Top Kuwait Casinos for September, 2025

Find the Best Kuwaiti Online Casino for You

Having revealed the best online casinos available to Kuwaiti players, we’ll now take a closer look at the top options. These online casinos in Kuwait provide a wide range of entertainment options, offering engaging alternatives to traditional leisure activities.

We’ll review their bonus offers, game selections, payment methods, and everything else you need to know before getting started.

1. CoinCasino – Best Overall Kuwait Casino on the Web, with up to $100K in Weekly Bonuses

CoinCasino, licensed in the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros, and established in 2023, ranks as the best online casino in Kuwait. This rating is based on several key factors, including its extensive game selection, high betting limits, and swift withdrawals. What really stood out to us, however, were the site’s generous welcome bonus and ongoing promotions.

Welcome Offer 200% up to $30,000 Minimum Deposit $10 Rollover Requirement 60x Free Spins Rollover Requirement 35x

Notably, the casino boosts your initial outlay with a generous 200% bonus, requiring a minimum deposit of just $10. You can also rack up to $200 in Super Spins on the popular slot, Wanted Dead or a Wild. Unlike many casinos that offer free spins on random slots, CoinCasino focuses on a popular title that players actually enjoy. In addition to these are weekly bonuses, such as Best Wallet Supercharge, which provide even more value.

That said, CoinCasino’s welcome bonus comes with a 60x wagering requirement, while free spins must be wagered 35x. While the rollover isn’t the easiest to clear, it’s pretty standard for a welcome package of this size, and you can at least clear the requirements in 10% increments.

💡 Expert’s Opinion CoinCasino confidently sits at the top of this list due to its extensive gaming selection, generous bonuses, competitive staking limits, reasonable withdrawal caps, and swift payment processing speed. Most importantly, it is very mobile-friendly with provisions to play exclusively through the Telegram app. It also offers a downloadable app for poker players. Overall Verdict: 4.9/5

2. Jackpoty – The Best Live Casino in Kuwait

Another top-rated online casino in Kuwait, Jackpoty, is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. Like many Curacao-licensed operators, the casino has established a reputation for its high-quality game selection, particularly in its live casino suite, as well as for offering secure and reliable payment options.

Live Dealer Table Games ✅ Unique Variants ✅ Top Software Providers ✅ Live Dealer Bonus ✅ (100% up to $450)

While there is plenty to play for on Jackpoty, its live dealer lobby is where you’ll likely get the most value for money. You’ll find all the classic games with lots of available tables, plus unique versions you won’t see everywhere. Top providers, such as Evolution and Pragmatic Play, power the live games, ensuring smooth gameplay and excellent quality.

There are up to 72 tables for classic blackjack and 40 for speed blackjack, so you’ll almost never have to wait to join a game. You’ll also find a lot of less common options like Casino Malta Roulette and Peek Baccarat.

💡 Expert’s Opinion Jackpoty is a dream destination for every live casino player. In addition to generous promotions such as a welcome bonus, daily reloads, and a birthday bonus, you can also claim a dedicated live casino bonus of 100% up to $450. This is a rare perk, as most Kuwaiti gambling sites don’t offer a separate live casino bonus, and many welcome offers don’t apply to live dealer games. Overall Verdict: 4.8/5

3. Instant Casino – Allows Credit Card Withdrawals

Instant Casino operates under a valid license from the Curacao Gaming Authority and is known as one of the fastest payout casinos, with support for credit card withdrawals.

Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallet, and crypto Withdrawal Limits €20,000 Credit Cards Supported Visa, Mastercard

Payouts at Instant Casino aren’t processed instantly, but they are handled quickly, usually within one to three business days, depending on the payment method and your bank’s processing times. The casino supports a wide range of withdrawal options, including cryptocurrencies, credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. It’s also one of the few online casinos that allows withdrawals to credit cards, processing them with no additional fees. However, please note that your card provider may still charge a fee on their end.

One drawback is the casino’s monthly withdrawal limit. Compared to competitors like CoinCasino, which allows up to $500,000 per month, Instant Casino caps withdrawals at just €20,000 per month, which may feel restrictive for high rollers.

