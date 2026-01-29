Top Play’n GO Casinos for UK Players in 2026

The Best Play’n GO Casinos Reviewed

The sites featured on our Play’n GO casino list have met strict criteria. The reviews below provide more detail on the games, bonuses, and features available on our top-rated sites.

The Best Play’n GO Casino in the UK Betfair Betfair is our favourite UK online casino that’s partnered with Play’n GO. This established gambling brand offers some of the developer’s leading slots, available on desktop and mobile devices. With over 50 Play’n GO games to enjoy, you’re guaranteed to find many of your familiar favourites as well as new games to explore. When you register, you’ll have access to a range of rewards and features, including daily shots at the prize pinball jackpot. Here, we take a look at why Betfair is our number one recommended casino for Play’n GO fans in the UK. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Get 50 Free Spins When You Sign Up Get Offer Quick Overview Betfair is our favourite UK online casino that’s partnered with Play’n GO. This established gambling brand offers some of the developer’s leading slots, available on desktop and mobile devices. With over 50 Play’n GO games to enjoy, you’re guaranteed to find many of your familiar favourites as well as new games to explore. When you register, you’ll have access to a range of rewards and features, including daily shots at the prize pinball jackpot. Here, we take a look at why Betfair is our number one recommended casino for Play’n GO fans in the UK. + Show more Pros Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus & other standout slots

Offers a downloadable app on iOS & Android

Earn daily shots at the prize pinball jackpot

Selected Play’n GO grid slots are available Cons Limited ongoing casino promotions

The Best Casino for Play’n GO Grid Slots Paddy Power Paddy Power regularly adds new Play’n GO casino games to its selection. This ensures that you’ll always have access to the developer’s classics and new releases. You’ll find everything from music themed slots to high RTP titles like Charlie Chance in Hell to Pay. Next, we’ll take a look at a few reasons why this site managed to earn a top spot on our list as well as a few drawbacks we came across during our review. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.3 /10 Welcome offer 60 Free Spins Welcome Bonus + Deposit £10 To Get 100 More Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Paddy Power regularly adds new Play’n GO casino games to its selection. This ensures that you’ll always have access to the developer’s classics and new releases. You’ll find everything from music themed slots to high RTP titles like Charlie Chance in Hell to Pay. Next, we’ll take a look at a few reasons why this site managed to earn a top spot on our list as well as a few drawbacks we came across during our review. + Show more Pros New slots from Play’n GO are added regularly

Useful game guides for each Play’n GO slot

Earn weekly free spins

The best range of Play’n GO grid slots Cons No Play’n GO table games

Top Mobile Play’n GO Casino William Hill William Hill is one of the best Play’n GO casinos for mobile users and overall game variety. It lists some of the newest titles, offers a downloadable app, and a mobile optimised website. During our review, we found some of the most popular slots by Play’n GO, including Robocop Cash Collect and Mega Fire Blaze: Lucky Bass. However, it is somewhat limited when it comes to casino bonuses. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about William Hill to help you decide whether or not it’s the casino for you. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.2 /10 Welcome offer Deposit & Play £10 - Get 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview William Hill is one of the best Play’n GO casinos for mobile users and overall game variety. It lists some of the newest titles, offers a downloadable app, and a mobile optimised website. During our review, we found some of the most popular slots by Play’n GO, including Robocop Cash Collect and Mega Fire Blaze: Lucky Bass. However, it is somewhat limited when it comes to casino bonuses. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about William Hill to help you decide whether or not it’s the casino for you. + Show more Pros Fire Joker Blitz, Legacy of Dead, and other popular slots

Earn rewards through the daily bonus drop promotion

Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android users

Play new Play’n GO releases Cons Play’n GO slots are ineligible for the welcome bonus

Why Play at Play’n GO Casinos in the UK?

Play’n GO has been in operation for over two decades. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the developer, let’s take a look at why Play’n GO Casinos in the UK are so popular.

Innovative Slots

Play’n GO games use the latest technology to offer innovative features. Cluster pays, expanding symbols, and tumbling reels are among them. They add to your user experience and the level of excitement.

Regular New Releases

New Play’n GO slots are released monthly. Many are made available on casino sites in the UK. All new games are mobile-friendly and often offer the latest in-game features.

Top Graphics

Games that use Play’n GO software are known for their sharp visuals and entertaining soundtracks. Many old games have been updated, while new releases instantly catch the eye of players.

A Closer Look at Play’n GO’s Casino Games

Play’n GO has released over 400 casino games. Many are available on the best Play’n GO casinos in the UK. Slots are the primary focus. However, the developer also works on table games, video poker, and bingo. More information on the different game types can be found below.

Slots

Hundreds of video slots use Play’n GO software. Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus, and Leprechaun’s Vault are popular titles. They also demonstrate the diversity of the developer. Themes include fishing, history, animals, and superheroes. Over 300 video slots are available, with many coming with above-average RTPs.

