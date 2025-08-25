Top Online Casinos in Victoria for August 2025

Is Casino Gambling Legal in Victoria?

While each state is allowed to implement its own gambling regulations, some laws are universal throughout the country. For instance, the Interactive Gambling Act, last updated in 2023, legalised online betting on sports. However, online casinos were prohibited from providing gambling services, which remains the case to this day.

Importantly, the IGA does not apply to offshore online casinos, so gamblers in Victoria can legally register with any platform that accepts players from Down Under. To partake in any gambling activity across the country, you must be at least 18 years old.

Regarding gambling legislation, the key player is the VGCCC. This Victorian government body aims to ensure the transparency and integrity of alcohol and gambling-related activities within the state. It hands out licences and monitors compliance to make sure fair and safe gambling takes place.

Timeline of Victoria Casino Legislative Measures

There has been much political debate over legalising local online casinos, but no real process has been established. As a result, it seems unlikely that the current ban will be lifted anytime soon. In the timeline below, you can follow the evolution of Victoria’s gambling legislative measures over the last three decades.

📜 November 6 1991 : The Gaming Machine Control Act starts, providing a legal framework for poker machines.

: The Gaming Machine Control Act starts, providing a legal framework for poker machines. 📜 November 19 1991 : The Casino Control Act receives Royal approval, paving the way for a Melbourne land-based casino; Crown Casino.

: The Casino Control Act receives Royal approval, paving the way for a Melbourne land-based casino; Crown Casino. 📜 September 1 1992 : Pokies are rolled out in hotels, clubs and pubs across the state.

: Pokies are rolled out in hotels, clubs and pubs across the state. 📜 July 19 1994 : Gaming and casino regulators are merged after the formation of the Victorian Casino and Gaming Authority (VCGA)

: Gaming and casino regulators are merged after the formation of the Victorian Casino and Gaming Authority (VCGA) 📜 December 9 2003 : The Gambling Regulation Act gets passed, consolidating gambling regulations into one act.

: The Gambling Regulation Act gets passed, consolidating gambling regulations into one act. 📜 July 1 2004 : The Victorian Commission for Gambling Regulation (VCGR) starts to operate.

: The Victorian Commission for Gambling Regulation (VCGR) starts to operate. 📜 December 11 2007 : The Gambling Legislation Amendment (Problem Gambling and Other Measures) Act comes into force, introducing better responsible gambling measures.

: The Gambling Legislation Amendment (Problem Gambling and Other Measures) Act comes into force, introducing better responsible gambling measures. 📜 February 6 2012 : The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) is established and becomes the leading regulatory player.

: The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) is established and becomes the leading regulatory player. 📜 July 1 2012 : The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation is set up to provide prevention and support services.

: The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation is set up to provide prevention and support services. 📜 December 1 2015 : All pokie machines must be connected to the YourPlay system, although it is voluntary for players.

: All pokie machines must be connected to the YourPlay system, although it is voluntary for players. 📜 July 1 2017 : The Gambling Regulation Amendment Act starts, reshaping machine licensing and entitlements.

: The Gambling Regulation Amendment Act starts, reshaping machine licensing and entitlements. 📜 October 15 2021 : Systematic failures and misconduct are found at Crown Casino by the Royal Commission, leading to the biggest shake-up in Victoria’s gambling industry in decades.

: Systematic failures and misconduct are found at Crown Casino by the Royal Commission, leading to the biggest shake-up in Victoria’s gambling industry in decades. 📜 January 1 2022 : The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) becomes the new regulator for the Crown Casino.

: The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) becomes the new regulator for the Crown Casino. 📜 June 25 2024 : The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation is shut down, with the Department of Health taking over its services.

: The Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation is shut down, with the Department of Health taking over its services. 📜 November 26 2024: The Gambling Legislation Amendment (Pre-commitment and Carded Play) is introduced, leading to slower spins, pre-commitment limits, and lower deposit caps.

The 1991 Casino Control Act was a major turning point in Victoria’s gambling history. Before it was passed, casinos were illegal in the state, and gambling was restricted to betting, horse racing, and the lottery. The Act paved the way for Melbourne’s first land-based casino and also led to the creation of the Victorian Casino and Gaming Authority, which was later replaced by other government bodies to enforce control.