💡 Expert’s Opinion Instant Casino is the ideal choice for those who prefer to use credit cards for withdrawals. Only a few casinos that support credit card withdrawals can match its game selection, especially when it comes to slots. Overall Verdict: 4.8/5

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Kuwait

When compiling this list, we focused on what truly matters to players in Kuwait. We verified proper licensing, fair welcome offers, robust security, and seamless payment options. Then we tested the sites ourselves to see how easy they were to use, how quickly payouts were processed, and whether the games lived up to the hype.

Licensing – We only considered licensed casinos, full stop. Unlicensed sites pose serious risks, including seizure of winnings and data leaks. That’s a gamble not worth taking. All our ranked sites are licensed by reputable gaming authorities, including those from Malta, Curacao, and Panama. These regulators are recognized for enforcing stringent standards regarding player safety, fair play, and data protection.

– We only considered licensed casinos, full stop. Unlicensed sites pose serious risks, including seizure of winnings and data leaks. That’s a gamble not worth taking. All our ranked sites are licensed by reputable gaming authorities, including those from Malta, Curacao, and Panama. These regulators are recognized for enforcing stringent standards regarding player safety, fair play, and data protection. Safety and Security – Safety was a top consideration for ranking the reviewed casinos. All of our recommended Kuwait online casinos use standard SSL encryption to securely communicate private and banking information between users’ devices and the casino’s servers. They also offer secure deposit and withdrawal methods, often with two-factor authentication, to ensure safe payment processing.

– Safety was a top consideration for ranking the reviewed casinos. All of our recommended Kuwait online casinos use standard SSL encryption to securely communicate private and banking information between users’ devices and the casino’s servers. They also offer secure deposit and withdrawal methods, often with two-factor authentication, to ensure safe payment processing. Welcome Offers – We don’t just recommend casinos with the biggest-looking welcome offers. We take a closer look at what you are really getting. That means checking the minimum deposit, the wagering requirements, how much different games contribute toward the bonus, and which games the offer can actually be used on. All of these details determine the true value of a bonus.

– We don’t just recommend casinos with the biggest-looking welcome offers. We take a closer look at what you are really getting. That means checking the minimum deposit, the wagering requirements, how much different games contribute toward the bonus, and which games the offer can actually be used on. All of these details determine the true value of a bonus. Games Library – A casino can have all the right licenses, security, and bonuses, but none of that matters if the games aren’t any good. That’s why we only recommend casinos with a strong and varied games library, offering everything from slots and poker to crash and live dealer games, all neatly organized into categories, making it easy to browse without feeling overwhelmed. Even better, many of these casinos have a search feature that helps you quickly find specific titles if you already have something in mind, even if there are thousands of games on the site.

– A casino can have all the right licenses, security, and bonuses, but none of that matters if the games aren’t any good. That’s why we only recommend casinos with a strong and varied games library, offering everything from slots and poker to crash and live dealer games, all neatly organized into categories, making it easy to browse without feeling overwhelmed. Even better, many of these casinos have a search feature that helps you quickly find specific titles if you already have something in mind, even if there are thousands of games on the site. Mobile Optimization/App – Trying to play on a site that’s slow, cluttered, and hard to navigate can be frustrating, especially if you’re already dealing with a losing streak. That’s why mobile performance was high on our checklist. We prioritized sites that load quickly, are intuitive to use, and run smoothly on smaller screens. Some players prefer the convenience of a downloadable app, while others opt for browser-based play without the need for installation. To ensure our recommended casinos perform well on mobile in both cases, we take this into consideration.

– Trying to play on a site that’s slow, cluttered, and hard to navigate can be frustrating, especially if you’re already dealing with a losing streak. That’s why mobile performance was high on our checklist. We prioritized sites that load quickly, are intuitive to use, and run smoothly on smaller screens. Some players prefer the convenience of a downloadable app, while others opt for browser-based play without the need for installation. To ensure our recommended casinos perform well on mobile in both cases, we take this into consideration. Recurring Promotions – A great welcome bonus is nice, but it shouldn’t stop there. The best online casinos offer even more, with regular promotions like reload bonuses, free spins, and cashback offers. These deals, especially when they come with fair terms and conditions, can make a big difference in how far your bankroll goes. We also give top marks to casinos that run lucrative loyalty or VIP programs. We paid attention to how the programs are set up, how easy it is to earn points, what kinds of perks are unlocked, and whether those perks benefit everyday players as much as high rollers.

