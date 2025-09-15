ACE.com is a brand-new sweepstakes casino that launched in July 2025 with a patriotic theme, a daily reward wheel, and a first-purchase deal that stands out in the sweeps space. While its game library is smaller than some rivals, the platform focuses on polished slots from top providers and beginner-friendly navigation.

In this ACE.com review, we’ll dig into the referral code offers, bonuses, software, and banking to see how it stacks up against bigger names.

ACE.com Pros ACE.com Cons ✅ Generous 150% first-purchase bonus ❌ No table games or live dealer options ✅ Daily Reward Wheel with streak rewards ❌ No native mobile app ✅ Wide range of Hold & Win slots ❌ Limited to ~400 games at launch ✅ Accepts Discover card (rare for sweeps sites) ✅ Clean, beginner-friendly interface

In this ACE.com review, I’ll cover everything from the referral code and welcome bonus to the game library, promotions, banking, and support. I’ve tested the platform first-hand, so you’ll also get a sense of the UX, mobile performance, and redemption process.

By the end, you’ll know where ACE.com shines, where it falls short, and whether it’s a legit option for sweepstakes play in 2025.

ACE.com Promo Code & Welcome Package

New players at ACE.com are welcomed with a no-deposit bonus of 7,500 Gold Coins (GC) and 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins (SC) just for signing up. These coins land in your account instantly once you complete registration, letting you try out the slots without spending a cent. SC carry a 1x playthrough requirement before redemption and must be used within 60 days of your last login.

On top of that, ACE.com offers a standout 150% first-purchase bonus. For $9.99, you’ll receive 50,000 GC and 25 SC, a much stronger package than the standard $19.99 bundle of 40,000 GC and 20 SC. This opening deal is one of the most competitive in the sweeps space, especially when paired with ACE.com’s Daily Reward Wheel, which adds extra SC for logging in consistently.

At the time of writing, there’s no second-purchase bonus, loyalty club, or VIP program to stretch your value further. Still, the combo of a free starter pack and a boosted first buy makes ACE.com’s welcome package an attractive entry point.

ACE.com Snapshot

Category Details Year Established 2025 No Deposit Bonus 7,500 Gold Coins + 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus) 150% Extra: 50,000 GC + 25 SC for $9.99 Fastest Payout (Method) 3–5 business days, Bank Transfer Accepted Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Apple Pay Live Casino Games? No Number of Casino-Style Games 400+ Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat (after purchase), Email ( [email protected] ), Phone (+1 424 414 2416), Help Centre/FAQ App Store Rating N/A (No iOS/Android app) Rewards Program No VIP or loyalty program Trustpilot Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐4.1/5 (69) reviews)

Is ACE.com Legal in my state?

ACE.com operates as a sweepstakes casino, making it widely accessible across the United States, but there are some restrictions. Players cannot register or redeem prizes from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington. The minimum legal age to play is 18 years old, though some states may enforce higher age limits depending on local laws.

ACE.com Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

Once you’ve used the welcome package, ACE.com still gives players a few ways to keep building their balance. The lineup isn’t the deepest in the sweeps space, but the promos that are here are straightforward and easy to claim.

Daily Reward Wheel

The Daily Reward Wheel is the centerpiece of ACE.com’s ongoing rewards. You can spin it once every 24 hours for a mix of GC and SC prizes. Keep your streak going and the value of the rewards grows, but if you miss a day the streak resets. It’s the most reliable way to collect free SC without spending money.

Mail-In Bonus

ACE.com also offers an Alternative Means of Entry (AMOE) for Sweeps Coins through physical mail-in. Players can request a code on the site, then send it by post to claim free SC. It’s slower than digital rewards, but it keeps ACE.com compliant with sweepstakes law.

Referral Bonuses

There’s also a refer-a-friend program. When someone signs up using your referral link and makes a purchase, you can earn up to 6,000 GC and 30 SC depending on the package they buy. It’s not as big as what some larger sweeps casinos offer, but it’s a useful add-on for players with friends looking to join.

VIP Program

At launch, ACE.com doesn’t include a VIP or loyalty program. That means no cashback, tiered rewards, or exclusive perks, a noticeable gap compared to sites like McLuck that reward frequent play.