This Act was important not only because it allowed Crown Casino to come into being, but also because it marked the start of gambling laws in Victoria. The regulation model implemented via the Casino Control Act was the foundation for how casino gambling in the state has been controlled and reformed over the last 30 years.

The 2021 Royal Commission of the Crown highlighted the limitations of the Casino Control Act, which was groundbreaking at the time. It gave the Crown the platform it needed to flourish, but by 2021, the regulations were not strong enough to deal with the issues. As a result of this, Victoria overhauled its casino laws, creating the VGCCC and implemented laws that reflected the lessons learned.

The Gambling Legislation Amendment (Pre-commitment and Carded Play) Bill, released in November 2024, was important as it addressed concerns that voluntary responsible gambling tools were not enough to prevent gambling harm. In 2026, Victorian gamblers will need to use a registered card to play pokies and will be required to set binding spending limits.

Overview of Legal Casino Options in Victoria

The table below provides a snapshot of Victoria’s legal gambling options.

Casino Options Legality Land-based casinos ✅ Licensed online casinos ❌ Offshore casinos ✅ Social casinos ✅

Land-Based Casinos in Victoria

When it comes to land-based casinos in Victoria, there is just the one, and we have already mentioned it in this guide. It is, of course, the Crown Casino, situated on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne. As soon as you enter the state capital, you will see this massive casino dominating the skyline.

Victoria has many other brick-and-mortar gaming venues, but Crown Casino is the biggest. Here, players can choose from more than 2,500 pokie machines and over 500 table games. Visitors will also find many top-quality restaurants, shopping malls, and accommodation options. There is talk of another land-based casino being built in the state, but nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.

Casino Address Crown Casino 8 Whiteman St, Southbank, 3006

Are Online Casinos Legal in Victoria?

We have already touched on this, but let us highlight it again because it is essential to know. As per the current nationwide regulations, no online casinos are allowed to operate from within the country’s borders and provide gaming services to Australians.

While offshore casinos are unregulated, they do not need to abide by the gambling laws in Victoria, meaning locals can play at them without any legal repercussions. Before signing up with any platform, research to ensure that it is a safe and fair place to play.

When Will Victoria Legalise Online Casinos?

There are no current discussions about legalising online casinos. As a result, it is very unlikely that any changes to the current legislation will occur anytime soon. In fact, taking into account the legislative measures passed over the last three decades, we would not be surprised if online casinos in Victoria remain illegal for decades to come.

Other Gambling Options in Victoria

While online casinos based in Victoria are illegal, other gambling products are permitted. Below is a list of the legal options in the state:

Land-based sports betting

Online betting on sport

Land-based casinos

Lotteries

How Does Victoria Compare to Nearby States and Territories?

You know all about Victoria’s gaming legalities, but how does it compare to the other states and territories Down Under? Let’s take a quick look.

Western Australia

Playing at offshore online casinos is permitted, but no local online casinos are available thanks to the Interactive Gambling Act. Land-based casinos are permitted, and three are available for residents of this territory to test their luck. Lotteries and betting on sports are legal in the state.

South Australia

Brick-and-mortar casinos are allowed, as highlighted by the SkyCity Adelaide Casino. This is the only land-based casino, but it is one of the best in the country. Once again, offshore online casinos do not have to abide by local government regulations, and local online casinos are prohibited. Anyone above 18 can legally play the lottery or bet on sporting events.

Australian Capital Territory

Residents of the Australian Capital Territory can sign up at offshore online casinos. However, following the pattern above, online casinos within the territory’s borders are not permitted. There is a land-based casino, but pokies are not permitted. Those who want to play slot games can do so at clubs with strict licensing. Like with the states above, lotteries and betting on sports are permitted pastimes.

Tasmania

Tasmania was the first state to legalise land-based casinos, and it has no issue with its residents signing up with offshore online casinos. The Country Club Casino and Wrest Point Hotel Casino are the two licensed brick-and-mortar casinos. Other forms of permitted gambling in the state include lotteries and sports betting.