– A great welcome bonus is nice, but it shouldn’t stop there. The best online casinos offer even more, with regular promotions like reload bonuses, free spins, and cashback offers. These deals, especially when they come with fair terms and conditions, can make a big difference in how far your bankroll goes. We also give top marks to casinos that run lucrative loyalty or VIP programs. We paid attention to how the programs are set up, how easy it is to earn points, what kinds of perks are unlocked, and whether those perks benefit everyday players as much as high rollers. Payment Methods – Variety matters. Having more options means you can pick what works best for you, whether that’s something quick, low-fee, or simply using a payment method you already trust. The best casinos available in the region typically offer a balanced mix of traditional and modern payment methods. This includes bank transfers and credit cards, as well as newer options such as e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Since each method comes with its own deposit limits, fees, and withdrawal speeds, it’s usually helpful when a casino gives you the flexibility to choose.

Are Online Casinos Legal in Kuwait? Online casinos are not legal in Kuwait. The reason is deep-rooted in the country’s legal and religious framework. Under Sharia Law, gambling, referred to as maysir, is considered haram (forbidden) because it involves gaining money through chance rather than work or effort. The law views gambling as a precursor to societal degradation. Kuwait’s penal code also bans all types of gambling, making it illegal to operate or promote gambling activities, including casino-style games. That said, as with countries with similar strict laws, this hasn’t stopped its residents from playing. Many international casinos accept Kuwaiti players, and those that are licensed are completely safe to play at. Are Brick-and-Mortar Casinos Legal in Kuwait? Gambling in Kuwait is prohibited under both religious and civil laws. Therefore, there are no legal land-based casinos in the country. Is There Any Gambling Tax in Kuwait? Kuwait, under Sharia law and its penal code, prohibits all forms of gambling, both land-based and online. As a result, there is no legal framework for licensing or taxing gambling operators, nor is there any taxation on winnings. The absence of taxation isn’t a legal benefit. It simply reflects that gambling is not recognized as a legal activity in the first place. If you gamble offshore, all your winnings could technically be considered personal income. However, Kuwait does not impose personal income tax on its residents, and individuals are not required to file annual tax returns. Therefore, gambling earnings from offshore platforms are also exempt from local taxation.

Online Casinos vs Land-Based Casinos in Kuwait

There are neither online nor land-based casinos in Kuwait. To play casino-style games, players must travel to countries with land-based casinos, such as Lebanon, parts of Europe, or Southeast Asia. Internationally-licensed offshore casinos are a popular alternative.

Most Popular Online Casino Games in Kuwait

When we examined what players in Kuwait enjoy most, a few clear favorites emerged. Our survey shows that while slots remain hugely popular, many players also love live dealer games and other interactive formats.

Slots

Slots are straightforward: you spin the reels and try to land matching symbols on paylines to win. Each spin is completely random, thanks to a random number generator (RNG), which ensures every result is independent of the last. Popular titles include Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play, Mega Moolah by Microgaming, and Starburst by NetEnt.

What makes games like Sweet Bonanza stand out is that, unlike traditional slots where wins come from matching symbols along specific paylines, you win by landing eight or more matching symbols anywhere on the screen. The position of the symbols doesn’t matter.

🥇 Best Casino: Lucky Block offers 4,000+ slot titles

Blackjack

In blackjack, the primary objective is to beat the dealer’s hand by getting as close to 21 as possible without going over. The dealer deals two cards to each player and two to themselves, after which players take turns deciding whether to take another card (hit) or keep their current hand (stand). They may also double down or split, depending on the cards.

The dealer reveals their hidden card and must hit until reaching at least 17 (or busts). Hands are then compared to each player’s hands to determine the winners. Some of the most commonly played variants are European Blackjack and Blackjack Switch. The latter adds an exciting twist to it by allowing you to play two hands at once.

🥇 Best Casino: Novajackpot offers many unique blackjack variants, including Blackjack Supreme Multihand.

Roulette

Roulette is a timeless classic centered around a spinning wheel with numbered pockets. The wheel spins in one direction while a small ball is launched in the opposite direction along the wheel’s edge. Players then place bets on where they predict the ball will land once the wheel slows down.

