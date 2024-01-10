HBO’s The Last of Us casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

HBO’s The Last of Us will officially introduce Abby Anderson in its second season, with actor Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Booksmart, Justified) playing the role. Per details revealed by Variety, the show’s version of Abby will reflect her video game counterpart: she will be a “skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Abby plays a key part in the narrative of The Last of Us Part II, with her actions and eventual character growth shaping the entire story. Her introduction in HBO’s adaptation is incredibly curious – and has the potential to influence the show’s future direction.

As a key character, Dever has a lot riding on her shoulders, but according to series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, she was the ideal actor for such a complex role.

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” Mazin and Druckmann said, per Variety. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

Prior to this casting announcement, Mazin and Druckmann claimed the show’s second season would not cover the entirety of The Last of Us Part II, suggesting Abby’s journey may be stretched out over a longer period, or timelines may be tweaked. Whatever role she plays in the arc of the upcoming season, she’s certain to be an essential character.

While we won’t discuss the nature of her role in the video game, her future appearance will likely have major ramifications for Ellie and Joel’s journey, as they attempt to survive in a world ruled by infection, famine, and war.

The Last of Us: Season 2 is expected to begin filming in February 2024, with the show likely to return on HBO (and Binge in Australia) sometime in 2025. Stay tuned for more news of the upcoming season.