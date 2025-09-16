The Top 10 Irish Online Casinos of September, 2025

Find the Best Online Gambling Sites in Ireland

You’ll no doubt want to know a little more about the best online casinos Ireland has to offer. So, be sure to check out our reviews, where we take you through their unique features and what caught our attention.

1. CoinCasino – #1 Ireland Online Casino With A Wide Range Of Live Dealer Blackjack Tables

Coin Casino is undoubtedly one of the best online casinos in Ireland, offering everyone the chance to gamble anonymously using cryptocurrencies. That said, it was their live dealer blackjack tables that got us really excited.

Best For Live Dealer Blackjack:

Number of Tables / Games 40+ Average Blackjack RTP 99.3% – 99.5% Live Blackjack Providers Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play Live Bet Limits From $1 to $5,000 per hand

CoinCasino offers a stellar selection of options from high-limit tables to more casual limit games. We could even choose our preferred language, as they featured tables in various languages, including English, French, German, and Turkish.

One area we think they could improve is their range of promotions. The welcome offer is huge, sure, but they could do with some standard weekly free spins or reload bonuses to give loyal players something more to work with.

Welcome Bonus:

Welcome Offer 200% up to $30,000 Promo Code None Minimum Deposit $20 Rollover 80x

💡 Expert’s Opinion

The live blackjack games were really the best part of CoinCasino. The RTP percentages were high, and the house edge was fair. Moreover, the quality of the streaming was excellent; the hands moved quickly, and we could even tweak settings and adjust the appearance of the UI.

All in all, CoinCasino is a good starting point if live dealer blackjack is what you will be playing most often. It’s a straightforward sign-up process and a quick deposit process, so you can get started in just a matter of minutes.

2. Instant Casino – An Excellent Selection Of Popular Slots

If slots are what you are after, then Instant Casino should be one of the online casinos in Ireland you should consider checking out.

Best For Slots:

Number of Slot Titles 3,000+ Slot Game Variety Megaways, Bonus Buy, Jackpot Slots, Branded Slots Game Providers (Slots) Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Relax Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, Nolimit City Popular Themes Adventure, Mythology, TV & Movies, Ancient Egypt, Fantasy

What makes the range of slots at Instant Casino so good is its huge library, featuring over 3,000 games. So, you are surely bound to find a theme and range of features you like. They have slot games that cover a ton of themes, from Wild West shootouts to Ancient Egyptian temples. Additionally, these games are provided by top-tier suppliers, including Hacksaw, NetEnt, and Relax Gaming, ensuring consistently high quality.

There really isn’t much on their site that we can criticize, but if we had to be picky, we’d like them to add a couple more free spins perks to the site. This would really pair well with their already fantastic range of slots.

Welcome Bonus:

Welcome Offer 200% up to $7,500 Promo Code None Minimum Deposit $20 Rollover 60x

💡 Expert’s Opinion

We really enjoyed playing their themed slots. In fact, they offered both the most popular titles and newer games, which were also of high quality. The RTP on most games was also extremely high, which was a welcome sight.

When you factor in their generous welcome offer and superb VIP program, everything seems to fall perfectly into place at Instant Casino for slot enthusiasts.

3. Samba Slots – Offers All Of The Best Games From Spribe

Spribe is one of the best casino software providers that many gamers actively seek, and SambaSlots is one of the best platforms to play Spribe’s games. However, it’s not the only aspect that makes them one of the more attractive online casinos in Ireland.

Best For Spribe Casino Games:

Number of Spribe Games 8 Game Types Aviator (Crash Game), Mines, Plinko, Dice, HiLo RTP Range Around 97% for most Spribe titles Bet Limits $0.10 to $100+ per round (for most games)

Spribe is one of the top software providers at the moment, and SambaSlots is aware of this. That’s why you can find 8 of the best games from Spribe, which include their best titles like the official Aviator game and their versions of Hi/Lo, mines, plinko, dice, keno, goal, hotline, and roulette. The games feature superb software, easy-to-navigate interfaces, and excellent features that make them a great deal of fun to play.

While we couldn’t be happier on that front, SambaSlots could probably do a little more when it comes to their range of game show games. They are short in that department, so hopefully they are looking to add a couple more in the near future.