You can bet on a single number, groups of numbers, colors, odd or even numbers, or dozens and columns. At top online casinos with roulette, you can play different types of roulette games, including variants like European, American, French, and Mini roulette in both virtual and live formats, as offered by casinos like Novajackpot.

🥇 Best Casino: Novajackpot offers a wide range of minimum and maximum bets on its roulette games

Video Poker

In video poker, you are dealt five cards on the screen and are to decide which ones to keep or discard to form the best possible poker hand. The payout depends on the strength of your final hand, typically starting from a pair of Jacks or Better, up to a Royal Flush, which offers the highest reward.

There are several popular variants, including Deuces Wild, where all 2s act as wild cards, and Double Bonus Poker, which offers bigger payouts for specific four-of-a-kind hands.

🥇 Best Casino: CoinCasino is a leading poker platform with a downloadable poker client and mobile app.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a classic card game usually played between two hands: the player and the banker. The objective here is to get as close to 9 as possible.

As a bettor, you simply wager on whether the player or banker will win, or if the round will end in a tie. Speed baccarat is one of the most popular variants. The rounds here are faster, often finishing in under 30 seconds, making them ideal for those who love fast-paced gameplay.

🥇 Best Casino: Golden Panda offers baccarat variants with RTPs as high as 96%+.

Live Casino Games

Live casino games bring the real casino experience online by streaming actual table games from a professional studio or casino floor.

Unlike virtual games that use random number generators (RNGs), live games feature real dealers, real cards, wheels, or dice, so every outcome happens in real time, just like in a physical casino. Many platforms offer live chat, which allows you to interact with the dealer and sometimes, other players at the table.

🥇 Best Casino: Jackpoty offers a dedicated live casino bonus, a perk that’s hard to find at many other casinos.

Specialty/Instant Win

Specialty or instant win games are non-traditional casino games that do not fall into categories such as slots, table games, or live dealer games. They include fun, often quirky games usually based on luck rather than skill or strategy. Some of the most popular types you can find at top casinos are scratch cards, crash games, plinko, bingo, and keno.

🥇 Best Casino: EmirBet leads the way with 200+ specialty games.

Online Kuwait Casino Bonuses

Everyone loves a good bonus, and Kuwaiti players are no exception. The best online casinos make it easier to boost your bankroll and enjoy longer playing sessions by offering a variety of promotions. Below, we break down the most popular types of bonuses you can expect to find.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are promotional offers given to new players when they sign up at an online casino. They may require a deposit to claim (online casino deposit bonus) or not (online casino no deposit bonus). CoinCasino, for example, offers a 200% welcome deposit bonus of up to $30,000, plus 50 super spins.

🥇 Online Casino: CoinCasino offers a 200% deposit bonus up to $30,000.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are awarded to existing players as part of loyalty programs or weekly promotions to encourage continued play. Unlike welcome bonuses, they apply to subsequent deposits made after the initial sign-up offer.

🥇 Best Online Casino: Jackpoty offers a 50% up to $300 daily reload bonus.

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs, also known as VIP clubs, are designed for regular players. As you play and place real-money bets, you earn loyalty points that help you progress through different tiers or levels. Your tier status determines the type and value of rewards you receive, such as bonus cash, free spins, faster withdrawals, personal account managers, or exclusive promotions.

🥇 Best Online Casino: Instant Casino offers a tiered welcome bonus that includes rebates, reloads, rakeback, and more.

Cashback

Cashback offers are promotional deals where an online casino refunds a percentage of your losses over a specified period. They are like rebates in sportsbooks and can help soften the impact of a losing streak.

🥇 Best Online Casino: GoldenPanda provides 10% weekly cashback on select games to all registered players.

Tournaments and Leaderboards

Casino tournaments are time-limited competitions where participants compete by playing specific games to climb a leaderboard. The higher you rank, the bigger your prize.

🥇 Best Online Casino: Novajackpot offers a variety of ongoing tournaments, including monthly races and a Slot of the Week.

Kuwait Mobile Casino Gaming

The mobile gaming industry is booming, with projections estimating that there will be over 2.5 billion mobile gamers worldwide by 2030. Developers are pushing for more immersive, social, and seamless experiences, and mobile casino gaming is a significant part of this global trend.

