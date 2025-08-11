#1 #1 Stake.us Huge No Deposit Welcome Offer

Get 560,000 GC, $56 Stake Cash + 5% rakeback Huge No Deposit Welcome Offer

Get 560,000 GC, $56 Stake Cash + 5% rakeback Best for In House Games Our Score 8.9 Stake.us Claim Now

Stake.us is self-advertised as the ‘leading social casino’ in the USA – a rather big claim, we know! However, when you see that this site offers 3000+ games for players based in 30+ states across the country, it appears there is substance behind the hype. Additionally, by applying our exclusive Stake us promo code, new users can get started with up to 560,000 GC (gold coins), $56 Stake Cash, and a 5% rakeback.

How about that for an enticing reason to give the Stake.us no-deposit offer a try?

Pros Cons ✅ Exclusive welcome bonus – up to 560,000 GC, $56 Stake Cash + 5% rakeback ❌ Stake Cash has 3x playthrough requirements as standard ✅ Over 3,000 casino games ❌ No Android app available yet ✅ Instant withdrawal speeds ❌ No Fiat deposit options – only crypto ✅ Unique Stake Cash system ✅ Tailored VIP program in place

Our comprehensive Stake.us review covers all of the most critical areas when assessing the quality of any sweepstakes platform. In the following sections, you’ll find further details concerning how to apply the Stake us promo code for an exclusive sign-up deal, and what kind of reload promotions lie ahead. Also, you’ll gain knowledge of the gaming portfolio, payments, mobile experience, customer support, VIP rewards, and much more!

Of course, to digest all of this vital information, simply read through the rest of this Stake.us review.

Stake.us Promo Code & Welcome Package

As a sweepstakes casino, Stake.us offers the chance to play a range of top-tier games without spending a cent. The same is true when you set your sights on grabbing an exclusive welcome deal, redeemed by applying our exclusive Stake us promo code. Precisely what is this exclusive Stake.us sign-up bonus, you ask? As mentioned above, using this promo code when registering will give you up to 560,000 GC, plus $56 in Stake Cash and a 5% automatic rakeback.

To further clarify the implications of this offer, you can use up to 560,000 GC to play 3000+ games for free. However, you can also switch to ‘sweepstakes mode’ and play with the $56 Stake Cash rewards, putting yourself in a position to potentially win real prizes such as gift cards and cash. At the same time, the 5% rakeback means you get a 5% refund on any net losses sustained when playing. This small yet valuable perk implies that even if your balance reaches zero, there is always hope for a quick refill and an extended gaming session!

Lastly, you should know that Stake Cash must be wagered three times before any associated rewards will be eligible for a real prize exchange. No Stake.us welcome offer is linked to a paid bonus package, although paid packages are available beyond the initial sign-up bonus.

How to Maximize Free SC from the Stake.us Promo Code

To receive the full 560,000 GC and 56 Stake Cash associated with the welcome package, users must engage with the platform and log in daily for 30 days after completing the sign-up process.

No Purchase offer: Receive 250,000 GC + 25 Stake Cash by completing the sign-up process

Receive 250,000 GC + 25 Stake Cash by completing the sign-up process Daily Login Bonus: 31 x 30,000 GC + 1 SC (total= 310,000 GC + 31 Stake Cash)

There is also a mail-in bonus, which allows you to claim an extra 5 SC we’ll cover the details further down the page.

Stake.us Snapshot

Year Established 2018 No Deposit Purchase Up to 560,000 Gold Coins + $56 Stake Cash + 5% Rakeback Bonus Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus) N/A Fastest Payout (method) Crypto Accepted Payment Methods Chainlink, USDC, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Live Casino Games? Yes Number of Casino-Style Games 3000+ Customer Support 24/7 – Email ( [email protected] ) and Live Chat App Store Rating 3.7/5 Rewards Program Yes – 4 levels offering progressively higher free coin bonuses, rakeback rates, and more incentives Trustpilot Rating 4.5

Is Stake.us Legal & Available in my state?

Stake.us is available in more than 30 states at the time of writing. Of course, whether it is legal in your state depends on where you are based. This brings us to the list of restricted states, including the following: West Virginia, Washington, Vermont, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky, Idaho, Delaware, and Connecticut.

