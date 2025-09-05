You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for a top PayID casino. Our expert team has spent hours researching the top online casinos that accept PayID, and they have evaluated them on all the key characteristics that make a fantastic site. That includes instant deposits, the best security features, and a healthy selection of bonuses.

PayID allows you to make swift transactions at online casinos by simply supplying your email address or mobile phone number. Deposits are typically instant and come without any fees. The best part about online casinos that accept PayID is that you don’t need to share your financial information with the site. This ensures that you are kept safe and secure when playing casino games such as pokies, blackjack, roulette, craps, and baccarat. Continue reading to find our list of the top 10 PayID casinos below.

Best Online Casinos for PayID Deposits Ranked

The table below lists our top PayID casinos in Australia. After extensive testing and research, we discovered the top 10 sites. We’ve also classified them into different categories, based on what matters most to Australian casino players. Whether you’re after fast and secure deposits, the best online casino bonuses, or a top selection of pokies, we’ll have a recommended casino site for you.

Casino Best For Instant Casino Low minimum PayID deposits VegasNow Good alternatives to PayID payment methods JustCasino Huge jackpots and fast crypto withdrawals Lukki Exclusive and global pokies tournaments Luckyones Weekly and monthly reload bonuses LuckyDreams Large $10,000 welcome bonus + 500 free spins Letslucky Live casino games, including blackjack, baccarat, sic bo, and roulette CoinCasino Coin Club VIP program, with level-up bonuses, cashback, and exclusive rewards Samba Slots 10% weekly cashback promo Fast Slots Mobile play on iOS and Android devices

Find the Best PayID Casino For You

Each Australian PayID casino we have identified has unique special features that make it stand out. We’ve found out what makes each one a top site to play at, so you can decide which one to sign up for based on your gambling style. Read more about our top three picks and why you should consider playing at them.

1. Instant Casino – Best For Low Minimum PayID Deposits

Instant Casino only requires a minimum of $20 on your PayID deposits, making it easy to jump straight into the action. This is perfect for casual players wanting to have some quick fun playing casino games, such as online pokies and live dealer titles.

PayID Minimum Deposit $20 PayID Deposit Speed Instant Fees None

We appreciate a low minimum deposit at online casinos that accept PayID, as it is suitable for new and casual players looking to try out the site. This means you can see whether you like the casino and its offerings for just a small amount of your bankroll, instead of worrying about spending a sizable amount of money at a site you’re unfamiliar with. You can also use PayID to access Instant Casino’s 200% welcome offer of up to $7,500. The minimum deposit to unlock the welcome bonus is just $20, which is still low since other casinos require a $30 minimum deposit.

Instant Casino also makes our top three since PayID deposits are fee-free and can be completed instantly. We believe it is a trustworthy PayID casino because the site uses SSL encryption and is licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, demonstrating its safety and security measures.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

The site’s design and navigation are standout features. Thanks to the menu on the left-hand side of the page, we easily navigated through the different options available on the site. You can filter through the casino, pokies, live casino options here, and Instant Casino’s rewards, cashback, and other promotional offerings. This provides a direct link to the area you need to access, making the site fast and easy to maneuver.

We also liked the casino’s gamification features, such as achievements, challenges, and missions. These should keep you entertained longer and give you more value since you can get rewards such as free bets just for playing.

2. VegasNow – Best For Alternative PayID Payment Methods

VegasNow doesn’t advertise the use of PayID, but they do accept bank transfers. If you contact customer support, PayID may then become available. Bank transfers could be a good alternative to PayID due to their top security features, such as strong encryption. The site also accepts debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Payment Method Fee Deposit Time Minimum Deposit VISA/Mastercard Free Instant $30 Bank transfers Free Instant $30 Neosurf Free Instant $30 MiFinity Free Instant $30 Cashtocode Free Instant $25 Bitcoin Free Instant 0.0001 BTC Litecoin Free Instant 0.01 LTC Ethereum Free Instant 0.001 ETH

Since PayID is linked to your bank account, online casinos that accept bank transfers, which is almost all Australian sites, may be able to facilitate PayID transactions. Just make sure that your bank is linked to your PayID account. Even though VegasNow doesn’t specifically advertise itself as a PayID casino, we have found instances where it has become available after making a few initial deposits first. If you get in touch with customer support, they may be able to help you make deposits using PayID.