Since real money casino online apps aren’t available in Kuwait’s app stores, most casinos focus instead on building high-quality mobile websites. And they work just as fine as native apps! Our recommended casino websites are fully responsive with clean layouts, quick navigation, and easy access to all your favorite games. Some also utilize advanced technologies like Progressive Web App (PWA) technology, which allows you to add the site to your home screen and receive updates just like a regular app.

Most Popular Payment Methods in Kuwait

When we reviewed the best online casinos in Kuwait, we paid close attention to the payment methods they support. After all, being able to deposit and withdraw easily is just as important as the games themselves. We found that Kuwaiti players tend to offer a mix of traditional options, such as cards and bank transfers, alongside modern options like e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

Below, we’ve highlighted the methods we saw used most often at the best Kuwait online casinos.

Bank Transfer

Bank transfer is a trusted and widely used payment method among online casino players in Kuwait. It is especially popular with high-stakes and VIP players because of its comparatively higher deposit and withdrawal limits at most casinos. However, bank transfers are generally slower than other methods, often taking 1 to 3 business days to process, depending on the bank and the casino’s policies.

Credit Card

Credit cards, such as Visa and Mastercard, are another popular and convenient payment method at online casinos in Kuwait. However, at most casinos, they can only be used for deposits; withdrawals are usually not supported. Even when withdrawals are offered, some banks may block or restrict gambling-related transactions, so it’s best to check with your card issuer before use.

E-wallet

E-wallets are one of the fastest and most efficient ways to withdraw your winnings. At casinos like Instant Casino, withdrawals via popular services such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and MiFinity are typically processed in under an hour.

Crypto

Cryptocurrencies are the top option for players who want to keep their gambling activities private. In Kuwait, where traditional banking methods may face more scrutiny or restrictions, crypto offers a decentralized and discreet alternative. Payments made with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular digital currencies are fast, secure, and typically come with lower fees compared to conventional options.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Kuwait Online Casino Account

You want in on that tempting welcome bonus? It starts with signing up. Here’s how to get set up in minutes. If you have any questions about the sign-up process, please don’t hesitate to contact the casino’s support team for assistance.

Choose a casino – Select a casino from our tested, tried, and ranked recommendations. We’ve highlighted some of the best on the market. Register an account – Complete the casino’s registration form with the required personal details to set up your account. Fund your betting account – Go to the cashier page, select a payment method, enter the amount you want to fund the betting account with, and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. Explore the site’s casino lobby – Now your account has been credited, explore the games library, choose a category, and select a game to start playing, either in demo mode or for real money.

Expert Tips for the Best Kuwait Online Casino Experience

The following expert-backed, practical tips can help you maximize your enjoyment of the casino experience.

1. Set a budget and stick to it

Our number one tip for betting at online casinos in Kuwait is to set a clear budget before you start playing and stick to it. This helps you stay in control, especially during a losing streak when it’s tempting to chase losses. It’s not optional, it’s essential. Decide how much you’re willing to spend and stick to your budget.

2. Leverage cashbacks, bonuses, and promotions

The welcome bonus is just the beginning. Most reputable casinos offer ongoing promotions, including cashback, reload bonuses, and free spins. Check the promotions page regularly and also look out for offers in your email or player account, as some deals are personalized and only sent directly to you. Many of these rewards are easy to overlook unless you actively seek them out.

3. Stick to what you know

One of our top beginner tips is to start with games you understand. Games like slots and blackjack are easier to get the hang of early on. Then, when you get comfortable, you can explore more advanced games like video poker and live dealer games. You may even try high-volatility games if you’re feeling lucky.

4. Demo games before betting real money

Many online casinos let you try games in demo mode. This is a smart way to learn the rules, get a feel for bonus features, and understand how volatile a game is before betting actual money, especially useful for new slot games or unfamiliar table games.

5. Check game RTP

Look for games with an RTP (Return to Player) of 96% or higher. While it doesn’t guarantee a win, it gives you better long-term value for your money. You can usually find the RTP listed in the game’s info section or paytable.