Please note that the list of permitted states where you can sign up and play at Stake.us constantly evolves. Therefore, we recommend regularly checking on this Stake.us review to see whether the currently restricted states change in the future. Additionally, you must meet the age and residence requirements to register and play at Stake.us.

This means you must be able to pass the KYC (know your customer) checks after signing up. These require you to upload official documents confirming that you are at least 21 years old and a resident in one of the states where Stake.us legally operates.

Stake.us Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

As a new customer, you can claim up to 560,000 GC, $56 in Stake Cash, and secure a 5% rakeback by registering with our unique Stake us referral code. This is an excellent way of getting started with a bang, as you can immediately test a range of games and start having fun, without spending anything at all. Beyond this deal, you can purchase any bonus packages at varying price points (more on this later).

However, putting Stake.us promo codes and new player promotions aside, many other ‘reload’ offers are available once you become an existing customer. We’ve covered these exact promotions in the following sections.

Daily 50M GC Race Bonus

Most sweepstakes casinos serve up some form of daily sign-in bonus, but Stake.us does things a little differently. Instead of simply logging in and claiming a set value of gold coins, the site requires you to play and engage with specific games to stand a chance of securing a daily bonus. As it happens, you can play for your share of 50 million gold coins each day, which are distributed among the top 100 players in a daily leaderboard competition.

By playing your favorite games on the site, you’ll accumulate points that help you climb this leaderboard. And the higher you rank at the close of play, the greater your share of the 50 million GC will be, which is pretty awesome!

Multiplier Drops Bonus

Every week, Stake.us runs a multiplier drops bonus where the best performers on select slot games can win big! Stake.us also varies the specified games every week, which keeps things from getting stale. As for the prizes, anyone who hits a multiplier greater than 100x on the listed slot games receives an entry into the weekly draw.

This weekly draw offers 50 players the chance to get their hands on a 10,000,000 GC prize. If you win such a prize, you can expect some rather enjoyable and extended gaming sessions ahead!

Stake.us Weekly Bonus

Moving to another frequent promotion now, we have the weekly bonus, which operates as a raffle. To cut right to it, each time you hit a spend threshold of 1000 GC throughout the week, you’ll receive one entry into the weekly raffle. Winners are picked randomly through a live stream on Saturday, and if successful, you’ll receive a weekly share of the overall prize pool, consisting of 250 million GC + 25K SC!

1,000,000 Bad Beat Jackpot Bonus

Calling all card sharks – this one is for you! Every year, Stake.us puts a 1,000,000 jackpot up for grabs for those who like to play poker, specifically, Hold’em and Omaha. The catch is that you must form a fantastic hand, only to be beaten by an even better hand to trigger the jackpot prize. Here are the hands that trigger the jackpot for the respective games:

Hold’em: AAAJJ or Better

Omaha: 2222x or Better

As a standard condition, at least four players must be involved in the hands. The jackpot totals are a mixture of Stake Cash and regular gold coins.

Challenges Bonus

Like other sweepstakes casinos, Stake.us serves up daily challenges to keep everyone entertained while promising a shot at prizes. These challenges encourage participation in constantly changing games, and they always follow the requirement that you must score a multiplier greater than a preset target to win. If you manage to do so, you’ll receive a prize consisting of gold coins that go straight into your playable balance.

Not only is this a nice prize to shoot for, but you’ll gain exposure to a range of exciting games that you might not have played otherwise!

Mail-In Bonus

While not specifically advertised on the main site, you can receive five free Stake Cash for each mail-in request to Stake.us. Essentially, you can write to the owners of Stake.us (Sweepsteaks Limited), requesting extra Stake Cash. And as long as you meet the mail-in requirements of the site, such as having a verified account and using a unique postal request code, you will generally get the result you are looking for!

Better yet, you needn’t send off for these requests with any kind of Stake.us bonus drop code, which makes them even easier to claim. Lastly, there is no maximum cap on the number of times you can complete such mail-in requests, which is unique.

Referral Bonuses

Stake.us does not have an established referral bonus, in which you’d receive exclusive perks by helping friends discover and join the site. Should this change in the future, we shall update this information accordingly.

