Apple Design Awards 2023 finalists include Marvel Snap, and more

Apple Arcade titles also make the list of finalists, like the sewing themed-puzzle game stitch. and the Solitaire-themed horse racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! from Game Freak (Pokemon).
Independent games like Hindsight and Endling: Extinction is Forever make a splash in the Social Impact category, recognising work that highlights and aims to improve social and cultural issues.
The winners will be announced on 5 June 2023.
Apple Design Awards 2023 Finalists
Inclusivity
- Anne – Alessandro Di Maio
- Universe — Website Builder – Universe Exploration Company
- Passenger Assistance – TRANSREPORT
- stitch. – Lykke Studios
- Ancient Board Game Collection – Klemens Strasser
- Finding Hannah – Fein Games GmbH
Delight and Fun
- Duolingo – Duolingo, Inc.
- CREME – The CREME Group Inc.
- Chantlings – IORAMA
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! – GAME FREAK Inc.
- Knotwords – Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger
- Afterplace – Evan Kice
Interaction
- Shuffles by Pinterest – Pinterest, Inc.
- Tide Guide: Charts & Tables – Condor Digital LLC
- Flighty – Flighty LLC
- Automatoys – Idle Friday LTD
- Railbound – Afterburn
- Kimono Cats – HumaNature Studios Inc.
Social Impact
- Duolingo – Duolingo, Inc.
- Sago Mini First Words – Sago Mini
- Headspace – Headspace
- Hindsight – Team Hindsight
- Endling – HandyGames
- Beecarbonize – Charles Games s.r.o.
Visuals and Graphics
- Any Distance – Any Distance Inc.
- Gentler Streak Health Fitness – Gentler Stories LLC
- Riveo – Forge and Form GmbH
- Diablo Immortal – Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
- Resident Evil Village – CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
- Endling – HandyGames
Innovation
- SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App – SwingVision Inc.
- Camo Studio – Reincubate Ltd.
- Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker – Rise Science Inc.
- Resident Evil Village – CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
- stitch. – Lykke Studios
- MARVEL SNAP – Second Dinner