Find the Best Online Casino in Victoria for You

In this section of our guide to gambling in Victoria, we will present you with the three top Australian online casinos that our experts believe are the best of the best. If you register with any of these gambling platforms, we are sure you will have no room for complaints and will enjoy a quality experience.

1. VegasNow: Best Victoria Online Casino for Game Variety

VegasNow, licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, launched in September 2024 and has quickly become a massive hit with Australian gamblers. There is something for everyone with slots, RNG and live table games, bingo, Keno, crash games, and scratchcards in its library. The significant number of games is the main aspect that impressed us the most about this top-quality brand.

Number of Casino Games 12,000+ Software Developers Hacksaw Gaming, Playtech, BetSoft, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, and BGaming to name a few Available Games Slots, Table Games, Scratchcards, Keno, Bingo, Crash Game Accepted Banking Options Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Cryptocurrency, e-Wallet, and Bank Transfer

With more than 12,000 games in its library, few online casinos can compete with VegasNow. Games are the most important aspect of an online casino and are abundant here. Quality is just as important as quantity, and VegasNow has partnered with more than 90 software developers. With the likes of Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Yggdrasil, there are plenty of extraordinary games to try.

Those Aussies who decide to open an account with VegasNow can claim a welcome bonus spread out across four deposits. In total, there is $8,000 and 500 free spins on offer. The wagering requirements for the bonus cash and free spins are 40x, a little higher than the industry average. Promotions available for existing players include free spins, cashback, reloads, and tournaments with big cash prizes.

Those signing up and playing regularly can take advantage of a fun VIP programme. There are seven levels, and you can climb these levels by earning points. To earn points, just play the games on offer in the library. Each time you reach the next level, you will earn bonus cash. Those players who earn 100,000 points will earn $100,000 and a $50,000 trip to Las Vegas.

To play the games available at VegasNow, you must have funds in your account. Thankfully, depositing money is easy. You can pick from top banking methods such as Visa, MasterCard, MuchBetter, MiFinity, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. The minimum deposit is $30, and your deposited funds should be available to use immediately.

👍 Expert’s Opinion With all those available games in the VegasNow library, you would think this brand has no weak points. However, the live casino platform will be small for those who enjoy playing this kind of game. You can choose from four live blackjack options, 11 live roulette variants, and two live baccarat games. We hope that they add more live gaming options in the future. Some might think the terms and conditions attached to the welcome bonus are unfair. The standard is 30x, and this VegasNow bonus has 40x wagering requirements. However, due to the huge bonus amount being offered, it is a fair figure. If an online casino offers a bonus worth thousands of dollars, we cannot expect it to place low wagering requirements on it. We are all looking for fast withdrawals, and VegasNow will not let you down in this regard. If you want to withdraw quickly using traditional banking methods, you can use the likes of MiFinity, and InPlay. If you prefer to bank with cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether are your friends.

2. Just Casino: Best Victoria Online Casino for Big Jackpots

JJust Casino was launched in 2021, so it has more industry experience than our number one online casino for gambling in Victoria. Although it does not offer the same game variety, there is still plenty to choose from, as its library provides over 10,000 games. With its Curacao licence, you need not worry about fairness and security. What stood out to us when reviewing this brand was its jackpot opportunity.

Number of Casino Games 10,000+ Software Developers Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Playson, and NetEnt Mobile App Compatibility Android and iOS Biggest Jackpot At Time of Writing $730,000

Every gambler dreams of winning a big progressive jackpot, and Just Casino has three: “Minor,” “Major,” and “Prime.” The latter is the biggest and currently worth over $700,000. How do you give yourself a shot at winning one of the available jackpots? Well, simply bet a minimum of $1 on a game from the Just Casino Jackpots section to qualify, and a winner will be selected randomly. No wagering requirements are attached to winnings, which is incredible.

With over 10,000 games in the library, Just Casino has extensive offerings for its players. Most games are pokies, but you can also find a wide range of table games, bingo, Plinko, and more. If you enjoy scratchcards, there are none available, unfortunately. Those who love live games can find an exciting selection of roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and Sic Bo.