Welcome Bonus:

Welcome Offer 200% up to $5,000 + 50 free spins Promo Code None Minimum Deposit $20 Rollover 30x

💡 Expert’s Opinion

We were genuinely impressed by the quality of the Spribe games, with an RTP of around 97%. Additionally, the excellent graphics and game features behind made them a joy to play.

Not many online casinos offer that wide a range of Spribe titles, so if you’re a fan of top-quality games like we are, then SambaSlots might be the site for you. They also offer a couple of very nifty promos to keep your bankroll running as well.

4. FastSlots – Weekly Cashback & Mobile Gambling

There is no doubt in our minds that FastSlots is one of the superior offshore gambling sites that Ireland has to offer. Moreover, the casino offers one of the best promo deals in the business along with a superb mobile-optimized casino site.

Best For Mobile Gaming:

Number Of Mobile Games 3,000+ Mobile Promotions Huge welcome bonus, VIP program, and more Mobile Sign Up Takes less than 2 minutes 10% Weekly Cashback Available for mobile play

There was a lot to like about the FastSlots platform, but it was the quality of their mobile site that stood out. We checked out the mobile site and found we could play all the same games and access all of their main site features as well. Moreover, the 10% weekly cashback promo was also available on the mobile site. It’s an excellent way to get at least a part of your losses back, especially if you have had a tough week.

While these features stood out, the live casino stood out for different reasons. It’s not quite as diverse as some of the other offshore sites in our guide right now. They should also consider adding more options from top providers, such as Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

Welcome Bonus:

Welcome Offer 200% up to $30,000 Promo Code None Minimum Deposit $20 Rollover 80x

💡 Expert’s Opinion

The mobile version of FastSlots casino certainly stood out. We spent plenty of time testing it out and found that all the pages loaded quickly while we could still enjoy the same benefits of the main site. It was easy to play on the go and explore their wide range of casino games whenever we were in the mood to play.

The weekly cashback offer was great too. It pays out quickly at the end of every week, so you won’t have to wait around for ages. Well, if you are someone who prefers playing your favorite games in the palm of your hand, we’d suggest taking a look at FastSlots.

5. Golden Panda – Exciting Roulette Games

Golden Panda’s stellar selection of roulette games from top casino software providers is what led us to choose them for our list of the top online casinos in Ireland.

Best For Roulette Games:

Number of Roulette Tables 70+ live and virtual roulette tables Average Roulette RTP Approximately 97.3% for European Roulette Live Blackjack Providers Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play Live, Betsoft Bet Limits From $0.10 to several thousand dollars, depending on the game and VIP status

At Golden Panda, you are treated to some of the very best roulette games. If you’re a fan of spinning the wheel, you’ll be more than happy with the number of games they have. These include Roulette Classic and European Roulette, as well as numerous VIP variations, Auto Roulette, Roulette Lite, and many more. The games are easy to access and play, so even newcomers can easily get in on the action.

The selection of promotions at Golden Panda could definitely use some updating. They do have a stellar cashback promo running, but they are limited when it comes to deposit bonuses and free spins for existing users.

Welcome Bonus:

Welcome Offer 200% up to $5,000 Promo Code None Minimum Deposit $20 Rollover 30x

💡 Expert’s Opinion

You really won’t find many better online casinos for roulette play than Golden Panda. We had a great time exploring their roulette options, which feature superb graphics, clear live streaming, interactive chat options, and many more exciting features.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Ireland

When it comes to finding the best online casinos Ireland has to offer, our team needs to be on top of its game. We always review all key areas of these sites before deciding if they are suitable enough to be included on our lists.

Here’s how we go about doing that:

Welcome Offers: The first thing we look at is how generous these casinos are with their promotions and bonuses. The size of the offer is what we examine first before reviewing the key terms and conditions, such as wagering requirements, time limits, game contribution percentages, and any other important details. If the offers are generous and fair, it’s always a big boost.

Games Library: The top online casinos in Ireland should feature a good selection of games to play. Our team spends time exploring the options you can play, ensuring a diverse selection of slots, table games, provably fair options, and, of course, live dealer games. It’s also important that we examine the providers used on these sites, as we want games from names we know and trust.