Bank transfers could be a sound alternative if PayID is not available. They allow you to withdraw, which is not usually possible with PayID. However, they do have slow processing times, and it could take up to three days for your withdrawal to be processed.

VegasNow has four first deposits available as part of their welcome offer. This totals a 325% deposit match up to $8,000 and 500 free spins. The first deposit offer doesn’t require a bonus code, but each subsequent deposit will require you to enter VEGAS2, VEGAS3, and VEGAS4. We like how this package gives you extra value over your first four deposits, and not just one like at other Australian online casinos. The bonus funds and free spins winnings come with 40x wagering requirements, which align with the industry standard.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

VegasNow stocks a massive library of over 14,000 games, which is not found at many other online casinos. We also appreciate that they have a separate VIP first deposit offer, which requires you to deposit a minimum of $500. This is more suited to high rollers, but will give you a deposit match of 200% up to $6,000, and a 60-day VIP trial. We like how the site caters to casual and VIP players with separate welcome offers. High rollers can receive extra rewards just for signing up and get instant access to the VIP program.

3. JustCasino – Best For Huge Progressive Jackpots and Fast Crypto Withdrawals

There are substantial progressive jackpots, JustCasino exclusive jackpots worth up to $600,000, and lightning-fast crypto withdrawals at this online casino. You can also find over 10 cryptocurrencies that facilitate instant payouts, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and USDT.

Jackpot Name Total Jackpot The JustCasino Jackpot $690,000+ (Prime), $23,000+ (Major), $275+ (Minor) BGaming Weekly Jackpot $30,000 Booming Jackpot Drop $31,000 VoltEnt Daily Jackpot $30,000

The in-house JustCasino progressive jackpot is the main draw at this online casino. At the time of writing, the Prime jackpot reached over $690,000. You need to play games from the JustCasino Jackpots section to qualify, with winners selected randomly while playing one of the Jackpot games. You could win any of the three jackpots, ranging from Minor to Prime. We like how easy it is to be in with a chance of winning such considerable prizes, which gives you extra incentive and potential value while playing.

Like VegasNow, JustCasino does not specifically advertise itself as a PayID casino. However, it may be available after making your first two deposits. Players must contact customer support to activate PayID transactions, though.

If that’s too much of a hassle, crypto could be a good alternative due to its top-tier anonymity and privacy, courtesy of its blockchain technology and rapid payouts. We found that JustCasino processed crypto withdrawals instantly, with the payout hitting our account within an hour on most occasions. If you land one of the progressive jackpots, you could access thousands of dollars in under an hour.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

We very much enjoyed JustCasino’s unique space theme, which is not found at many other sites. The smooth space background looks crisp next to the golden yellow outlines. The person in the space costume, suit, and bow tie creates a sense of intrigue since it’s a distinctive feature of JustCasino.

The Space Club and VIP Galaxy further enhance the site’s space theme and overall aesthetic. The VIP Galaxy offers additional benefits, such as higher withdrawal limits, faster payouts, a dedicated account manager, VIP events, special gifts, and exclusive tournaments. This makes you feel like a valued customer, and JustCasino ensures you are well looked after.

How to Choose the Best Online Casinos for PayID Deposits

To be considered one of the best PayID online casinos, the casino actually needs to accept PayID. However, these casinos must tick many other boxes before they make it into our top 10 list, including strong licensing, top safety and security features, and fast transactions. Check out all of the key factors that our team analyzes below.

Payment Methods

Of course, to make our list of the best PayID casinos, the site must accept PayID. This payment method allows Australians to make fast and convenient deposits at online casinos. Not all sites will accept PayID, so we must check that this option is available.

Our team looks at the available payment methods before recommending a casino. We also like to look for other choices so players can switch between the most popular banking options, such as debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. This is particularly important, as almost all online casinos will not allow you to withdraw using PayID. This means you must find an alternative option to complete your payouts.

Licensing

Strong licensing from internationally recognized regulators is essential before we suggest you play at a PayID casino. Playing at casinos without a license could put your financial information at risk, and your payouts could be withheld. Regulators uphold strict rules and regulations to protect and keep you safe while online gambling. For example, casino sites must have fair games and responsible gambling tools.

