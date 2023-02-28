Trending Topics:
wwe 2k23
Dead Rising 5
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
the last of us
News
Game Reviews
Jobs
Events
Close Icon
Artshub Logo
Menu
Artshub Logo
Sign in
Create Profile
News
Latest Gaming News
Game Reviews
Pokémon: News & Guides
Elden Ring: News & Guides
Subscribe to Newsletters
Reviews
All Reviews
Nintendo Reviews
PC Reviews
XBOX Reviews
PlayStation Reviews
Jobs & Careers
Search Gaming Jobs
Career Advice
Subscribe to Newsletters
Events & Expos
Search Gaming Events
Upcoming Conventions
Upcoming Expos
Platforms
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Nintendo
Game Development
Culture
Advertising
Advertise Job
Advertise Event
Advertise Course
Display & Sponsored
Courses and Education
Search Gaming Courses
Artshub Logo
ArtsHub AU Logo
ScreenHub Logo
ArtsHub UK Logo
GamesHub Logo
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Sponsored Sponsored Submission
"
*
" indicates required fields
Sponsored Spotlight Contact and Approvals
Campaign ID
*
Company name
*
Name
*
First
Last
Email
*
Is article approval contact different?
Yes
No
Nominated email address to approve article
*
Your Article Brief
Are there any key dates to communicate?
What is the main message you want to convey to the reader?
*
What are the key points the interviewee needs to address?
Who is your target audience?
Artists (potential applicants)
Students
Lifestyle Leaders / Cultural Travelers
Young families
Arts Enthusiasts
General Public
Arts Industry
Please advise your preferred tone to convey
Conversational / informal
Formal delivery of details
Generalist and topical (less marketing sell)
Target website URL
*
Additional background information
Accepted file types: doc, pdf, docx, Max. file size: 1 GB.
Interviewee 1
Interviewee 1 Name
*
Interviewee 1's Affiliation to Your Content
Interviewee 1's position title
Interviewee 1's website or LinkedIn profile
Interviewee 1's phone number
Interviewee 1's email address
*
Interviewee 1's availability
Please note your writer will confirm the time directly with the interviewee.
Interviewee 2
Interviewee 2 Name
*
Interviewee 2's Affiliation to Your Content
Interviewee 2's position title
Interviewee 2's website or LinkedIn profile
Interviewee 2's phone number
Interviewee 2's email address
*
Interviewee 2's availability
Please note your writer will confirm the time directly with the interviewee.
Acknowledgement
*
I acknowledge that the interviewee must be available at least 9 days prior to publication
Article Image
Article image guidelines
:
Featured image submission
*
Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, webp, gif, Max. file size: 1 GB.
Featured article image credits
*
Additional image submission
*
Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, webp, gif, Max. file size: 1 GB.
Additional article image credits
*
Forwarding the brief to the interviewees
Automatically send a copy of this brief to your nominated interviewees?
Yes
Although optional we recommend sending the brief to help your interviewees prepare.
Consent
*
I agree to GamesHub's code of conduct
https://www.gameshub.com/code-of-conduct/
CAPTCHA
Δ
Access even more arts content with ArtsHub Membership
Student Icon
Student
Free
Unlocked Premium Games News
Unlocked Career and Study Advice
Join Today
Personal Icon
Personal
Pricing
starting from
(incl GST)
$
Unlocked Premium Games News
Unlocked Access to All Games Jobs
Join Today
Org. Icon
Organisation
Pricing
starting from
(incl GST)
$
Up to 40% Off Listing
Free Multiple User Logins
Join Today
User Icon
Username or Email Address*
Password*
Eye Icon
Eye Closed Icon
Remember Me
Forgot password?
User Icon
Email address*
Back to Login