The Best Yggdrasil Casinos in the UK in February, 2026

Top Yggdrasil Casinos Reviewed

Top Yggdrasil online casinos operate differently. You must decide which is best for you before you start playing real money games. Below, we have taken a closer look at our top 3 casinos. You will find information on Yggdrasil games, bonuses, and features.

The Best Casino for Yggdrasil Jackpot Slots William Hill William Hill sits at the top of our list of Yggdrasil casino sites. You can enjoy over 40 slots from the provider. Demo and real money modes are accessible on desktop and mobile devices. Video, jackpot, and bonus buy slots from Yggdrasil are available. Bonus Drop Boosts and free spins reward William Hill Vegas members. + Show more Overall Verdict Welcome offer Deposit & Play £10 - Get 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview William Hill sits at the top of our list of Yggdrasil casino sites. You can enjoy over 40 slots from the provider. Demo and real money modes are accessible on desktop and mobile devices. Video, jackpot, and bonus buy slots from Yggdrasil are available. Bonus Drop Boosts and free spins reward William Hill Vegas members. + Show more Pros 40+ Yggdrasil slots

Daily Bonus Drop Boost offers

Mobile apps for iOS & Android users

Fund your account using PayPal, Skrill & other payment methods Cons The complete Yggdrasil library is not available

🏆 Why It's Best For Jackpot Slots Frost Queen Jackpots and Holmes and the Stolen Stones are among the Yggdrasil jackpot slots you can play at William Hill. These games offer the chance to win large payouts. They also offer stunning graphics and fun gameplay. The majority of Yggdrasil slots at William Hill are video variants. 🎰 William Hill Free Spins 200 free spins are up for grabs for new players at William Hill. Unfortunately, they cannot be used on Yggdrasil casino games. There is also a chance to win 10 monthly free spins. The eligible game changes each month. ⭐ Expert's Opinion William Hill features most of the most popular video, jackpot, and bonus buy slots from Yggdrasil. The casino makes it easy for mobile players to gain access. We suggest downloading the mobile app for greater convenience. Any winnings can be withdrawn within 24 hours using an eWallet. No. of Yggdrasil Games 40+ Yggdrasil Bonus Buy Games Vikings Go Berzerk Yggdrasil Jackpots Frost Queen Jackpots, Holmes and the Stolen Stones Highest RTP Yggdrasil Slot Nice Catch 2 DoubleMax (96%) UK Favourite Raptor 2 Mobile Yggdrasil Games ✅

Top Casino for Yggdrasil’s Golden Fish Slot Series Betfred Betfred is one of the best UK casinos online to partner with Yggdrasil. You can find over 20 slots from the provider, with new titles added regularly. As an established gambling brand, players in the UK can sign up safely and play for real money. Betfred also offers some of the best casino promotions. A handful cater to those playing games from Yggdrasil. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Stake £10 To Win 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Betfred is one of the best UK casinos online to partner with Yggdrasil. You can find over 20 slots from the provider, with new titles added regularly. As an established gambling brand, players in the UK can sign up safely and play for real money. Betfred also offers some of the best casino promotions. A handful cater to those playing games from Yggdrasil. + Show more Pros Mobile-optimized casino site

Jackpot and bonus buy options

Earn comp points for every £10 bet

All Yggdrasil games are mobile-friendly Cons A limited range of payment methods

🏆 Why It's Best For Golden Fish Slots Golden Fish Tank, Golden Fish Tank 2, and Golden Fish Tank Party are all accessible via Betfred. This is one of Yggdrasil's standout slot series. These games offer entertaining gameplay, free spins, and high volatility. 💰 Betfred Casino Promotions Up to 200 free spins are awarded when you sign up and play £10+. While Betfred is not one of the no-deposit free spins casinos in the UK, you can claim mystery free spins, comp points, and other rewards. 1 comp point is collected for every £10 staked. You can convert points for free spins, cash, or golden chips. ⭐ Expert's Opinion With some of the best Yggdrasil slots and generous bonuses, Betfred is worth registering with. There is a mobile casino app for iOS and Android devices. Founded in 1967, Betfred is one of the most trusted brands in the UK. No. of Yggdrasil Games 20+ Yggdrasil Bonus Buy Games Raptor 2, Golden Fish Tank Party, Vikings Go Berzerk Yggdrasil Jackpots Holmes and the Stolen Stones Highest RTP Yggdrasil Slot Bob Marlin Goes Deep (96.8%) UK Favourite MexoMax 2 Mobile Yggdrasil Games ✅