Before recommending it, we always check to see whether a casino has a reputable license. This can usually be found on the site’s footer, where you can verify their license and registration number. Our experts seek licensing from regulators such as the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Safety and Security

PayID adds a layer of security when gambling online since you do not need to enter your financial information on the casino site. However, we still ensure the casino has top security features, such as SSL encryption, to protect your other sensitive information from fraud.

We test these sites’ security before adding them to our list. This checks whether the online casino uses security features such as two-factor authentication to log into your account. You will need to enter a password, and the operator should also require you to enter a code sent as an email or SMS. This adds another layer of security to your account. Only sites that have these types of measures in place will be recommended.

Welcome Offers

Most Australian players hunt for a top welcome bonus before playing at a PayID casino. Not all welcome offers are worth your time, so we only recommend the best ones. That includes having fair wagering requirements, a large amount of bonus funds, and ample time to complete the playthrough restrictions.

The team will review and test each welcome offer. This ensures that the wagering requirements are realistic and that the bonus size is worth your time. We like clear and transparent terms and conditions and that PayID is an eligible deposit method to activate the offer. This will help the casino rank highly following our review process.

Games Library

When choosing one of the top PayID casinos in Australia, players must consider the variety and quality of game selection. Players should be able to choose from thousands of pokies, table games, and live dealer games. The games library must also include titles from the top software providers, such as Big Time Gaming, IGT, and NetEnt. This ensures that the games have quality graphics, features, and bonuses.

We look for plenty of choice in a games library and ensure that the PayID casino we recommend features quality developers. Our experts also test mobile play, ensuring that loading speeds are not hindered. A few games from unknown providers will cause the casino to rank poorly.

Recurring Promotions

Regular ongoing promotions at online casinos will keep you entertained for longer and give you extra rewards for playing at the site. The top casino sites will offer promos such as cashback, reload bonuses, free spins, tournaments, and VIP rewards. This will give you more value and may add to your bankroll.

The review process will analyze the promotion offerings at PayID online casinos. Those who often provide new promos will score higher. Equally, the promotions need to be quality, such as 10% weekly cashback or weekly opportunities to receive free spins. Sites that only focus on a considerable welcome offer will be marked down.

PayID vs POLI vs E-wallets

How does PayID compare to other popular Australian payment methods? We analyzed PayID and compared it to POLi and e-wallets. The key information is in the table below.

Factor PayID Casinos POLI E-wallets Deposit Speed Instant Instant Instant Privacy Bank details hidden Bank account details required Payment details hidden Ease of Use Easy (Email or phone number needed) Medium (Requires internet banking details) Easy (Login using e-wallet details) Availability Limited Limited Widely accepted Fees None None May charge fees depending on the e-wallet and the casino Security Bank-level security Requires internet banking details Encrypted information Withdrawal Speed Not available Not available 24-48 hours

PayID and e-wallets are the clear frontrunners regarding security, as you don’t need to share any of your financial or internet banking information directly. POLi requires you to enter your internet banking details, which could potentially put your data at risk, and it is not available for withdrawals either.

When gambling at a PayID casino, you can benefit from bank-level security, since the payment method is directly linked to your bank account and only requires you to enter your email or phone number at the casino site. Remember that it is not available at all online casinos or for receiving payouts.

E-wallets are your best bet for withdrawals from the three options we have compared, as you can typically receive your payouts within two days. However, some e-wallets may charge additional fees, and some e-wallets, like Skrill and Neteller, are often excluded from welcome bonuses.

PayID Transaction Fees and Limits at Major Australian Banks

We researched all the major Australian banks that accept PayID and found that none charge additional fees for using PayID. This makes it a top choice for your online casino transactions. Daily limits vary between banks. Find all of the information you need in the table below.

Australian Bank PayID Daily Limit PayID Fees National Australia Bank (NAB) $2,500 (default), $5,000 with SMS security, $100,000 with internet banking ❌ Australia and New Zealand Bank (ANZ) $1,000 (default), $25,000 in app with Voice ID ❌ Suncorp $5,000 (default), $50,000 with app ❌ Westpac $750 (default), increased with security code ❌ Commonwealth Bank (Commbank) $10,000 (default), may increase up to $100,000 ❌ Macquarie Bank $2,000 (without app), $10,000 (with app) ❌ Citi $50,000 (standard account), up to $100,000 (priority & private) ❌ Bendigo Bank $10,000 (default) ❌ Bank of Queensland $5,000 (standard), up to $100,000 (Pay Anyone) ❌

Signing Up: How to Get Your PayID Online Casino Account

We’ve simplified the sign-up process for PayID online casinos. Check out the four simple steps you need to take to register for an account below.