VIP Program

Entry into the VIP program at Stake.us is purely based on how much Stake Cash you spend. The program has four levels, with varying entry requirements and associated perks. Let us give you the breakdown:

Level Unlock Requirements Perks Bronze 10K SC Monthly bonus, level up bonus, rakeback, weekly bonus Silver 50K-100K SC Monthly bonus, level up bonus, rakeback, weekly bonus, bonus growth Gold 100K SC Monthly bonus, level up bonus, rakeback, weekly bonus, bonus growth Platinum I-III 250K-1M SC Monthly bonus, level up bonus, rakeback, weekly bonus, bonus growth, daily bonuses / reload offers

In addition to those fixed perks at each level, Stake.us also hands out other benefits with this program, including the following:

Boosted bonuses

Dedicated VIP host

Recent play bonuses

Bespoke offers

Social Media & Community Bonuses

Since Stake.us is active across multiple social media channels, following them on such platforms is a great way to seek additional perks. Specifically, Stake.us runs random promotions across X, Meta, and Instagram, occasionally advertising exclusive bonus codes or serving up fixed prizes for liking or commenting on certain posts. They also have an exclusive Telegram channel where members can access promo codes frequently!

Bonus Type Bonus Details No Deposit Bonus Up to 560,000 GC + $56 Stake Cash + 5% Rakeback Daily Bonus Daily tournament for a chance of winning a share of 50 million GC Multiplier Drops Bonus Share of 10 million GC prize Weekly Bonus Share of 250 million GC + 25K SC Bad Beat Jackpot Share of 1 million coins (mix of GC and SC) Challenges Bonus Random gold coin prizes for hitting certain multiplier thresholds Mail-in (AMOE) Bonus 5 Stake Cash for each successful main-in VIP Program 4 levels – daily bonus, rakebacks, bonus growth, and more

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at Stake.us?

Stake.us has quite a sensational range of games available for you to play, and we don’t say that lightly. The total number of games extends beyond the 3,000 mark, and Stake.us is constantly adding to the overall portfolio to keep pushing the boundaries for its members. This breathtaking range is divided into several key categories, including slots, Stake originals, game shows, live dealers, exclusives, table games, and more.

The site’s ability to build such a striking range of titles is all linked to the 35+ software providers that Stake.us has teamed up with. These partnerships have helped the overall Stake.us portfolio explode in recent years. Prominent names such as NetEnt, Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play, No Limit City, BGaming, Playson, and a few others are responsible for the bulk of the biggest hits on this site.

This is obviously very encouraging. But let’s break down this portfolio even more so you know precisely what each main category offers.

Slots Titles at Stake.us

As you’ve seen above, Stake.us has 3000+ games in its library. However, we haven’t yet stated that nearly 2000 of these are found under the ‘slots’ banner. This shows that most of the portfolio comprises slot titles, as is common at many sweepstakes and regular casinos. Within these nearly 2000 slot games, you can experience some of the most thrilling features, such as cascading wins, Megaways spins, jackpots, multipliers, free spins, wild substitutions, and more.

There is a style and theme for everyone within this section. Stake.us offers festive slots, animal-themed thrillers, popular ‘series’ games, classic three-reel titles, modern five-reel titles, and many others. Providers like Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming dominate this section, with 570+ and 140+ games available between them, respectively.

As for the best starting points, you cannot go wrong by exploring titles such as Sweet Bonanza 1000, Duel at Dawn, Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme 10,000, and Sugar Rush 1000.

Table Games

If there were one slight criticism of the Stake.us portfolio, the site lacks a decent range of table games. By venturing to this site section, you will find fewer than 20 virtual table games, although they tick many boxes, such as roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. Based on player activity, the most popular picks within this section include Single Blackjack, Sweepstakes Poker, Roulette, and HiLo. However, you will inevitably establish your favorites once you get started.

Live Dealer Games

This is an area where Stake.us really stands out from other sweepstakes platforms. As it happens, many social and sweepstakes casinos bypass live dealer gaming altogether. However, Stake.us has constructed a live dealer section with nearly 30 games and counting. These games are available day and night, and you can engage in the action via HD streaming to make things all the more immersive.

All games within this section come from just three software providers – Evolution Gaming, Iconic21, and Live88. As for the most exciting titles, game shows such as Crazy Time and Monopoly Big Baller have a significant following on the site. But established thrillers like XXXTreme Lightning Roulette, Live Blackjack, Live Baccarat, and Live Roulette still steal the spotlight.