A decent welcome bonus is available if you decide that Just Casino is the perfect online casino. Over your first five deposits, you can claim a total of $5,000 and 400 bonus spins. The first deposit requires no bonus code, while the other four do, so remember to add them. The minimum deposit is $20, and the wagering requirements are 40x. Promotions for existing players include regular free spins, reloads, cashback, and slot tournaments.

Many online casinos nowadays do not bother with a dedicated casino mobile app as they ensure their desktop site plays flawlessly on smartphones and tablets. While Just Casino ensures its desktop site is fully mobile compatible, we give it brownie points for developing an app for Android and iOS devices. The app can be downloaded directly from the site, eliminating the need for app-store intermediaries.

👍 Expert’s Opinion Due to the progressive jackpot feature, entertainment levels at Just Casino are significantly higher than rival online casinos that offer the same number of games. Once you have bet a mere $1, you can be randomly selected to win one of the three jackpots on offer. With a potential progressive jackpot win around the corner at any time, extra adrenaline is pumping during each session. The Just Casino mobile app is excellent. Our expert team downloaded the app on Android and iOS devices and spent many hours using it. Not only did it run smoothly with no lag, but it was also simple to navigate. There was no drop in quality compared to playing on the desktop site. Site design is essential, something which is often overlooked by new players. The site needs to use colours that are pleasing to the eye and ensure everything is adequately labelled to make navigation easy. The black, white, and yellow colour scheme at Just Casino works perfectly, and everything is clearly labelled to help you find what you are looking for.

3. Lukki Casino: Best Victoria Online Casino for Exciting Loyalty Rewards

New online casinos are getting better all the time, and Lukki Casino is a prime example. Released in 2024, it offers plenty of game variation, enticing bonuses, a range of popular banking methods, a sleek design, and exceptional customer service. However, the feature of this Curacao-licensed casino that stood out most to us was the excellent VIP programme.

VIP Programme Acceptance Upon Registration Number of Levels Seven Top Prize $100,000 Payment Methods Visa, MasterCard, Interac, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bank Transfer

Since the loyalty programme stood out to us when reviewing Lukki Casino, we will discuss it immediately. After creating an account, you will be automatically signed up to this loyalty scheme. There are seven tiers, and you climb the levels by earning points. You only need to play the available games to earn points. Those who reach the top tier will receive $100,000 in bonus cash and tickets to a top VIP event.

There are more than 11,000 games at Lukki Casino, meaning this is one of the few brands that can compete with VegasNow for game variety. Quality is not put on the back burner as it has teamed up with top software companies such as Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming, and Red Tiger. Unlike at Just Casino, there are some scratchcard games you can enjoy.

VegasNow and Just Casino offer two highly enticing welcome bonuses, so let’s see if Lukki can compete with its rivals. Registering here allows you to claim up to $4,000 and 300 spins across your first four deposits. While this is not as big as the other two offers, it is still nothing to sniff at. Existing players are not left in the cold as there are big prize drops, reloads, free spins, and cashback promotions to keep things entertaining.

Depositing and withdrawing funds at Lukki Casino can be done using various traditional and crypto methods. Some options available to Aussies in Victoria include Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Check out the banking page for the full range of options. Regarding withdrawals, the processing time is noted as “Instant,” regardless of your selected method.

👍 Expert’s Opinion Many online casinos are happy to reward loyal customers nowadays, but the loyalty programme at Lukki Casino is different to most. Other loyalty schemes provide a range of different benefits, such as free spins, faster withdrawals, reloads, and cashback, but this one focuses solely on cash bonuses. When playing here, you know that every dollar spent contributes to future cash prizes, even if you lose. While we are very impressed by the selection of games available at Lukki Casino, once again, we feel like the live casino section leaves a little to be desired. Yes, you can find a handful of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat options, but avid live casino players will be looking for much more. We really would expect to see some poker and game show options. It is a new brand, so they may improve the live casino section soon. The speed of the withdrawal process is described as instant, so we had to test it. We won a few hundred dollars, so we withdrew it using different banking methods. Withdrawal via an e-Wallet or crypto option was instant, but not for a debit card. However, we received our debit card winnings within two days, which is much quicker than many other platforms.