The Best Casino for Bonus Buy Slots 888Casino 888Casino is an established online casino that is partnered with Yggdrasil and 50+ other developers. There are over 35 slots from Yggdrasil to enjoy, including video, bonus buy, and jackpot variants. This is also a top casino for promotions. There are plenty of free spins to be won, along with jackpot drops and daily wishes. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100 Free Spins Welcome Bonus Get Offer Quick Overview 888Casino is an established online casino that is partnered with Yggdrasil and 50+ other developers. There are over 35 slots from Yggdrasil to enjoy, including video, bonus buy, and jackpot variants. This is also a top casino for promotions. There are plenty of free spins to be won, along with jackpot drops and daily wishes. + Show more Pros Withdraw winnings in 1-3 days

Earn daily rewards through the Daily Wish wheel

The best Yggdrasil bonus buy slots are playable

An efficient mobile app is available on iOS & Android devices Cons Vikings Go Berzerk Reloaded is not available

🏆 Why It's Best For Bonus Buy Slots Raptor 2, Megomax 2, and Fruit Punk are among the many bonus buy slots from Yggdrasil that are available at 888Casino. You can pay extra to trigger bonus features when playing these games. 💰 888Casino Rewards There are two welcome offers to choose from at 888Casino. They offer 200 and 100 free spins, respectively. Unfortunately, they are not eligible for slots from Yggdrasil. However, you can earn daily free spins, cash prizes, and bonus funds through the Daily Wish promo. ⭐ Expert's Opinion The 888Casino website is easy to use on desktop and mobile. We enjoyed using the search bar and filter system to access our favourite Yggdrasil games. The casino also excels in payments, with Apple Pay, PayPal, and Visa all accepted. No. of Yggdrasil Games 30+ Yggdrasil Bonus Buy Games Vikings Go To Olympus, Nice Catch DoubleMax, MexoMax 2 Yggdrasil Jackpots Dick The Farmer Highest RTP Yggdrasil Slot Max Elements (96%) UK Favourite Anubis II DoubleMax Mobile Yggdrasil Games ✅

Tips for Claiming Yggdrasil Casino Bonuses

The best Yggdrasil online casinos offer a range of bonuses. However, not all are worth taking advantage of. You must first check that bets placed on Yggdrasil games are eligible. This can refer to qualifying for a bonus and using your reward.

Other factors to consider include minimum deposits, wagering requirements, payment restrictions, expiration dates, and maximum winnings. The best Yggdrasil casino bonuses give you a realistic chance of making a profit. Below, we’ve provided some key tips to keep in mind when claiming a Yggdrasil casino bonus.

Verify Game Weighting for Yggdrasil Slots: Just because a bonus allows you to use funds to play Yggdrasil games doesn’t mean all Yggdrasil titles will contribute 100% to wagering requirements. Always check the “Game Contribution” section of each offer’s T&Cs to ensure high-volatility favourites like Vikings Go Berzerk, for example, aren’t restricted or contribute a lower percentage.

Just because a bonus allows you to use funds to play Yggdrasil games doesn’t mean all Yggdrasil titles will contribute 100% to wagering requirements. Always check the “Game Contribution” section of each offer’s T&Cs to ensure high-volatility favourites like Vikings Go Berzerk, for example, aren’t restricted or contribute a lower percentage. Watch for Payment Method Exclusions: Many casinos exclude specific e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller from their welcome offers. To avoid missing out, confirm that your preferred deposit method is eligible to trigger the bonus before you make your first deposit.

