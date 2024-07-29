The Sims 4: How to level up the Romance Skill

The Sims 4 Lovestruck introduces the brand new Romance Skill for all Adult Sims, allowing you to spice up your Sim love life with a new layer of complexity, and brand new interactions. When you start a new game with Lovestruck, your Sims’ Romance skill level will be zero, but they’ll quickly level up as you navigate new relationships.

To gain prowess in Romance, you’ll need to perform “flirty” interactions. You can practice on another Sim, you can perform interactions like “Freshen Up” by clicking on a nearby mirror, or you can research Romance in new Skill Books. On a low Skill Level, you’re more likely to fail a romantic interaction, so it’s best to practice first, then level up over time.

The best method for levelling up quickly is to go on many dates (using the Cupid’s Corner in-game app to set them up). Any romantic-focussed or flirty interaction you perform (typically denoted by a heart symbol or rose in the dialogue submenu) will add to your Romance Skill metre, so you’ll naturally level up as you develop a romantic relationship.

In Lovestruck, dates and romances are made harder by turn-ons and turn-offs. Sim relationships are a bit more dynamic, and some interactions will fail based on your Sims’ interests, and those of their potential partners. For example, if a date doesn’t like funny Sims, and your Sim happens to be funny, their interactions will be slightly more awkward, and it’ll be harder to advance a romance.

Read: The Sims 4 Lovestruck – Every new feature detailed

Unlocking new flirty interactions by levelling up the Romance Skill will help to overcome some of this awkwardness, as a high Romance skill level gives you access to more powerful moves.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck – Romance Skill Level Unlocks Screenshot: GamesHub

Here’s what you’ll unlock at each level of the Romance Skill:

Level 1: You can research Romance on your computer, and perform a Romantic Introduction.

Level 2: You can purchase and share a Sweetheart’s Box as a gift.

Level 3: You can Whisper About Desires to other Sims.

Level 4: You can perform Seductive Dance, and invite other Sims to perform with you. You can also Tender Neck Kiss other Sims.

Level 5: You can ask another Sim to perform Back-To-Back WooHoos with you.

Level 6: You can Scan the Room to assess your chances for romance.

Level 7: You can perform Steamy Make Out and Build Up Partner to encourage another Sim.

Level 8: You can Emotionally Connect with another Sim.

Level 9: You can Lovingly Dip Kiss another Sim.

Level 10: You unlock the ultra-powerful Aura of Flirtiness, which can influence other Sims to feel more flirty and romantic.

Each interaction is essentially an “ultra-romance” move. While they’re not always successful, they provide a significant boost to a Sim’s romance metre, and they can help you grow a relationship quickly and easily. The Aura of Flirtiness is particularly powerful, and can help your Sims romance any other Sim – even ones they aren’t particularly compatible with.

In interactions, we found the Aura of Flirtiness was powerful enough to get Sims to “Propose” level within a few in-game hours, and we also found it could remove the anger that comes with cheating very easily. So if you’re creating a Sim with a major Romance aspiration, levelling up the Romance Skill is an essential step.

While it does take some time to boost your Romance Skill, it’s well worth the effort, and it should lead to an array of lovely – and occasionally steamy – romantic interactions between your chosen Sims.