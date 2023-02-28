Sponsored Spotlight Contact and Approvals

Campaign ID *

Company name *

Name * First Last

Email *

Is article approval contact different? Yes No

Nominated email address to approve article *

Your Article Brief

Are there any key dates to communicate?

What is the main message you want to convey to the reader? *

What are the key points the interviewee needs to address?

Who is your ​target audience? Artists (potential applicants) Students Lifestyle Leaders / Cultural Travelers Young families Arts Enthusiasts General Public Arts Industry

Please advise your preferred tone to convey Conversational / informal Formal delivery of details Generalist and topical (less marketing sell)

Target website URL *

Additional background information Accepted file types: doc, pdf, docx, Max. file size: 1 GB.

Interviewee 1

Interviewee 1 Name *

Interviewee 1's Affiliation to Your Content

Interviewee 1's position title

Interviewee 1's website or LinkedIn profile

Interviewee 1's phone number

Interviewee 1's email address *

Interviewee 1's availability Please note your writer will confirm the time directly with the interviewee.

Interviewee 2

Interviewee 2 Name *

Interviewee 2's Affiliation to Your Content

Interviewee 2's position title

Interviewee 2's website or LinkedIn profile

Interviewee 2's phone number

Interviewee 2's email address *

Interviewee 2's availability Please note your writer will confirm the time directly with the interviewee.

Acknowledgement * I acknowledge that the interviewee must be available at least 9 days prior to publication

Article Image

Featured image submission * Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, webp, gif, Max. file size: 1 GB.

Featured article image credits *

Additional image submission * Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, webp, gif, Max. file size: 1 GB.

Additional article image credits *

Forwarding the brief to the interviewees

Automatically send a copy of this brief to your nominated interviewees? Yes Although optional we recommend sending the brief to help your interviewees prepare.

Consent * I agree to GamesHub's code of conduct https://www.gameshub.com/code-of-conduct/