Many casinos exclude specific e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller from their welcome offers. To avoid missing out, confirm that your preferred deposit method is eligible to trigger the bonus before you make your first deposit. Assess the Wagering Requirement Difficulty: Look for requirements between 30x and 35x the bonus amount. Anything significantly higher makes it difficult to convert your winnings into withdrawable cash, especially when playing games with unique mechanics like Yggdrasil’s DoubleMax or Gigablox.

Look for requirements between 30x and 35x the bonus amount. Anything significantly higher makes it difficult to convert your winnings into withdrawable cash, especially when playing games with unique mechanics like Yggdrasil’s DoubleMax or Gigablox. Take Note of the Expiration Dates: Most bonuses give you around 7 to 30 days to meet the wagering requirements. If you don’t complete it in time, both the bonus funds and any money you may have won will be automatically forfeited.

Most bonuses give you around 7 to 30 days to meet the wagering requirements. If you don’t complete it in time, both the bonus funds and any money you may have won will be automatically forfeited. Check the Maximum Bet Limit: When using a bonus to play games, casinos typically cap your stake at a certain amount, such as £5 per spin, for example. Going over this limit, even just once, can void your entire bonus.

Top 5 Games at the Best Yggdrasil Casinos

Yggdrasil has created over 200 slots to date. Most come with fun gameplay and top visuals. However, there are some games that stand out. We have come up with our top five, with more details found below.

Vikings Go Berzerk Reloaded

Key Features

Free spins

Multipliers

Sticky wilds

Ragnarok spin

This is a remake of the classic Yggdrasil slot that launched in 2016. With a 96% RTP, medium volatility, and a 25,000x max win, there is much to enjoy. Played on a 5×4 grid, you can trigger free spins and up to x8 multipliers. Treasure chest symbols trigger more free spins and sticky wilds.

Raptor

Key Features

Doublemax

Free spins

Bonus buy

Raptor DoubleMax features cascading reels, doubling multipliers, and a 20,000x top win. The dinosaur-themed slot has five reels and 25 paylines. You can earn up to 13 free spins in-game, along with multipliers of up to x100.

Vikings Go To Egypt

Key Features

Viking Rage

Free spins

Bonus buy

Chests

This Ancient Egyptian-themed slot is one of the most popular from the Vikings Go series. Set on a 5×4 grid, there are 25 paylines. Ragnarok free spins, Viking Rage, and other features add to the appeal of this 2024-released game.

MexoMax 2

Key Features

Multipliers

Free spins

Golden bet

Bonus buy

Set in the heart of the jungle, MexoMax 2 is a cluster pays slot with a 10,000x max win. The game is set on a 5×3 grid and offers 243 paylines. While not as vibrant as the original, MexoMax 2 remains a visually pleasing slot.

Aphrodite Goes Wild

Key Features

Multipliers

Free spins

Golden bet

Bonus buy

Aphrodite Goes Wild is set in a golden temple and features well-known gods and goddesses. There are 20 paylines, and you can earn a top win of 82,982x your bet. The Greek Mythology theme is popular, while up to 20 free spins can be won in-game. The Golden Bet feature boosts your chances of winning free spins and adds 25% to your stake.

The Best Yggdrasil Slots Compared

Yggdrasil casinos in the UK feature a large number of slots from this developer. The table below conveniently compares our favourite slots. This allows you to quickly view the key differences between them.

Slot Launched Max Win Bet Limits RTP Best Casino Vikings Go Berzerk Reloaded 2021 25,000x £0.25 – £50 96% William Hill Raptor 2021 20,000x £0.20 – £60 96% Betfred Vikings Go To Egypt 2024 3,756x £0.25 – £125 94% Magic Red MexoMax 2 2025 10,000x £0.10 – £50 96% Casumo Aphrodite Goes Wild 2024 82,982x £0.10 – £10 94% William Hill

Jackpot Slots by Yggdrasil

14 jackpot slots were available at the time of writing this Yggdrasil casino games guide. These games cater to professionals and those looking to earn significant payouts. We have listed our favourites in the table below.