Social Media & Community Bonuses

ACE.com runs occasional contests and giveaways through its Facebook and Instagram pages. These aren’t as regular as the daily wheel, but they provide another chance to pick up extra coins.

ACE.com Bonus Summary Table

Bonus Type Details Daily Reward Wheel Spin daily for GC + SC prizes; streak increases rewards Mail-In Bonus Request and send code by post for free SC Referral Bonus Up to 6,000 GC + 30 SC per referral (with purchase) VIP / Loyalty Program None offered Social Media Bonuses Occasional contests/giveaways on Facebook & Instagram

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at ACE.com?

ACE.com launched with a modest library of around 400 games, and every single one of them is a slot. There are no blackjack tables, no roulette wheels, and no live dealer options, which makes the platform narrower than most competitors. The upside is that all the slots are sourced from 33 reputable software studios, so quality is not in question.

Gaming Software at ACE.com

ACE.com doesn’t rely on in-house titles; instead, it partners with a broad mix of 33 external providers. This includes well-known studios like Relax Gaming, BGaming, Habanero, Betsoft, Playtech, Microgaming, and 3 Oaks, along with smaller outfits like Octoplay, Spade Gaming, and Slotmill. For a brand-new sweeps casino, that’s a surprisingly deep bench of providers.

The result is a library that feels varied in mechanics (Hold & Win, Megaways, cascading reels) and polished in execution. Games display volatility ratings upfront, RTPs sit in the mid-90s, and during testing they loaded quickly with no lag. The lack of table games or live dealer sections means ACE.com can’t yet match the depth of sites like Mega Frenzy, but if your focus is on slots, the provider lineup here is impressive for a platform that only launched in 2025.

Slots Titles at ACE.com

Slots are the entire backbone of ACE.com. You’ll find Megaways and Hold & Win games, cascading reels, and themed categories spanning Ancient Egypt, Irish luck, holidays, and more. Popular titles include:

Joker Split (Relax Gaming, 96.1% RTP)

Book of Cats Megaways (BGaming, 97.1% RTP)

Hit the Gold! Hold and Win (3 Oaks, 95.7% RTP)

Laughing Buddha (Habanero, 96.7% RTP)

Golden Unicorn Deluxe (Habanero, 96.8% RTP)

The total catalog of ~400 slots is smaller than McLuck’s 2,000+ titles, but the use of multiple top-tier providers keeps things varied.

Table Games

ACE.com does not offer any table games. There is no blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or craps in the lobby. This makes the platform less appealing to players who enjoy mixing slots with classic casino gameplay.

Live Dealer Games

ACE.com has no live dealer section. If you’re looking for streamed blackjack or roulette, you won’t find it here.

Instant Win Games

ACE.com does not include instant win titles such as scratchcards, plinko, or keno. This leaves a gap compared to rivals like Pulsz, which offer casual categories alongside slots.

How Could ACE.com Improve Its Games Library?

The biggest improvement ACE.com could make is broadening beyond slots. Adding even a handful of table games like blackjack or roulette would diversify the experience, and live dealer tables could help the brand compete with larger sweeps casinos.

Casual categories like bingo, plinko, and scratchcards would also give players more reasons to log in daily. The slot foundation is strong, but the lack of variety makes the library feel limited compared to leaders in the space.

How Does ACE.com Work?

ACE.com runs on the sweepstakes model, which is what separates it from a purely social casino. At first glance, the site looks like a typical online casino lobby, but you’re not betting real money directly. Instead, ACE.com uses two virtual currencies:

Gold Coins (GC): The play-for-fun currency with no cash value. GC are used to play any of the ~400 slots and can be collected through no-deposit bonuses, the Daily Reward Wheel, mail-in offers, or purchased packages.

Sweeps Coins (SC): The promotional currency that can be redeemed for real cash or gift cards once you meet the requirements. SC are awarded through bonuses, bundled with purchases, or via the AMOE mail-in method.

The exchange rate is simple: 1 SC = $1 USD when redeemed. Redemptions require a minimum of 10 SC for gift cards or 75 SC for bank transfers, with transfers taking up to five days to process.