Select a PayID casino: Choose from the above list of casinos that accept PayID, looking for any site that matches your gambling style.

Create an account: Sign up at your chosen online casino by entering your personal details, such as your full name and email address, and then providing any documents to verify your identity, as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

Make a deposit: Go to the cashier area on the site, select PayID, enter your email address or phone number, and then the amount you wish to deposit. If necessary, enter the promo code and deposit the minimum amount for the welcome bonus.

Start playing: You can now start playing your favorite casino games, ensuring that they count 100% towards the welcome bonus and that you meet the wagering requirements.

PayID Casinos vs Traditional Online Casinos

PayID online casino sites in Australia differ from traditional online casinos. You can still play the best online pokies, table games, live dealer titles, and benefit from welcome offers and recurring promotions. PayID also works similarly to Australian Inclave casinos, as they have easy login processes. There are pros and cons to both PayID casinos and traditional casinos. Take a look at them in the table below.

PayID Casinos Standard Online Casinos ✅ Banking details are hidden ✅ Fiat and crypto options available ✅ Instant and fee-free deposits ✅ Withdrawal options ✅ Bank-level security ❌ May need to share bank or card details ❌ Doesn’t usually allow for withdrawals ❌ Transactions may come with fees

Are PayID Online Casinos Legal in Australia?

Online casinos based in Australia are not federally legal. However, Aussies can still legally play at offshore casino sites that accept Australian players and online casinos that accept PayID.

The Interactive Gambling Act 2001 outlawed the use of online casinos but did not prohibit the use of offshore ones. You can play at an offshore PayID casino due to the legal gray area.

We suggest you play only at offshore casinos that reputable international regulators fully license. This will keep you safe since these sites must adhere to the regulator’s stringent regulations. All the casinos we recommend in our top 10 list are fully licensed.

Responsible Gambling

We always push players to gamble responsibly at online casino sites. A top PayID casino will come fully equipped with responsible gambling tools, such as deposit and loss limits, session timers, and cool-off periods. Responsibility still falls on you to ensure that you stay safe when gambling online and that you make the most of the tools at your disposal.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their gambling habits and needs help, there is help available to Australians. Here’s who you can contact:

Gambling Help Online: Support is available 24/7. Call 1800 858 858 for free to access help.

Gamblers Anonymous Australia: You can get access to meeting locations. You can also call 02 9726 6625.

Lifeline Australia: Available for emotional support on a 24/7 basis. Call 13 11 14.

Have You Found Your New Favorite PayID Casino?

Gambling at a PayID casino ensures that your bank details are kept safe, reducing the risk of fraud and data leaks. The best sites that accept PayID will not compromise on the other top features that we expect at online casinos, such as considerable welcome bonuses, regular promotions, licensing from reputable regulators, thousands of choices in the games library, and top security features.

We like PayID for many reasons, but the main pros are that they allow for fee-free and instant deposits, are eligible for the best welcome offers, and you do not need to enter any sensitive banking information to complete your transactions at PayID online casinos.

If you are still unsure which PayID casino to play at, we recommend Instant Casino. They have a low $10 minimum deposit and do not charge any extra transaction fees. The site also has a top 200% welcome offer up to $7,500, unique gamification features where you can complete challenges and missions, and licensing from a respected regulatory body in the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. All in all, it has a good balance of everything you need at a top online casino.

FAQs: PayID Casino Sites in Australia

What is the best PayID casino in Australia? The best PayID casino in Australia is Instant Casino. It has a solid welcome offer of 200% up to $7,500 and is licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board.

How do I know if a casino site is legit? International regulators, such as the Curaçao Gaming Control Board and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, will license legit casinos. They will also have safety features, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Which online casino in Australia has PayID for deposits? Australians can deposit using PayID at Instant Casino.

What are the benefits of using PayID at online casinos? The benefits of using PayID at online casinos include no transaction fees, instant deposits, and high security. This is because you do not need to share your sensitive financial information with the site.

What are some important considerations when using PayID at casino sites? It’s important to note that not all online casinos will accept or advertise PayID transactions. PayID is not usually available for withdrawals either.

Which casino has PayID in Australia? PayID is available at Instant Casino. This is an offshore casino site that accepts Australian players.