Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 special edition cover

WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar has been removed from the cover of the WWE 2K24: 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition following his alleged inclusion in a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against former WWE boss Vince McMahon and former executive, John Laurinaitis.

While Lesnar is not specifically named in the lawsuit, references to “a former UFC and WWE champion” are believed to identify Lesnar, and several sources have reportedly corroborated these claims to The Wall Street Journal and other outlets.

The lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who alleged she was the subject of abusive behaviour – including sexual assault and sex trafficking – while working at WWE. According to the lawsuit, Grant was allegedly influenced to offer sexual favours to the unnamed wrestler, who she claims also requested explicit videos from her.

The new cover of WWE 2K24.

Following these allegations, Lesnar was quietly removed from mobile game WWE SuperCard, with all cards featuring the wrestler reportedly removed and rendered unusable. So far, publisher 2K Games has not commented on the matter – likely due to the nature of the ongoing lawsuit.

At this stage, Brock Lesnar has not specifically been removed from WWE 2K24 itself, but we’ll likely learn more about his status over the coming month. Last-minute changes to the WWE 2K series are not unprecedented, but with just a few weeks to go before the game releases, it may be too late for removal.

There is also the matter that WWE 2K24‘s campaign mode is set to celebrate major events at WrestleMania – and that one of the most significant events of recent years is Brock Lesnar’s defeat of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30. Lesnar’s removal would leave a notable gap in this gameplay mode.

For now, we’ll have to stay tuned to see how 2K Games deals with this highly sensitive matter.