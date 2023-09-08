Day of the Devs returns as part of The Game Awards in December 2023

Independent game showcase Day of the Devs will officially return as part of The Game Awards this year, with the digital livestream set to take place on 6 December 2023. In addition, a live and free in-person celebration event will take place in Downtown Los Angeles on 8 December 2023.

As in the past, Day of the Devs will serve as a platform for independent game developers to share their latest and greatest projects. The showcase typically houses a range of creative, innovative works, with jam-packed announcements providing a significant boost to Steam wishlists worldwide.

Earlier in 2023, the Summer Game Fest edition of Day of the Devs introduced titles like Pokemon-volleyball mashup Beastieball, spooky ghost game Hauntii, and the gorgeous-looking Cocoon. It also played host to new trailers for upcoming games like Henry Halfhead, Helskate, Cart Life, and Hyper Light Breaker.

Read: Gamescom 2023 – All The News, Trailers, and Announcements

Going even further back, Day of the Devs has featured major reveals for award-winning hits – including titles like Sea of Stars, Goodbye Volcano High, Tchia, Frog Detective 3, A Space for the Unbound, Dredge, Coffee Talk, and more.

The show was first established in 2012, and has since showcased an array of notable projects that have gone on to mainstream success. The upcoming Game Awards edition of Day of the Devs should be no different.

With a return date now locked in, organisers Double Fine and iam8bit are now calling for developer submissions. Those with a project ready for a global showcase should consider checking out the Day of the Devs website for more details.

For everyone else, look forward to hearing more about the latest iteration of Day of the Devs later in December 2023.