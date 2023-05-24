News

Apple Design Awards 2023 finalists include Marvel Snap, and more

The Apple Design Awards for 2023 include games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, Diablo Immortal, Knotwords, Hindsight, and more.
24 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Apple Design Awards 2023

Image: Apple

Ahead of the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, the company has announced the finalists of the Apple Design Awards, which recognise achievement in app and game design for iOS and Mac platforms, in a variety of different categories. The games nominated in the 2023 awards are strong, as always; the list features blockbuster games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, and Diablo Immortal, as well as small, strong innovators like the delightful Knotwords and Automatoys.

Apple Arcade titles also make the list of finalists, like the sewing themed-puzzle game stitch. and the Solitaire-themed horse racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! from Game Freak (Pokemon).

Read: The best mobile games of 2022

Independent games like Hindsight and Endling: Extinction is Forever make a splash in the Social Impact category, recognising work that highlights and aims to improve social and cultural issues.

The winners will be announced on 5 June 2023.

Apple Design Awards 2023 Finalists

Inclusivity

Delight and Fun

Interaction

Social Impact

Visuals and Graphics

Innovation

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