Game RTP Max Win Best Casino Book of Dead 96.21% 5,000x Betfair Moon Princess 96.50% 5,000x Midnite Legacy of Dead 96.58% 5,000x Paddy Power

Grid Slots

Play’n GO has created 60+ grid slots to date. Rise of Olympus Extreme, Moon Princess Stargazing, and Reactoonz 100 are examples. These games feature larger grids, with up to eight reels and rows.

Game RTP Max Win Best Casino Reactoonz 100 96.20% 10,000x Midnite Fire Joker Blitz 96.29% 6,000x Betfair Mole Digger 96.20% 10,000x William Hill

Table Games

The list of Play’n GO table games is not extensive. However, variants of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and craps are available. European Blackjack, Mini Baccarat, and European Roulette Pro are among the options in this category.

Game RTP Best Casino European Pro Roulette 97.30% Midnite European Blackjack 99.37% Magic Red Craps 99.55% Magic Red

Video Poker

3-Hand Hold’em, Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, and Joker are the variants of video poker developed by Play’n GO. Playable for free and for real money, these games have basic graphics and varying rules. Some video poker games allow you to place AA Bonus Bets. Unfortunately, video poker games from Play’n GO are not available on our favourite casino sites.

Video Bingo

Rainforest Magic, Tome of Madness, and Viking Runecraft are examples of Play’n GO’s bingo games. Selected games come with extra balls, progressive jackpots, and mystery prizes. You must choose numbers from the total of 90. Play’n GO bingo titles are not playable via UK online casinos.

Fixed Odds Games

Keno is the only fixed odds game from Play’n GO. Not available on Play’n GO online casinos in the UK, the game features an 80-number grid. You must then pick 2-10 of the 20 balls drawn. The design is simple, with “PLAY”, “CLEAR”, and “AUTOPICK” buttons on display at all times. Fixed odds games from this developer are unavailable on our top Play’n GO casino sites.

Most Popular Play’n GO Slots in the UK Today

While there are hundreds of Play’n GO slots, some attract players more than others. This can be because of their payouts, theme, bet limits, or bonus features. Below, you will find more information on the top slots available on Play’n GO casinos.

Book of Dead

Released: 2016

2016 Theme: Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt Bet Limits: £0.10 – £5

Book of Dead is Play’n GO’s flagship slot. With five reels, 10 paylines, and a 5,000x maximum win, the game is based on Ancient Egypt. Free spins and expanding wilds can be triggered in-game. You take on the role of explorer Rich Wilde as he attempts to locate treasure buried inside the temple.

Best Casino for Book of Dead – Betfair

Legacy of Dead

Released: 2020

2020 Theme: Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt Bet Limits: £0.10 – £5

Legacy of Dead is another Ancient Egypt-themed slot from Play’n GO. Like Book of Dead, it has five reels and 10 paylines. The 96.58% RTP is above average for this game type. Expanding symbols and free spins are available, which help take the top win to 5,000x your bet.

Best Casino for Legacy of Dead – Paddy Power

Reactoonz

Released: 2017

2017 Theme: Space

Space Bet Limits: £0.20 – £5

Reactoonz is played on a 7×7 grid. A cluster pay system is in place. This means that groups of at least five symbols are needed to win. Cascading reels are in operation, while there are five bonus rounds to trigger.

Best Casino for Reactoonz – William Hill

Moon Princess

Released: 2017

2017 Theme: Asian

Asian Bet Limits: £0.20 – £5

Moon Princess is based on Japanese culture. Using an 8×8 grid, the slot features bonus meters and three free spin rounds. The 96.50% RTP, 5,000x max win, and anime-style design help to attract players.

Best Casino for Moon Princess – Midnite

Rise of Olympus

Released: 2019

2019 Theme: Greek Mythology

Greek Mythology Bet Limits: £0.20 – £5

Rise of Olympus is the leading Greek mythology-themed slot from Play’n GO. With a cluster pays format, there are three bonus games to activate during the base game. The game uses an 8×8 grid, a 96.50% RTP, and a 5,000x top win. This is one of the best-looking Play’n GO slots, with Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon all featured.

Best Casino for Rise of Olympus – Betfred

The Best Play’n GO Slots Compared

Top Play’n GO online casinos feature all of the slots discussed above. You must compare them to decide which best meets your needs. The following table offers the key information for each game, including the RTP, volatility, and maximum win.

Game Released RTP Volatility Bet Limits Max Win Book of Dead 2016 96.21% High £0.10 – £5 5,000x Legacy of Dead 2020 96.58% High £0.20 – £5 5,000x Reactoonz 2017 96.51% High £0.20 – £5 4,750x Moon Princess 2017 96.50% Medium £0.20 – £5 5,000x Rise of Olympus 2019 96.50% Medium £0.20 – £5 5,000x

New Play’n GO Slots & Upcoming Titles

New Play’n GO casino games are released regularly. New and upcoming titles are exciting for players and give you even more options. The sites featured on our Play’n GO casino list are quick to offer these games. Some of the best new games from the developer are outlined below.

Barn Busters (January 2026)

Released on 22 January 2026, Barn Busters is an animal-themed slot with 243 paylines. Set on a 5×3 grid, Barn Busters offers a maximum win of 7,500x your bet. The 96.2% RTP is slightly above average. You can bet from £0.20 to £100. Frame upgrades, free spins, and prize wheels can be triggered in-game.