How to Avoid Disreputable Online Casinos in Kuwait

The easiest way to find a safe and reliable online casino in Kuwait is to choose from our expert-reviewed list. But if you prefer to vet sites on your own, here’s a practical checklist to help you stay safe.

🚩 No license? Walk away – A casino without a license is a red flag. Licensed casinos are required to meet strict standards for player safety, data protection, and fair play. Without a license, there’s no one holding the site accountable, meaning your money, data, and winnings could be at risk. Before signing up, check the casino’s website for licensing details. A legitimate site will clearly display its license information, including the issuing authority and license number. Still unsure? Reach out to their support team and ask for confirmation. If they dodge the question or don’t respond, that’s your cue to look elsewhere.

– A casino without a license is a red flag. Licensed casinos are required to meet strict standards for player safety, data protection, and fair play. Without a license, there’s no one holding the site accountable, meaning your money, data, and winnings could be at risk. Before signing up, check the casino’s website for licensing details. A legitimate site will clearly display its license information, including the issuing authority and license number. Still unsure? Reach out to their support team and ask for confirmation. If they dodge the question or don’t respond, that’s your cue to look elsewhere. 🚩 Poor customer support – Good customer support is a must when playing at an online casino. The best platforms offer 24/7 assistance through live chat, email, and sometimes even phone, so you can get help when you need it. Always test the live chat, if available. Ensure you’re speaking with a real, live representative, not an automated bot. When it comes to email support, look for clear, helpful, and personalized responses, rather than copy-and-paste replies. If a casino is slow to respond or avoids answering questions directly, it’s usually a bad sign.

– Good customer support is a must when playing at an online casino. The best platforms offer 24/7 assistance through live chat, email, and sometimes even phone, so you can get help when you need it. Always test the live chat, if available. Ensure you’re speaking with a real, live representative, not an automated bot. When it comes to email support, look for clear, helpful, and personalized responses, rather than copy-and-paste replies. If a casino is slow to respond or avoids answering questions directly, it’s usually a bad sign. 🚩 Extremely slow withdrawals – If a casino takes more than a week to process your withdrawal, especially without warning you upfront, that’s a major red flag. While delays can occur for valid reasons, such as large withdrawals or late KYC verification, they shouldn’t be the norm. Reliable casinos are transparent about their payout times and process payments promptly, typically within 24 to 72 hours. If you’re constantly chasing your money, it’s likely time to find a more suitable platform.

– If a casino takes more than a week to process your withdrawal, especially without warning you upfront, that’s a major red flag. While delays can occur for valid reasons, such as large withdrawals or late KYC verification, they shouldn’t be the norm. Reliable casinos are transparent about their payout times and process payments promptly, typically within 24 to 72 hours. If you’re constantly chasing your money, it’s likely time to find a more suitable platform. 🚩 Unclear bonus terms – No casino gives out bonuses with no strings attached, and that’s fair. Wagering requirements, deposit minimums, and game restrictions are all standard. However, those terms should be clearly explained and fairly reasonable. You should always know exactly what you’re getting, how to claim it, and what it takes to turn a bonus into real cash. If a casino is vague or hides important details in fine print, it’s a red flag. Transparent terms show the casino is trustworthy. Anything less is a gamble you don’t want to take.

Responsible Gambling in Kuwait

If you’re struggling with a gambling problem, setting deposit and session limits is a good first step. You can also take it further by using self-exclusion tools to block access to gambling sites entirely.

But if those aren’t enough, don’t try to manage it alone. Talking to someone can make a big difference. Consider reaching out to trusted support groups, professionals, or helplines that are experienced in helping people with gambling issues. Some support groups you can reach out to include:

Have you Found Your New Favorite Kuwaiti Online Casino?

The first step to maximizing your experience is selecting the right casino. With every site claiming to be the best, the search can get overwhelming fast. We’ve simplified the search process by reviewing and ranking the 10 best online casinos available to players in Kuwait.

At the top of the list is CoinCasino. Licensed in Anjouan, it offers all the popular games you’d expect, including game shows and casual games. A stand-out feature is its Telegram-based casino, which allows you to play directly through the app, receive updates, and interact socially with other players. For poker fans, CoinCasino also offers a dedicated CoinPoker mobile client, allowing you to join cash games, tournaments, and play on the go.