How to Choose the Best Victoria Online Casinos

Selecting the perfect online casino to partake in gambling in Victoria is no small feat. Victorians have so many top options that settling for second best is something you never need to do. We have extensive experience in this industry, so we know exactly what to look for when analysing an online casino. Below you can find the main criteria we review deeply before adding a platform to our recommendations list.

Accessibility in Victoria

If a legal Australian online casino cannot be accessed from within Victoria, reviewing it wastes everyone’s time. Thus, this is the first thing that we will check. We will load up a VPN if access is restricted to see if that solves the problem.

Licensing

The type of licence an online casino has can tell us a lot about its quality and whether it can offer a secure playing experience. A site with a licence from the likes of Anjouan Gaming, the Curacao Gaming Control Board, or the Malta Gaming Authority abides by the strict regulations. If a site is not transparent with its licensing, we will move on to the next.

Safety and Security

Any platform we recommend to our readers should be highly safe and secure. Cybercriminal activity is increasing worldwide, and we do not want you to become the next victim. Therefore, we ensure that any site we recommend uses firewalls, two-factor authentication, and end-to-end encryption to ensure the security of your personal and financial information.

Games Library

An online casino with a poor selection of games will not be able to provide the entertainment you want. Even if it scores highly in every other department, a lack of games will quickly lead to boredom. The best online casinos will have thousands of games in their library, including live table games, RNG table games, slots, bingo, crash games, scratchcards, and more.

Welcome Offer

The top online casinos in Victoria will offer new customers an exciting welcome bonus to get their experience off to a great start. The most enticing welcome offers provide players with bonus cash and free spins. However, the amount being offered is not the key aspect. No, the true value of any bonus can be seen in the wagering requirements, minimum deposit amount, and expiry date. Therefore, we always read the T&Cs closely.

Recurring Promotions

Big welcome offers are nice, but they only last a few days. Online casinos must offer recurring promotions such as reloads, cashback, and free spins to keep players coming back for more. The top platforms will also have a tiered loyalty program where quality benefits can be unlocked. We will analyse the terms and conditions to ensure they are transparent and fair, while those sites offering many promotions will score heavily with us.

Game Tournaments

Nowadays, many online casinos have exciting game tournaments for players to sign up for to enhance their entertainment. Some can have prize pots worth millions of dollars or offer other excellent prizes. Online casinos that offer those players gambling in Victoria daily and weekly game tournaments will definitely draw our attention and boost their chances of being recommended by us.

Payment Methods

Depositing and withdrawing funds safely, quickly, and conveniently is important. A quality Victoria casino online will offer a range of payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrencies, prepaid cards, and bank transfers. Before endorsing a platform, we test out the deposits and withdrawals, expecting no additional fees and a transaction process of under five minutes.

Mobile App or Compatibility

Many Victorians like to gamble on the go, so the casinos in Victoria we recommend need to be fully mobile compatible. We will always test a platform’s mobile app and desktop site to ensure a glitch-free playing experience. If we notice a drop in quality compared to the desktop site, ranking points will be deducted.

Customer Support

Even if you sign up at the best Victoria casinos, there is still a chance you will encounter an issue at one point. This is why online casinos must have 24/7 customer care that can be contacted via live chat, email, or telephone. As mentioned earlier, we always send a mock problem to the customer care team of any site we are reviewing, as this gives us a great chance to see how they treat players.

How to Register at the Best Online Casinos in Victoria and Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Here is how to register with a site and claim your welcome bonus:

Find your perfect site : Pick a site from our recommended list as they have been tested and approved by our expert team.

: Pick a site from our recommended list as they have been tested and approved by our expert team. Register : On the homepage of your selected online casino, click “Sign Up.” Provide the requested information – usually name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number.

: On the homepage of your selected online casino, click “Sign Up.” Provide the requested information – usually name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number. Deposit funds : Go to the cashier page, pick your preferred payment method, and enter at least the minimum figure required to claim the welcome offer. Follow the easy instructions to complete your transaction and receive your bonus.

: Go to the cashier page, pick your preferred payment method, and enter at least the minimum figure required to claim the welcome offer. Follow the easy instructions to complete your transaction and receive your bonus. Play games: Now that your account is funded, go to the library and try your luck on the available games.