Instant Win Games

More good news to share as we progress with this Stake.us review – the portfolio has plenty of instant-win games available for anyone who wishes to mix things up. For example, you’ve got close to 10 different scratch card games on offer, with some titles containing jackpot prizes just for some added entertainment. You’ve also got several other exciting subcategories like Plinko, crash games, Slingo, and wheel spin games that offer instant results, too.

Just to spice things up even more, Stake.us has many ‘originals’ in this niche like Rock Paper Scissors, Limbo, HiLo, Dragon Tower, and others for you to explore that you won’t find elsewhere.

Stake.us Poker

The social poker-specific section of games at Stake.us isn’t as populated as others. However, since it is linked to promotions such as the 1,000,000 Bad Beat Jackpot bonus, it’s well worth checking out. As referenced when discussing this bonus, you can try your hand at variations such as Texas Hold’em and Omaha at Stake.us, which is always fun.

But if you’d prefer to play some quicker styles, there are video poker games with significant multipliers for you to shoot for, too!

Read More: Best Sweepstakes Poker Sites

Keno

Last but not least, Keno will suit you perfectly for those who love random number picks with instant results. Stake.us has a decent range of Keno games on the site, and you can strive for big rewards (no real money value). And while these games don’t require any skill or test your brain in terms of strategy, they offer a fast-paced and unique thrill.

Gaming Software at Stake.us

At the time of writing, over 35 software providers are listed at Stake.us. This means the 3000+ games have sprung from the developers at just over 35 companies, which is quite something. Major players such as Evolution Gaming have enabled Stake.us to offer cutting-edge live dealer games, while others like Pragmatic Play, No Limit City, and NetEnt have helped the site construct a wealth of slots, card/dice games, jackpots, and more.

That being said, the portfolio is unique because Stake has its own in-house software development team. This is precisely why you’ll find some intriguing ‘exclusives’ and ‘originals’ within the library. Examples of these titles include Snakes, Blue Samurai, Tome of Life, Scarab Spin, Mines, and Plinko, among others. Of course, this is a key attraction of the Stake.us site, as very few sweepstakes casinos develop their own games.

However, Stake.us still understands the importance of serving fan favorites from the world’s most successful providers. And that’s why titles like Sweet Bonanza 1000 (Pragmatic Play), Duel at Dawn (Hacksaw Gaming), and Le Pharaoh (Hacksaw Gaming) are right there for the taking once you’ve registered.

How Could Stake.us Improve Its Game Library

The many positive Stake.us reviews clearly show that most members are highly satisfied with the range of games provided on this site. However, as with any online gaming platform, there is always room for improvement. For us, one area for improvement concerns the small number of table games, which needs to be boosted to cater to more players.

A few niches, such as bingo and VIP live dealer games, remain absent, but these could also be integrated for a better overall offering.

How Does Stake.us Work?

Like a traditional online casino that accepts real-money wagers, Stake.us supplies members with a wide range of casino-style games to play. However, the distinction between the two is that Stake.us doesn’t facilitate real-money play, which would be directly classed as gambling under US law. With that in mind, players can enjoy any 3000+ games provided at Stake.us for free, using virtual currency known as gold coins.

But just because Stake.us enables free casino gaming for all members doesn’t strictly mean that players can’t win prizes. Since this site follows the sweepstakes gaming model, it also uses a unique form of virtual currency known as Stake Cash. By playing with these coins instead of the previously mentioned gold coins, players can exchange Stake Cash for real prizes such as gift cards and even cash!

The catch is that you cannot directly convert Stake Cash into real prizes until you have wagered the coins at least three times on supporting games. As for the conversion rates, Stake Cash follows a 1:1 conversion with US dollars, meaning you can convert one unit of Stake Cash into $1, after satisfying the wagering requirements that Stake.us has in place.

Safety and Security at Stake.us

Let’s kick things off with one of the most trusted resources when identifying the safety and security of any company or website—TrustPilot. Right off the bat, we have good news to share for this section of our Stake.us review. The latest TrustPilot rating for Stake.us is an impressive 4.5/5, which puts the platform among the highest-rated sweepstakes gaming sites in the USA. This score has been attained via more than 9,000 user reviews, adding more substance to it.