Recurring Promotions: Welcome bonuses get you started, but recurring promos are where you get the real value. As such, we review the range of offers these casinos make available, including free spins, no-deposit bonuses, cashback offers, reload bonuses, and VIP programs. The more generous they are, the better their scores tend to be.

Payment Methods: None of this really matters if you can’t get funds into your casino account with ease. As such, we examine the number of banking methods they offer, ranging from credit/debit cards and bank transfers to the various cryptocurrencies they support. Moreover, we test the speed at which they process your transactions and determine the limits for each method. They should be inclusive of both casual players and high rollers.

Safety and Security: We expect each of these casinos to have solid security measures in place. That said, we ensure they do by first checking the SSL encryption software they have in place. Outside of that, we look for features like two-factor authentication and make sure that these sites have clear and transparent privacy policies as well.

Licensing: No site will be included on our list unless it is legally licensed. These casinos may operate offshore, but they must still be regulated by official gambling authorities, such as Curacao eGaming and the Malta Gaming Authority. If we suspect a site is operating illegally or without a license, we skip it altogether.

Most Popular Online Casino Games in Ireland

The best online casinos in Ireland are all about the games you can play. What makes your time using these sites enjoyable is that you can choose from a diverse range of options at any time. There are certain games that players keep coming back for, though, and they include:

Slots

Slots remain the top choice for Irish players due to their ease of play, vibrant themes, and large jackpots. Popular titles range from classic fruit machines to modern video slots with immersive storylines. Instant Casino stands out for its huge variety of slots, including progressive jackpot options, bonus buys, megaways, grid slots, and many others.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a staple for gambling enthusiasts in Ireland. Its combination of strategy, skill, and relatively high return to player (RTP) makes it a favourite. CoinCasino offers multiple live dealer tables and classic variants, making it a top choice for both experienced fans of the game and new players looking to try simpler versions.

Roulette

Roulette remains a popular choice among players in Ireland, thanks to its fast-paced action and straightforward gameplay. European Roulette tables with competitive betting limits are especially popular, and Golden Panda gives you a range of live roulette tables and RNG-based games.

Poker

Poker will always be one of the most popular games on these sites. It offers multiple variations to play, such as Texas Hold’em or Omaha, and a range of table limits to suit every type of player. CoinCasino is your top choice for online poker, as they offer a wide selection of RNG games and various other options in their live casino.

Specialty/Instant Win

Instant-win and specialty games, such as Aviator, scratch cards, or dice games, are extremely popular for those seeking fast-paced and exciting action. SambaSlots excels in this category with Spribe games and other fast-play, instant-win options. They also have a variety of provably fair games from top providers, so you really have plenty to choose from.

Irish Online Casinos vs Land-Based Casinos in Ireland

There are some very clear differences between casinos online Ireland and their land-based counterparts. Both have strengths, but it’s always a good idea to compare and see where the real convenience and value lie:

Irish Online Casinos Land-Based Casinos in Ireland ✅Available 24/7 ✅Social element ✅Hundreds to thousands of games ✅Authentic casino experience ✅Bonuses, free spins, loyalty programs ❌Limited operating hours ❌Lacks the social element for the most part ❌Limited game selection

Online Casino Bonuses in Ireland

The top online casinos in Ireland are never short on bonuses and promotions. These offers are designed to attract new users and keep existing players engaged and happy.

There are numerous promotions available, but a few stand out as the best. Let’s check some of them out and see where you can find them.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are the ultimate way for online casinos in Ireland to greet new players. These typically include deposit match bonuses, free spins, or both, giving you plenty of extra funds to play with when you get started. These bonuses come with key terms and conditions that you should always review before claiming them.

At CoinCasino, for example, you can cash in on a first deposit match of 200% up to $30,000. That is a massive initial offer that you can take advantage of. The bonus is designed to give you a strong start and make things more exciting overall.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are similar to welcome offers, but are usually much smaller in terms of deposit match percentages, maximum payouts, or the number of free spins. That said, it does give returning players something to look forward to. Moreover, while they may be smaller than your average welcome bonus, they are just as useful, as you can often cash in on them multiple times, again and again.