Most Popular Games Available at Victoria Online Casinos

A nice selection of games is crucial, as not every Victorian has the same preferences. The more games available in the library, the greater your chances of having a fun experience. The best casinos have a range of pokies, live and RNG table games, and lots more. We will now walk you through the most popular games you can play at Victoria online casinos.

Pokies

All quality online casinos offer a nice range of pokies as they are the most popular type of game. The popularity of pokies can be put down to their ease of play, low total cost, high winning potential, and exciting bonus features. You can pick from video pokies, 3-reel pokies, and pokies with exciting features such as megaways and cluster pays. The online casinos we recommend offer over 3,000 pokies in different genres.

Table Games

If slot games are not your cup of tea, the top online casinos will offer hundreds of different table games. These are a mixture of card, dice, and ball games. Read on to find out more about the different types of table games.

Blackjack

With regard to card games, blackjack is by far the most popular. With this game, the aim is to beat the dealer by getting your hand as close to the value of 21 as you can. If you hand goes beyond the value of 21, you are bust and eliminated from the round. It owes its popularity to the fact that it has one of the lowest house edges. With the right strategy, the house edge can be decreased to 0.5%. Multihand Blackjack and Atlantic City Blackjack are our top picks.

Roulette

Roulette is one of those games everyone has heard about, especially those who are big fans of James Bond. There is something gamblers love about trying to predict where that small ball is going to land. Many different betting options exist, keeping things interesting, including betting on a solitary number, odd or even, or red and black. Popular variants are French, European, and American. The latter has a higher house edge as it possesses an extra pocket.

Poker

The majority of casino games are luck-based, but poker bucks that trend. You must know the best time to fold or hold to be a successful poker player. Furthermore, you must be able to read your opponents and have good bluffing skills so they cannot read you. If you are easily read, your opponents will fold, losing you money. Hold’em Poker and Caribbean Poker are two of our favourite variants.

Baccarat

High rollers love playing baccarat as it has high betting options. It is also a simple game to play as all you need to do is predict which hand, from only two, has a hand value that is closest to nine. You can bet on both hands having the same value, but the house edge is very high. Many baccarat fans enjoy playing No Commission Baccarat as you are not obliged to pay any commission to the bank when you win.

Craps

Craps is a dice game mostly found at land-based casinos, but some online casinos in Victoria have it available in their libraries. With this game, you have to bet on the outcome of a dice roll, and there are many different betting options to ensure entertainment is plentiful. If you love games packed full of action, you will enjoy playing craps online.

War

War is a card game with straightforward rules, which is why many gamblers enjoy playing it. The dealer will give you and himself a card, and the player with the highest valued card is the winner. If there is a tie, you can surrender or go to war. You place an equal stake and receive another card – if it is equal to or higher than the dealer’s, your bet will be pushed. Not only does it have simple rules, but it also has a high RTP of just under 98%.

Video Poker

Fans of pokies and poker will love video poker, as it combines the popular elements of the two games. The reels spin, and you receive five cards. Then, you must decide to keep the cards or discard them and request replacements. The payouts depend on the hand you manage to form and are not the same for all variants. Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, and Joker Poker are the most popular video poker games.

Live Casino

Any Australian online gaming site worth its salt will offer a live casino platform. Gamblers love live casino games as they help bring a land-based casino environment straight to wherever you are. The latest technology ensures that all the action is streamed in HD. Each poker, blackjack, roulette, or baccarat table is manned by a live dealer with whom you can interact. There is also the option of speaking to anyone else sitting at the same table as you.

Game Shows

In addition to live table games, players can try their luck on live game shows. These games have a real host and are similar to the game shows you can watch on television. For instance, there are games where you can spin a wheel or open a random box to win a prize. Some live games we recommend you try include Funky Time, Crazy Time, and Monopoly Live.

Speciality Casino Games

A top-quality online casino will offer other gaming options in addition to those we have just mentioned above. This includes Plinko, crash games, and scratchcards.