There are further elements that provide authenticity to the Stake.us brand, too. For example, the brand has high-profile partnerships with the music artist Drake and the professional Premier League soccer club Everton FC (among others like the UFC and Davis Cup for tennis). Again, this confirms that Stake.us is the real deal, as such prominent names wouldn’t agree to align themselves with the site if there were clear signs that suggest they should be avoided.

Furthermore, Stake.us is owned and operated by a well-known and established company, Sweepsteaks Limited, which is registered in Cyprus. Lastly, to top things off, Stake.us conducts thorough KYC checks on all customers while utilising industry-standard SSL encryption software to protect all data and transactions on the site.

Banking at Stake.us: Purchase and Redemption Options

The banking setup at Stake.us is a little unusual compared to other sweepstakes gaming sites, yet we don’t mean this negatively. Rather than the usual blend of credit/debit card, eWallet, and bank transfer offerings, Stake.us offers solely crypto purchase options. The same goes for withdrawing cash prizes, unless you choose the gift card option!

As for the full range of supported banking options and their key supporting information, please see the following table:

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Bitcoin ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Ethereum ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Litecoin ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Dogecoin ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Tron ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Ripple ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Bitcoin Cash ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Tether ✅ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant Gift Cards ❌ ✅ 50 SC (Equivalent) Instant

Read More: Crypto Friendly Casinos

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

If you are keen on ramping things up in terms of GC/SC accumulation, you can always explore the range of paid bonus packages that Stake.us provides. In contrast to the welcome bonus, you do not need to redeem or apply any sort of Stake us promo code to secure the paid deals. Instead, you scroll through the packages, pick a suitable option, and purchase using your preferred crypto method.

With six different bonus bundles available and price levels ranging from $20 to $300, there is something for everyone concerning these optional extras. Once you decide which package to buy and hit that purchase button, the sweepstakes casino will immediately add the associated coins to your balance.

The same goes for redeeming any associated Stake Cash for real prizes, as the available crypto methods all support instant processing speeds. However, you do need to ensure that you are cashing out at least 50 SC for Stake.us to approve the request.

Coming back to the paid packages and the associated perks, please see the following table:

Package Cost Number of GC Number of Free SC VIP Points $20 200,000 20.05 – $30 300,000 – – $50 500,000 50.12 – $100 1,000,000 100.25 – $200 2,000,000 200.50 – $300 3,000,000 300.75 –

What to Know about the Redemption Method

It’s important to note that you cannot make a redemption request until you have passed the KYC checks after signing up at Stake.us. Therefore, let us quickly mention what you need to do to get this done before attempting any withdrawals.

Firstly, after finishing the sign-up form, you must verify the account by tapping the link sent through SMS or email. Secondly, when signed in, you must upload two documents—one confirming your age (passport or driver’s licence) and one confirming your address (bank statement or utility bill issued within the last three months). Once these have been uploaded, Stake.us will check the documents to verify their authenticity, and then you will have unrestricted access to the overall platform.

Of course, this means you can officially redeem any Stake Cash you have accumulated after meeting the 3x playthrough requirements. As for how this is done, please see the following steps:

Visit the banking section to redeem/exchange your Stake Cash Pick one of the supported crypto options Enter the value you wish to redeem (must be over 50 SC) Finish the request and check for confirmation (email/SMS)

Note again that with Stake.us supporting just cryptocurrency payments for redemptions, assuming all has been done correctly, you should receive your cash prize almost immediately once approved.

Customer Support Options and Performance

With around-the-clock customer support representatives on hand seven days a week, Stake.us is a platform that never leaves you in the dark, for any issue you can think of. These knowledgeable and friendly representatives provide support through the live chat system on the main website, which you can use when logged in or out. In our experience, this is the quickest way to speak with the team and receive a timely response.

However, Stake.us also has a dedicated email address that is monitored 24/7. While this is arguably a better option for more complex issues requiring more explaining, response times are slower, as expected. Lastly, for anyone keen on social media assistance, Stake.us offers this through Telegram channels, Instagram, Meta, and X.

Of course, the site also has a dedicated help center section where you’ll find more than 50 in-depth articles covering an extensive range of topics.

