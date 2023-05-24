Apple Design Awards 2023 finalists include Marvel Snap, and more

Ahead of the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, the company has announced the finalists of the Apple Design Awards, which recognise achievement in app and game design for iOS and Mac platforms, in a variety of different categories. The games nominated in the 2023 awards are strong, as always; the list features blockbuster games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, and Diablo Immortal, as well as small, strong innovators like the delightful Knotwords and Automatoys.

Apple Arcade titles also make the list of finalists, like the sewing themed-puzzle game stitch. and the Solitaire-themed horse racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! from Game Freak (Pokemon).

Read: The best mobile games of 2022

Independent games like Hindsight and Endling: Extinction is Forever make a splash in the Social Impact category, recognising work that highlights and aims to improve social and cultural issues.

The winners will be announced on 5 June 2023.

Apple Design Awards 2023 Finalists

Inclusivity

Delight and Fun

Interaction

Social Impact

Visuals and Graphics

Innovation