Scratchcards

Many online casinos have a scratchcard section, and many Victorians enjoy trying their luck with these instant-win games. To play, you just have to uncover the symbols and hope that you reveal enough matching ones to unlock a prize.

Plinko

In Plinko, a ball gets dropped from the top of the screen and it navigates its way to the bottom via a series of pegs. At the bottom, differently valued holes exist, and you want that ball to land in the holes with the higher values. Plinko Blitz and Plinko Mania are two variants that we enjoy playing.

Crash Games

Crash games are loved because they are the most unpredictable. You put down your bet, click start, and a multiplier will begin to increase. The aim of the game is to cash out this multiplier before it randomly crashes. If it crashes before you cash out, you lose your stake. Popular crash games include Crash X, Aviator, and Chicken Road.

Best Victoria Online Casinos Bonuses and Promotions

The welcome bonuses and promos you can find will vary between sites. Each online casino has to try to offer an eye-catching deal to stand out in the gaming industry. Below, we are going to take you through the best bonuses that Victorian gamblers can opt to make use of.

Free Spins

Pokie enthusiasts love free spins because they allow players to spin the reels without hard cash on the line. Free spins can be included in welcome bonuses to sweeten the deal or offered as a separate promotion. There is often a maximum amount you can win with your free spins, so check the T&Cs to find out what it is.

Deposit Match

Deposit bonuses are the most common welcome bonuses that Victoria online casinos offer their players. It can be claimed once the registration process has been completed, and you have made a qualifying deposit.

VIP/Loyalty Programmes

Loyalty programmes are there to reward those players who play regularly. They are often tiered, allowing players to climb the ranks to unlock top prizes. The higher you climb, the better the rewards will be. The different rewards on offer include free spins, rebates, fast withdrawals, reloads, and invitations to big music and sporting events.

Reload/Re-Up Bonus

A reload bonus is similar to a match deposit, with the main difference being that it is for those players who have already registered with a site. You will be informed by the online casino that the next deposit you make will be matched up to a certain percentage – it is usually in the 25-75% range.

Rebates

A rebate, also known as a cashback bonus, helps compensate for annoying losing streaks. Over a set time frame, a percentage of your net losses, usually 10%, will be returned to you. Sometimes a wagering requirement will be attached, while other times you can withdraw your rebate immediately.

No Deposit Bonuses

Players love no deposit bonuses as they can be claimed without depositing a single dollar. A small cash amount or free spins is usually on offer that can be used to see if you like the feel of the online casino. Unfortunately, no deposit bonuses are not as common as they used to be.

Responsible Gambling in Victoria

When gambling in Victoria for real money, you have to make sure you gamble responsibly. The best way to do this is by creating a budget with an amount you know you can afford to potentially lose. You must stick to this budgeted amount. Yes, it is very tempting to chase gambling losses, but this rarely ends up paying any true dividends and often leads to gambling harm through negative financial impact.

An online casino in Melbourne or any other part of the state must consider the well-being of everyone who registers. Gambling addiction is serious, and anyone can fall victim to it. Online casinos help players by providing responsible gambling features such as self-exclusion periods, daily, weekly, and monthly deposit limits, and session timers. Nonetheless a person’s gambling ultimately comes down to an individual’s volition. Therefore you must do everything possible to safeguard yourself, to avoid financial and psychological harm, and to keep gambling as light fun rather than letting it impact your life as a whole.

If you feel you are doing yourself gambling harm and need professional help, or if you are concerned about a loved one or somebody else’s gambling, there are many options available. Below, we have provided links to some of the top professionals, including free programs, so contact them whenever you need some advice:

Have You Found Your Victoria Online Casino?

After paying close attention to all of the above, you should have a good idea of what online casino is perfect for your needs. No matter which of our recommended sites you sign up with, you will surely enjoy a quality gaming experience. Each is fully regulated, has over 10,000 games from the best software developers, offers enticing welcome bonuses and promos, and accepts the most popular payment methods.

However, one stands out from all the top online casinos available to Victorians. This is VegasNow. With over 12,000 games, not many platforms out there can compete with the gaming variety on offer. Additionally, there is a large welcome bonus available to newcomers, top-quality customer support, and all the banking methods you could possibly need.