Phone Number No Contact Email [email protected] Live Chat Yes Ticket Submission Yes (linked to email) Social Channels Telegram, X, Meta, Instagram Average Response Time 0-2 hours

Mobile Experience at Stake.us

Everyone who likes to engage in online gaming on the move will be thrilled to know that Stake.us is a fully optimized platform for mobile play. This means that the entire site is available through your smartphone or tablet browser, and the site’s general performance via such channels is fantastic. We say this because the site boasts quick loading speeds, pleasing aesthetics, spacious layouts for all sections, and striking graphics for the 3000+ games.

More good news – Stake.us recently launched an iOS app that you can download directly from the App Store. The app has a 3.7/5 rating, too, with many customers praising the customizable elements of the app, such as shortlisting favorite games and establishing ‘display’ names to engage in community chats. Naturally, all of this helps to make the mobile experience a little more personal, while boosting the excitement of interacting with the platform in general.

How to Sign Up at Stake.us

If and when you decide you are ready to register with this site and use the Stake.us promo code to grab your exclusive welcome offer (of course), you have a few quick steps to follow. But before we share these steps to show what’s required, once again, we should stress that you must be a resident of a state where Stake.us operates and meet the 21+ age requirement.

Assuming you tick both boxes, here’s how you can get set up with a brand new Stake.us account:

1. Tap ‘register’ to get things started

You must first navigate to the Stake.us platform’s homepage on your preferred device and open the registration form.

2. Establish your account details

Before you can open your account, you must provide Stake.us with an email that will be used to sign in and create a unique username. You must also create a strong password to make your account secure. Once you have done this, you must select your state of residence and enter your date of birth (used for KYC checks).

Another essential detail is to tick the ‘code’ box so that you can enter our exclusive Stake us promo code. This code assigns the associated welcome deal to your account!

3. Agree to the terms and conditions

After reaching page two, you can now read the agreement that Stake.us has for new customers. And by ticking the box to certify that you have read and agree to the terms, you can officially open your new account.

4. Verify your account information

Step four is a two-part process in which you must validate the account information by email (done by tapping the link sent after you open the account). After this, you must sign in and upload the documents required to satisfy the KYC checks (driver’s license/passport and utility bill/bank statement).

5. Claim your welcome bonus

While this fifth and final step isn’t strictly a part of the registration process, it is still connected to new player accounts and getting started correctly. Therefore, the last thing you must do (while signed in) is ensure your welcome bonus has been credited and use the corresponding incentives. You can easily check that the deal has been applied by quickly looking at your coin balance!

Final Verdict: Is Stake.us Legit?

At this point, the status of Stake.us as a high-quality, trustworthy, and legal (most importantly) sweepstakes casino has been proven beyond all doubt. With a registered and proven owner behind its operations and high-profile partnerships with UFC, Everton FC, and Drake, it’s clear that Stake.us is a legitimate gaming platform. Then again, it’s important to stress that you cannot register and use this site for the last time unless you are 21+ and based in an eligible state.

As for the overall quality of this sweepstakes casino, the positives far outweigh any shortcomings. With 3000+ casino games from industry-leading software providers, this site offers a dynamic, diverse, and irresistible portfolio of titles to explore. You have everything from classic three-reel slots to HD live dealer thrillers, and it’s all available through both desktop and mobile devices.

Remember that this is available once you’ve used our exclusive Stake us promo code to bag up to 560,000 GC, $56 Stake Cash, and a 5% rakeback to protect you against net losses. Combining this deal with the creative reloads and the inviting VIP program, we believe that Stake.us proves its commitment to giving all members a valuable and enjoyable experience.

Stake.us FAQs

What is the difference between Stake.us and Stake.com? Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t require any investment on your end to play its 3000+ games. Stake.com is a real money casino that operates with an offshore licence. While these platforms bear the same name, they are independent entities.

Can I win real money at Stake.us? Yes, but not directly. When you play the available games at Stake.us, you will not receive any real money rewards, even if you perform well on the games in question. However, if you accumulate enough Stake Cash and wager these coins 3x, you can convert them into cash prizes.

What currencies does Stake.us use? Stake.us works mainly in USD, but since the site only facilitates transactions via crypto, there is often some confusion here. While you can buy bonus packages and redeem prizes through specific cryptos, the default values are still tied to USD.

Is there a fixed purchase limit at Stake.us? Yes. You can only purchase bonus bundles worth up to $9,000 daily. That being said, for most people, this threshold is more than high enough to enable unrestricted bonus purchasing and fluid gameplay.