Instant Casino‘s most famous reload bonus is the Game of the Week promotion, which offers up to 50 free spins when you deposit and wager on the week’s featured slot. The site also featured “Drop & Wins” promos from top slot providers, such as the €2,000,00 Drop & Win contest currently offered by Pragmatic Play.

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs turn regular gameplay into extra rewards. You earn points for every wager, which can be redeemed for cash, free spins, or exclusive perks like priority withdrawals and personal account managers. While some casinos let you redeem points, others keep track of your points, which then takes you to another tier in their loyalty program. With each tier, your rewards get bigger and better.

Currently, with 11 distinct membership tiers, Mega Dice offers the best VIP program. You also earn access to exclusive missions where you can earn even more, claim better rakeback percentages for each bet, get dedicated account managers, earn priority withdrawals, and much more.

Cashback

Cashback bonuses give you a little safety net, returning a percentage of your losses so you never walk away completely empty-handed. Our top pick for casino cashback is Instant Casino.

At Instant Casino, you can receive up to 10% cashback on your net losses each week, automatically credited to your account without any wagering requirements. This bonus is ideal for those who enjoy a mix of games and want to reduce risk while still having the chance to win big on slots or live dealer tables.

Tournaments and Leaderboards

For competitive players, tournaments and leaderboards give you something to work towards other than just your wins. Once again, Instant Casino is a good choice for slot tournaments. Instant Casino regularly hosts slot tournaments and leaderboard events, where you compete for cash prizes, free spins, or bonus credits.

For example, they have daily tournaments where you can win up to $2,000 in rapid-fire winnings. That’s a tournament they have every day, but they often have much bigger promos with prize pools up to $10,000,000.

Irish Mobile Casino Gaming

Playing casino games on the go is something that most players want out of new online casinos in Ireland. While standalone apps can’t always be downloaded for offshore casinos, such as those in our guide, this is rarely a problem. Modern mobile sites are smartly designed to work seamlessly in your browser, meaning you don’t need a separate app to enjoy a full-featured experience.

Thanks to HTML5 technology, almost every casino game you love —whether slots, blackjack, roulette, or specialty games — can be played directly on your phone or tablet. Graphics, animations, and touch controls are optimized for mobile, so gameplay feels just as immersive as on a desktop. When you take the sites in our guide for a test spin, you’ll see what we mean, as the mobile versions of the sites are excellent.

You can even add the shortcut to your mobile device by “Adding To Homescreen,” which makes it feel like you have the app anyway.

Most Popular Payment Methods in Ireland

You have access to a wide range of reliable payment options when funding your accounts with the best online casinos in Ireland. From traditional credit cards to e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, you have several options to choose from in terms of speed, security, and ease of use.

Check out the table below to see some of the methods you can find at top offshore casinos.

Payment Method Popular Brands in Ireland Credit Cards Visa, MasterCard Crypto Methods Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many others E-Wallets Skrill, Neteller, PayPal Bank Transfers AIB, Bank of Ireland, Revolut

Are Irish Online Casinos Legal?

Yes, online gambling is legal in Ireland. The Gambling Regulation Act 2024 established the Gambling and Lotteries Commission of Ireland (GLCI), which began operations in 2025. This act provides a comprehensive legal framework for all forms of gambling, including online casinos, sports betting, and poker. That said, only casinos with a GRAI license are regulated in the country, and currently, this number is very limited. This means you don’t have access to a sufficient number of casinos with a high-quality selection of games.

This is where the best offshore online casinos in Ireland come in. Most players still opt for offshore sites, as they offer a much wider range of games and provide significantly more generous promotions. You can also play with more privacy, as you are not required to share much personal information to sign up. These are just a few reasons why offshore sites are outpacing the current crop of regulated options in Ireland.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Ireland Online Casino Account

Getting started at one of the best online casinos in Ireland is a breeze. As these sites operate offshore, they don’t need much information from you to create your account. This makes the process significantly quicker than regulated platforms in the country.

Let’s run through what these steps look like:

Step 1: Choose a Casino Pick

Pick a trusted and licensed online casino from our top list.