Piggy Blitz Casino Gold (January 2026)

Piggy Blitz Casino Gold is another new release from Play’n GO. This is the third game in the series. Played on a 6×4 grid, there are 4,096 paylines. Cash coins, multipliers, and free spins can be won. With a maximum win of 8,000x your bet, Piggy Blitz Casino Gold is set to attract many players.

Rise of Olympus 1000 (February 2026)

The latest in the Rise of Olympus slot series offers a maximum win of 60,000x your bet! With a scatter pays format, cascading reels, multipliers, and free spins, this game is packed with features. Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon are again the main characters. You can bet from £0.10 to £50 per spin.

Can I Claim Bonuses for Play’n GO Games?

Absolutely. Along with in-game free spins and multipliers, you can claim bonuses offered by the best Play’n GO online casinos. Most of our recommended casinos have a welcome offer in place. The majority deliver free spins, which can sometimes be used on Play’n GO slots. Check the terms and conditions for game eligibility.

The best promotions are often reserved for existing members. Free spins, cashback, and loyalty rewards are up for grabs. Bets on slots from Play’n GO will make you eligible for 10% boosted winnings at QuinnBet. This is available on Fridays and Sundays, up to £25 and £10, respectively.

Slot rewards are one of the biggest selling points of Paddy Power. Earn up to 25 free spins when you play for real money from Monday to Sunday. Free spins are worth £0.10 each.

An Overview of Play’n GO

Founded in 2005, Play’n GO is one of the most experienced developers in the business. Based in Sweden, Play’n GO has created over 400 games to date. The provider is licensed and regulated by top jurisdictions, including the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority.

Play’n GO has won several industry awards over the years. The list includes “Software Supplier of the Year” at the 2024 EGR Italy Awards and “Best in Class” at the iGB Digital Media Awards in the same year.

The main principles of Play’n GO are trust, energy, and quality. The company has over 500 employees worldwide.

Play’n GO Company History

You get a better understanding of how Play’n GO casinos operate by looking at the history of the developer. The timeline below shows some key dates in the developer’s history.

1997 – Play’n GO is established in Sweden

2005 – The company launches its first slot games

2011 – The first mobile Play’n GO casinos go live

2016 – Book of Dead is released

2018 – Play’n GO wins “Slot Provider of the Year” at the EGR B2B Awards ceremony

2020 – The provider enters the UK market after receiving a license from the UKGC

2025 – Play’n GO is nominated for two gongs at the Corporate Star Awards

Are Play’n GO Games Available on Mobile?

Yes. Mobile Play’n GO casinos are easily accessible in the UK. The developer has ensured that all games are mobile-friendly. This is achieved, in part, through HTML5 technology. iOS, Android, and Windows users are catered to.

You can access games through your chosen internet browser or by downloading a native casino app. Our favourite mobile online casino Play’n GO platforms are listed below.

Betfair – Offers a downloadable app on iOS and Android

QuinnBet – The casino’s mobile app features exclusive bonuses

William Hill – Claim bonus drop boosts

How to Choose the Best Play’n GO Online Casinos

Choosing between top Play’n GO casinos is not simple. It takes time to learn which site best meets your needs. Consider the following factors when making your decision.

Range of Games

Although all of our recommended casinos are partnered with Play’n GO, they offer varying numbers of games. Ensure that your preferred titles from the developer are available before signing up.

Mobile Access

Play’n GO has ensured that all of its games are mobile-friendly. Your chosen online casino with Play’n GO must be equally accessible. This can be through a downloadable app or an optimized mobile website.

Payment Options

You must make a deposit to be able to play Play’n Go games for real money. A host of payment methods are accepted, including debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Consider processing times, limits, and fees.

Bonus Offers

All of the best Play’n GO casinos feature bonuses. However, only some are eligible for you when playing Play’n GO games. Read the bonus terms and conditions to find available promotions. You may also be able to claim loyalty/VIP rewards for consistent activity.

Are Play’n GO Casinos Not on GamStop Safe?

Play’n GO casinos not on GamStop operate differently from traditional UKGC-licensed platforms. The best non-GamStop casinos cater well to fans of Play’n GO software. This is because there is no minimum time gap between spins. You can also take advantage of bonus buy and autoplay features. These tools are restricted on casino sites regulated in the UK.

When you sign up with one of the casinos on this page, a minimum gap of 2.5 seconds between spins is mandatory. You can also not have more than one tab open at the same time. There are also limitations regarding payments and limits. For example, credit cards are not available on UKGC-licensed sites.

Our Final Thoughts

Top Play’n GO casinos in the UK offer a range of games, bonuses, and features. Play’n GO is one of the best developers around, with new slots released regularly. Table games, video poker, and bingo options are also available. Players who enjoy innovative features, high payouts, and leading graphics will enjoy Play’n GO.

Betfair is our No. 1 pick for Play’n GO games. Here, you can play Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead, and other standout slots from the developer. Accessible on desktop and mobile, Betfair offers a generous free spins welcome bonus.