This setup is what makes ACE.com legally compliant across most U.S. states. Unlike a pure social casino, where everything is just for entertainment, the Sweeps Coin layer gives players a path to real prizes without ever directly wagering cash.

Safety and Security at ACE.com

ACE.com is still new to the sweeps scene, so its reputation is being shaped as more players join. On Trustpilot, it holds a TrustScore of around 4.1/5 from just under 70 reviews, which signals a mixed but generally average start for a platform this fresh. Players tend to praise the bonuses and game quality, while criticism often points to redemption wait times.

On the technical side, ACE.com works with over 30 well-known providers including Relax Gaming, BGaming, Habanero, Betsoft, Playtech, and Microgaming. These studios use RNGs (random number generators) to ensure fair results, and the site runs on SSL encryption to keep data and transactions secure. Full ID verification (KYC) is also required before any prize redemptions, which helps cut down on fraudulent accounts.

Unlike bigger sweeps brands, ACE.com doesn’t lean on celebrity ambassadors, and there’s no mention of added protections like two-factor authentication (2FA) or provably fair systems. With no mobile app, update cycles and app store oversight aren’t part of its setup either.

ACE.com covers the essentials: reputable partners, encrypted play, and identity checks before redemptions. It’s a legitimate operation, but it’s still light on advanced security extras or brand signals that would build stronger player trust.

Banking at ACE.com: Purchase and Redemption Options

Banking at ACE.com is straightforward and a bit lean compared to older sweeps sites. You can buy Gold Coin (GC) packages with major cards and Apple Pay; redemptions are available as gift cards or bank transfers. There’s no crypto and no PayPal/Trustly support.

Sweeps Coins (SC) carry a 1× playthrough and, if unused, are valid for 60 days from your last login.

Banking Summary

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Credit/Debit Card ✅ Visa, Mastercard, Discover ❌ N/A N/A E-wallets (PayPal, Trustly) ❌ Not supported ❌ Not supported N/A N/A Apple/Google Pay Apple Pay: ✅ • Google Pay: not listed ❌ N/A N/A Bank Transfer ❌ ✅ Cash prizes (SC only) 75 SC 1–5 banking days Gift Cards ❌ ✅ 10 SC Instant

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

Purchasing GC: From the “Get Coins” page you’ll find bundles from $1.99 to $99.99. Most mid/high-tier packages include free SC. The headline first-purchase deal is $9.99 for 50,000 GC + 25 SC (150% extra). Payments: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Apple Pay.

Earning/using SC: SC arrives via the no-deposit sign-up bonus, daily Reward Wheel, referral incentives, and as part of GC bundles. SC must be played 1× before redemption and remain valid for 60 days from your last login (if unused).

Redeeming SC: Choose Gift Card for smaller, faster cash-equivalents (10 SC minimum, instant) or Bank Transfer for cash (75 SC minimum, 1–5 banking days). You’ll need to complete KYC/identity verification before your first payout.

Packages & Freebies Snapshot

Package Cost Number of GC Number of Free SC VIP Points $1.99 10,000 — N/A $4.99 20,000 5 SC N/A $9.99 (First purchase) 50,000 25 SC N/A $19.99 40,000 20 SC N/A $99.99 200,000 100 SC N/A

What to Know about Redemption Sweeps Coins from ACE.com

Complete KYC

Before any payout, verify your identity (name, DOB, address, and government ID as requested). Meet the requirements

Ensure your SC have 1× playthrough and you’ve hit the minimums: 10 SC (Gift Card) or 75 SC (Bank Transfer). Open the Redeem page

Log in and select Redeem to view your unplayed vs. redeemable SC and pick your payout method. Choose method & enter details Gift Card: pick a supported retailer; delivery is instant once approved.

Bank Transfer: enter accurate banking info; payouts take 1–5 banking days after approval. Submit and monitor

Confirm the request and watch for status updates in your account or email. If something looks stuck, contact support via live chat/email.