Jackpot Slot Launched Max Win Best Casino Frost Queen Jackpots 2020 1,265x Casumo Jackpot Raiders 2019 4,000x Casumo Holmes and the Stolen Stones 2015 600x Betfred Ozwin’s Jackpots 2018 600x Casumo Dr Fortuno 2019 4,000x Casumo

Best Casinos for Yggdrasil Bonus Buy Games

Bonus buy slots are another game type that Yggdrasil specialises in. There are over 45 slots that have this mechanic. As such, you can trigger bonus games by adding to your stake. Dark Vortex, Fruit Punk, Vikings Go To Vegas, and Buffalo Freedom are examples. Use the table below to find the best Yggdrasil online casinos for bonus buy slots.

Rank Casino Welcome Bonus No. of Yggdrasil Bonus Buy Slot 1 Casumo 50% up to £100 20+ 2 Betfred Play £10 get 200 free spins 10+ 3 William Hill Play £10 get 200 free spins 5 4 888Casino Play £10 get 200 free spins 5 5 Magic Red None 10+

Yggdrasil Slot Series

Yggdrasil has multiple popular slot series to its name. These series feature up to five games, with each bringing something different to the table. We have outlined more about two of the leading Yggdrasil slot series below.

Vikings Go

There are eight games in the Vikings Go series. Vikings Go Wild was the original game that was released in 2015. Berzerk, Berzerk Reloaded, Valhalla, Egypt, Olympus, and Vegas are the other slots in the Vikings Go series.

Golden Fish Tank

Golden Fish Tank is another popular slot series from Yggdrasil. The original game launched in 2016. Golden Fish Tank 2 and Golden Fish Tank Party followed in 2021 and 2024, respectively. These underwater-themed slots feature treasure chests, free spins, and bonus buy features.

Yggdrasil Games Mechanics

Yggdrasil is one of the most innovative developers around. Multiple mechanics add to the user experience when you play their slots. Familiarise yourself with the following features before you get started.

Gigablox – Gigablox boosts your chances of winning. A block of large symbols explodes to create smaller ones. There are even more opportunities to win during the free spins bonus game.

– Gigablox boosts your chances of winning. A block of large symbols explodes to create smaller ones. There are even more opportunities to win during the free spins bonus game. MultiMax – The MultiMax feature involves each column having its own multiplier. The multiplier increases by x1 after each cascading win.

The MultiMax feature involves each column having its own multiplier. The multiplier increases by x1 after each cascading win. Splitz – A mechanic that transfers symbols into multiple smaller symbols. This increases the number of ways you can win.

A mechanic that transfers symbols into multiple smaller symbols. This increases the number of ways you can win. Gigarise – This feature increases the excitement for players. Reels move upwards when the relevant symbol lands.

This feature increases the excitement for players. Reels move upwards when the relevant symbol lands. Double Max – The multiplier doubles after a winning combination of symbols land and cascades.

The multiplier doubles after a winning combination of symbols land and cascades. Wild Fight – This feature allows the highest-paying symbol that lands on the reels to turn wild. This mechanic can be triggered randomly at any point.

This feature allows the highest-paying symbol that lands on the reels to turn wild. This mechanic can be triggered randomly at any point. DuoMax – This mechanic alters the payout direction after each win.

This mechanic alters the payout direction after each win. Wild Energy – Allows wild symbols to be added to the reels during the base game or free spins round.

Allows wild symbols to be added to the reels during the base game or free spins round. Top Hit – Multipliers and wilds trigger as top-reel enchantment drops game-changing symbols.

Multipliers and wilds trigger as top-reel enchantment drops game-changing symbols. Rushing Wilds – This feature is available during free spins bonus rounds. It means that all wilds become sticky, thus increasing the number of multipliers of other wilds.

This feature is available during free spins bonus rounds. It means that all wilds become sticky, thus increasing the number of multipliers of other wilds. BoltLock – Unlocks blocker symbols on the reels after each win. This increases your winning potential, while also activating multipliers and respins.

