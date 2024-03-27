Apple’s WWDC showcase returns in June 2024

Apple has officially confirmed the return of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), locking in 10-14 June 2024 (PT/ET) for the event. As in past years, the WWDC24 keynote will be broadcast live online (on 10 June), and there will also be a “special event” happening at Apple Park in Cupertino, California for developers and students.

In a press release, Apple confirmed the latest WWDC keynote will feature news and updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS. Typically, Apple will release details about hardware upgrades, while also revealing support for new games, apps, and innovations from first and third-party developers.

According to popular rumour, this latest WWDC may expand on Apple’s future plans for AI integration – but we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in the works. Whatever the case, AI is likely to be a hot button topic.

Read: Apple hit with US antitrust lawsuit over alleged smartphone monopoly

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations said in a press release. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Developers and students who wish to attend the in-person WWDC24 showcase will need to apply, as spots are limited. The event will feature the live WWDC24 keynote address, as well as opportunities to connect with “Apple experts” and take part in “special activities.”

Those keen to tune in to WWDC24 for the latest updates on Apple products should stay tuned for livestream details closer to the event.