Customer Support Options and Performance

Customer support is one of the first things we check when reviewing a sweeps casino. It’s the safety net for questions around bonuses, redemptions, or account verification. ACE.com offers a wider range of options than most: 24/7 live chat, email, phone support, and ticket submission. That’s a full set of contact points, which puts it ahead of smaller sites that rely only on email.

One downside is that live chat is only unlocked after you’ve made your first purchase, which can be frustrating for new players who just want to clarify bonus terms or redemption limits before spending. The FAQ library is decent, with categories covering sign-up, banking, and bonuses, but it isn’t exhaustive, deeper details on redemption caps or processing times are thin.

In testing, email replies came back within two hours, while ticket submissions took a little longer. Once live chat is accessible, responses are near instant.

Customer Support Snapshot

Channel Availability Phone Number ✅ +1 (424) 414-2416 Contact Email [email protected] Live Chat ✅ 24/7, unlocked after first purchase Ticket Submission ✅ Offered directly through site Social Channels ✅ X/Twitter: @AceOnlineCasino Average Response Time Live chat: instant once available; Email: < 2 hours; Ticket: longer

Desktop and Mobile UI Experience at ACE.com

I’ve spent a good few sessions on ACE.com now, and honestly, it’s pretty easy to get around. The first thing that hits you is the red, white, and blue color scheme. It’s loud but not in a bad way, more like a theme park vibe than a sterile casino lobby. Uncle Sam pops up in banners here and there, which gives it a bit of personality.

On desktop, navigation feels natural. Categories like “Hold & Win” and “Megaways” are right where you’d expect them, and I never had to hunt to find the games I wanted. The game tiles are clear, you can even see volatility ratings before clicking in, which I appreciated. Loading times were quick, no spinning wheels dragging things out, and the sound design in the games didn’t glitch or lag.

Mobile was a similar story. The menu tucks into the bottom of the screen, which actually works better than the usual cluttered top bar. The Daily Reward Wheel is front and center, so you’re not going to miss it, and everything resizes cleanly to fit. It’s obvious they’ve thought about mobile play, even if there’s no dedicated app. You can save it as a shortcut on your phone, but that’s as close as you’ll get to an app experience.

If I’m nitpicking, the site could use a bit more polish; filters aren’t as deep as McLuck and some of the design edges feel a little rough. But for a sweeps casino that only launched this year, ACE.com is already smooth enough to keep me coming back without frustration.

Mobile Experience at ACE.com

ACE.com doesn’t have a mobile app, you won’t find it on the App Store or Google Play, and that’s a definite miss compared to some competitors. There are no push notifications, no app-based updates, and you can’t just tap an icon from your home screen unless you manually add a shortcut through your browser.

That said, the mobile browser version is solid. Games resized neatly on my phone, buttons were easy to tap, and the lobby loaded quickly without any awkward zooming or lag. The Daily Reward Wheel sits right at the top, so it’s impossible to miss, and categories like “Megaways” and “Hold & Win” are easy to scroll through. It’s not as polished as a native app, but it still felt smooth enough for casual play.

In short, ACE.com nails the basics for browser play, both mobile and desktop, but it does fall short without a dedicated app. For players used to the convenience of app-based casinos, this will feel like a gap, but the in-browser setup is stable enough to get by.

Comparison Table: ACE.com vs Lucky.me vs Mega Frenzy

To put ACE.com into context, here’s how it stacks up against other brand new sweepstakes casinos: Lucky.me and Mega Frenzy; two other sweepstakes casinos competing in the same space.

Feature ACE.com Lucky.me Mega Frenzy No-Deposit Welcome Bonus 7,500 GC + 2.5 SC 20,000 GC + 2 SC 30,000 GC + Mega Wheel spin First-Purchase Bonus 150% extra – 50,000 GC + 25 SC for $9.99 100% extra – 40,000 GC + 40 SC (for $19.99 package) 100% bonus – 20,000 GC + 20 SC for $9.99 Game Count ~400 slots only (no table/live dealer) 700+ casino-style games (slots & table games) 300+ casino games including live dealer & tables Live Dealer & Table Games No Yes (limited table games; live dealer options appear) Yes (has live dealer and table games) Payment Methods (Purchases) Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Apple Pay Visa, Mastercard, Discover, AmEx, Apple Pay, Google Pay Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer (no crypto or e-wallets like PayPal) Redemption Min + Method Gift Cards (10 SC), Bank Transfer (75 SC) Minimum 100 SC before redemption; redeem via ACH bank transfer Minimum 100 SC for cash prize redemptions via bank transfer Rewards / Loyalty Program No loyalty or VIP program yet Has tiered missions; no full VIP program detailed Yes – loyalty tiers (“Hype Club”) with increasingly better perks Estimated Payout Time 1–5 business days (bank transfer) 3-5 business days via ACH bank transfer Bank transfers typically processed within 1-5 days