Unlocks blocker symbols on the reels after each win. This increases your winning potential, while also activating multipliers and respins. Only Wins – Guarantees a win on almost every spin. You must increase your bet to trigger this feature.

New Yggdrasil Slots to Play in the UK

New Yggdrasil slots are released regularly. Below, you will find information on the latest games to launch from this developer. They feature some of Yggdrasil’s most popular mechanics.

Raptor 2

Released: January 2026

January 2026 Max Win: 9,493x

9,493x RTP: 94%

94% Volatility: High

Released in January 2026, Raptor 2 has five reels and 243 paylines. This sequel offers a 9,493x max win, DoubleMax multiplier, and 15 free spins. The graphics are dark and add to the level of anticipation. You can bet from £0.10 to £10 per spin.

🥇Best Casino for Raptor 2 – Betfred is our top pick as it also features the original Raptor slot.

Vikings Go to Vegas

Released: June 2025

June 2025 Max Win: 4,375x

4,375x RTP: 94%

94% Volatility: Medium

Played on a 5×4 grid, Vikings Go To Vegas has medium volatility and a 4,375x max win. Set in the gambling capital of the world, chests, free spins, and sticky wilds all feature. The RTP is 94% and you can expect colourful and fun visuals.

🥇Best Casino – Magic Red Casino features the entire “Vikings Go” slot series, including Vikings Go To Vegas

Vikings Go to Olympus

Released: April 2025

April 2025 Max Win: 6,000x

6,000x RTP: 96%

96% Volatility: High

This is another new release from the Vikings Go series. The gang takes to the seas in the search for Olympus this time around. Played on a 5×4 grid, this game has a 96% RTP, rushing wilds, respins, and rage collection.

🥇Best Casino – Casumo Casino offers Vikings Go To Olympus on desktop and mobile devices.

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil was established in 2013. Licensed in the UK and other jurisdictions, the developer focuses solely on online slots. Known for leading graphics and innovative features, Yggdrasil has won multiple awards.

The list includes “Innovator of the Year” at the 2023 Gaming Awards and “Slot Provider of the Year” at the 2017 EGR B2B Awards. The company has offices in both Malta and Poland.

Key Company Facts

The table below gives you a better understanding of how the developer and Yggdrasil casino sites operate.

Established 2013 Headquarters Malta CEO Fredrik Elmqvist Licenses UKGC, MGA Website www.yggdrasilgaming.com Employees 200+

Are Yggdrasil Games Available on Mobile?

Yes. HTML5 technology helps ensure that all Yggdrasil games are mobile-friendly. This includes established and new slots. You can access your favourites on smartphones and tablets through the best mobile Yggdrasil casinos. Many of the leading mobile casinos in the UK offer downloadable apps for iOS and Android devices.

How Yggdrasil Casinos Compares to Other Top UK Developers

Top Yggdrasil casinos will also be partnered with other developers. So, check out some of the best alternatives if Yggdrasil does not meet your needs. View the table below to find out how the providers compare.

Developer Established Portfolio Top Games Our Rating Yggdrasil 2013 Slots Raptor 2, Vikings Go To Vegas, Golden Fish Tank 4.6/5 Playtech 1999 Slots, live games, poker, bingo Age of the Gods, The Walking Dead, Adventures Beyond Wonderland 4.7/5 Play’n GO 1997 Slots, table games Book of Dead, Blackjack Double Exposure, Deuces Wild 4.6/5 NetEnt 1996 Slots, table games Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Dead or Alive 2 4.5/5 Microgaming 1994 Slots, table games, live casino Immortal Romance, Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II 4.4/5

What We Have to Say About Yggdrasil Casinos in the UK

Yggdrasil is regarded as one of the most innovative iGaming developers. Slots from this provider are full of features and attractive payouts. It is only the lack of other game types that will put players off.

William Hill is no.1 in our Yggdrasil casino list. With video, jackpot, and bonus buy slots, the casino caters well to fans of this provider. Accessible on all devices, William Hill offers daily rewards and a generous free spins welcome offer.