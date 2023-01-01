Organisation members receive a wealth of benefits across self-service listings, access and management tools.
Benefits include unlimited Standard Event, Opportunity, Grant and Education Listings and up to 40% off on Premium upgrades and all Job Listings.
Organisation memberships now also include bonus Listing Credits that can be used across Jobs and Self-Service Standard and Premium Listings.
ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent resource dedicated to giving a voice to the arts. Our experienced team of journalists and writers actively pursue a vision for a dynamic, diverse and prosperous Australian arts industry.
Each month over 160 articles are published and sent to members covering industry news, opinions and funding opportunities.
Give your entire staff access with unlimited organisation member logins.
Organisation Admins can easily manage and assign members via the Dashboard to provide all staff with the access and benefits of your Organisation membership.