How to Sign Up at ACE.com

Getting started at ACE.com only takes a couple of minutes. The process is standard for a sweeps casino; you’ll provide some basic details, verify your email, and then unlock your no-deposit bonus.

Here’s the step-by-step breakdown based on my experience on the site:

Go to the ACE.com homepage

Hit the Sign Up button in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter your account details

Add your email address, create a password, and fill in your display name. Provide personal information

Fill out your full name, date of birth, and address. You’ll need to be 18+ to create an account (21 in some states). Verify your email

ACE.com will send a confirmation email. Click the link inside to activate your account. Claim your no-deposit bonus

Once your account is active, the 7,500 GC + 2.5 SC sign-up bonus is added automatically. Spin the Daily Reward Wheel

Before you even play a game, you’ll get a free spin on the Daily Reward Wheel for extra GC or SC. Start exploring games

Head into the lobby, browse the 400+ slots, and use your Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins to play.

How We Rate at Gameshub

When we review a new sweeps casino like ACE.com, we test across the same categories every time so readers know exactly how each platform stacks up.

Our main focus areas include:

Bonuses and promos – size of the welcome offer, no-deposit value, and ongoing rewards.

Game library – number of titles, quality of providers, and variety (slots vs. tables vs. live).

Banking options – purchase methods, redemption rules, payout speed.

Customer support – response time, access to real agents, FAQ depth.

Mobile and desktop experience – how well the platform runs across devices.

Trust and safety – provider reputation, encryption, KYC, and overall transparency.

Each casino is scored on these points to keep things consistent and fair.

Why Trust GamesHub

This ACE.com review isn’t marketing copy, it’s based on firsthand testing, screenshots from the site, and confirmation against third-party sources. Every detail, from the 7,500 GC no-deposit bonus to the 1–5 day bank transfer payouts, was checked against ACE.com’s own terms or support staff. We don’t skip over the cons either; things like the lack of table games, no app, and locked live chat are all highlighted because they matter to the user experience.

By sticking to facts and our structured testing process, you know exactly what you’re getting at ACE.com before you sign up.

Responsible Gaming at ACE.com

Even though ACE.com is a sweepstakes casino and not a traditional gambling site, it’s still important to treat play responsibly. Sweeps platforms are designed to be fun, but prize redemptions and coin purchases can still add up if you’re not mindful.

If you ever feel like play is becoming more stressful than enjoyable, take a step back. You can also look into these resources for guidance and support:

Wrapping Things Up: Is ACE.com Legit?

ACE.com is still new, but it already has a lot to offer. The 7,500 GC + 2.5 SC no-deposit bonus gives players a free way to try the site, and the 150% first purchase boost is one of the better deals at this price point. The Daily Reward Wheel keeps engagement steady, and with games from over 30 reputable providers, the quality is there even if the total library (400 slots) is smaller than heavyweights like Crown Coins Casino.

Banking is reliable but limited. You can purchase with cards or Apple Pay, and redemptions work through gift cards or bank transfers. Payout speeds (1–5 days) are in line with industry averages. The biggest downsides are the absence of table games or live dealers, no loyalty program, and no native app. Locking live chat behind a purchase also feels like a step backward for accessibility.

ACE.com is a legitimate sweepstakes casino that nails the basics: fair games, real prize redemptions, and consistent bonuses. It won’t suit players looking for full casino variety, but for those after a themed, slot-heavy sweeps site with straightforward rewards, it’s worth a look.