

MTG: Wilds of Eldraine launches on 8 September 2023. Alongside these newly-revealed cards, it will introduce a fresh batch of specially illustrated Enchanting Tales cards, found in boosters. To find out more about Magic: The Gathering – Wilds of Eldraine, head to the MTG website.