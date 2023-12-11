Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets New Game Plus mode this week

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s New Game Plus update is arriving this week, with patient fans able to jump in shortly. While this announcement came with a caveat – that the game’s ultra-hard “permadeath” mode has been delayed to 2024 – there’s still plenty of reasons to look forward to the New Game Plus update, with fresh rewards awaiting those who revisit Basim’s sweeping tale.

“Dive back into Basim’s journey with your current progression and new rewards,” Ubisoft said of Mirage‘s spin on New Game Plus. There seemingly won’t be any new content to explore in this mode, but new rewards will likely arrive in the form of weapons, outfits, and other collectibles.

As with other New Game Plus modes, players will be able to carry over their level progression into this playthrough, with challenges adjusting accordingly. On a second playthrough, it’s likely players will spot a range of the game’s hidden details, and have more time to explore, learn about the history of the game’s setting, and dive deeper with individual characters.

In the GamesHub review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we called it a strong and sharp Assassin’s Creed adventure, sporting a clever and nostalgic world that brings players back to the origins of the long-running series.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a great stealth fantasy game, with a fantastic setting you want to just simmer in, and a pace that gently but consistently pulls you through interesting missions you find yourself eager to tackle,” reviewer Edmond Tran wrote.

“Its focused scope gives you the breathing room to invest more interest and care in the makeup and history of the world, along with the plights of its characters, and leaves you feeling content with the time you spent in it. This is how all Assassin’s Creed games should be.”

With tight storytelling and a stunning world, Mirage is well worth revisiting when its New Game Plus update launches this week. It’s best to stay tuned to the Ubisoft social media channels to learn more about when this update will land.

Elsewhere in the world of New Game Plus, the excellent Alan Wake 2 is also getting its own New Game Plus update shortly – on 11 December 2023 – with new story tidbits, cutscenes, and collectibles available for those brave enough to jump back into its winding world.