Step 2: Register Your Account

Fill in your personal details to create a new account.

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Select your preferred payment method and securely fund your account.

Step 4: Claim Your Bonus & Play

Grab any welcome bonus, then explore the casino’s library. We suggest starting with the slots, table games, or live dealer games that you are familiar with or have played before.

Expert Tips For The Best Irish Online Casinos Experience

Your experience at online casinos in Ireland can be greatly impacted by the way you approach using these sites. That’s why we thought it would be a good idea to give you a couple of tips on how best to spend your time at these casinos.

Always check for promotions: Promotions are an effective way to ensure you are getting value for your money. You can stretch your bankroll a lot further by making use of things like deposit match bonuses, free spins, and no deposit offers. Be sure to check the list of promotions regularly on these sites, as they are frequently updated to include new and exciting bonuses.

Play games you know well first: Start with games you already understand before trying something new. Familiarity with the rules, strategies, and typical payouts gives you confidence and allows you to focus on enjoying the gameplay rather than figuring out mechanics mid-session.

Take advantage of demo modes: Many online casinos in Ireland offer free demo or practice modes for slots, table games, and even select live dealer tables. Using these modes allows you to experiment with different strategies, learn game rules, and get a feel for volatility and payout patterns without risking your cash.

Give live casino games a try: Live dealer games offer an interactive experience that closely replicates playing in a physical casino. Engaging with live dealers and real-time gameplay can make the session more immersive and exciting. Even if you primarily play slots or virtual table games, trying live blackjack, roulette, or baccarat can spice up your time on these sites.

Set yourself a budget: Deciding in advance how much money you are willing to spend helps ensure that gambling remains a fun and responsible activity. Establishing a clear limit prevents overspending and ensures your experience remains enjoyable, regardless of the outcome.

Manage your bankroll with reasonably sized bets: Spreading your funds across multiple bets rather than staking everything on a single round helps extend gameplay and reduce the risk of quick losses. Moderately sized bets allow you to enjoy longer sessions, explore more games, and adjust your strategy based on performance.

Ireland: Online Casinos to Avoid

We’ve given you a list of safe online casinos in Ireland. While these casinos are the ones you can rely on, there are sites out there that you should be avoiding at all costs. These are a couple of names you can put on your no-fly zone list:

Irish Luck Casino: Multiple reports have highlighted issues such as slow or non-existent payouts, drawn-out verification processes, and unhelpful customer support JustBet Casino: This platform has faced criticism for its poor customer support and slow payment processing times, resulting in multiple complaints. Mighty Slots: Players have reported payment issues, including delays and difficulties with withdrawing winnings, which have raised concerns about the site’s reliability. Noble Casino: Known for questionable practices, this casino has been flagged for issues related to transparency and fair play.

Responsible Gambling

We always promote responsible gambling to our readers. There is nothing more important than ensuring that the time and money spent on these sites remain reasonable and within limits. Setting limits on deposits, wagers, and session lengths can help ensure your gambling remains relaxed and enjoyable, never stressful.

In fact, many online casinos in Ireland offer built-in responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, reality checks, and self-exclusion options. Utilizing these tools can help you maintain control over your activity and enjoy a safe gaming experience. Also, if you think you might need additional help with how much you are gambling, don’t hesitate to reach out to:

Have You Found Your New Favorite Irish Online Casino?

With the hard work our team put in, you can now take your pick from a list of online casinos in Ireland that are not only safe to use but also come with a ton of games and useful features. You should also be knowledgeable with the current legal landscape of gambling in the country

Also consider the main promotions that available with top online casinos, along with the best games you can play and how to make sure you play responsibly. With that in mind, CoinCasino is our top choice of the moment for Irish players. It has a great selection of live blackjack games, plus a well-rounded catalogue of slots and traditional casino games. Combined with a welcome bonus up to $30,000, CoinCasino provides the best value for new players.

That being said, we’ve posted a top ten list of Irish casino sites, so others might be the best for your situation. Bookmark this page so you can check back occasionally. As the situation develops, we’ll add new and exciting casinos to our list that you might want to explore for yourself.