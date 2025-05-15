The Good Old Days is a deep dive into nostalgia and memories

You never forget the first games you ever played. The first movies you watched and loved. The first books you meticulously reread the pages of. In every piece of media you consume from then on, a little part of you is always there, trying subconsciously to capture the feeling of that first-loved thing.

Nostalgia is king, and in upcoming Metroidvania game The Good Old Days, it permeates every element. With a demo on Steam and big ideas for the future, GamesHub spoke to game designer, pixel artist and scenario writer Tazaki Ryo about how The Good Old Days is striving to capture the essence of all those old school nostalgic games and movies we loved as kids.

“Growing up in the 1980s, I was deeply influenced by films like The Goonies and Stand By Me – stories about ordinary kids embarking on extraordinary adventures,” said Ryo. “As a child, I dreamed of having an adventure of my own, but that dream never quite came true. So I thought, if I couldn’t live it, why not bring it to life in a game?”

And bring it to life they did. The Good Old Days tells the story of Sean, a kid who embarks on an adventure to rescue his friends, defeat his enemies, and repay his father’s debt. But in the world of Arostia, there’s more than meets the eye… Through exploration, players delve deep into the world in a series of loops – recovering treasure, revealing new protagonists, and ultimately, doing their best to find the money it’ll take to save their family.

Pixels upon pixels

Described in its Steam profile as “a marriage of retro nostalgia and inventiveness, envisioned with warm and expressive lovingly crafted pixelated visuals,” The Good Old Days has an aesthetic that feels like it’s taken straight from the 80s.

“I grew up during the golden era of the Famicom (NES) and Super Famicom (SNES), so to me, pixel art is the purest expression of what a game feels like,” said Ryo. “From the very beginning, I knew I wanted that style – but I didn’t want it to be just another retro throwback, so we developed a unique visual filter to give the game a distinct atmosphere, one that feels nostalgic, but not dated.”

This stylistic choice accents the approach for the game, with an immediate visual cue that encourages players to create mental connections with The Good Old Days and, well, the good old days of their youth.

It’s also variable, with different visual presentations for different characters. With the game being built around a loop system, each playthrough features a different protagonist and that inherently skews the aesthetics depending on each protagonist’s worldview and perspective.

“These shifts aren’t just for style; they represent how the world looks through each character’s eyes,” said Ryo. “When players finish the game, they’ll realise how much of the experience is shaped by perspective – a subtle reminder that everyone sees the world a little differently.”

Exploring mindfully

We know nostalgia is a powerful motivator — we’ve seen it in hit shows like Stranger Things, where the 80s aesthetic and vibe is almost a character unto itself. But it’s also a good guide – and in a game like The Good Old Days where exploration is key, that’s all the more important.

For Ryo, it was important that the game not fall into the stereotypes that befall a lot of Metroidvania titles – heavily combat-oriented tales in fantasy worlds that feel far removed from reality. These titles have their well-deserved place in the canon, but it wasn’t the dream for The Good Old Days.

“Instead, I imagined a world closer to our own – where everyday kids are the heroes, and the focus is on exploration, friendship, and individuality,” said Ryo. “I wanted the goal to be more than just beating a final boss – I wanted it to be about uncovering something, chasing something elusive.”

Searching for treasure is an innate part of the game, but it’s the way you explore the world to discover it that has the biggest impact. Whether you choose to trick people, help people, gamble, or take on mini-games, there are a lot of paths available to you to earn money.

Indeed, you can go on a wild ride through the world scamming your way to the end of the line… Or you can try and go about it the earnest, wholesome way. It’s entirely up to you, and your preferred method. But Ryo noted one warning for players looking to emulate the latter: “There are manipulative adults who’ll try to take advantage of the kids,” Ryo said. Just like in real life, not everyone can be trusted. Players should navigate that with care – and maybe take that lesson with them when the game ends.

Looking backwards to move forwards

On the one hand, The Good Old Days doesn’t want you to be stuck in the past, forever thinking that your best days are behind you. But on the other hand it’s optimistic, encouraging the joy and excitement of remembering something once long-forgotten – of seeing something small that unlocks recollections you may not have thought about since you were a kid.

“The game explores the gap between who we dreamed of becoming as kids, and who we are now as adults,” said Ryo. “I hope it encourages players to revisit those early dreams – not with regret, but with curiosity and acceptance. Sometimes, just remembering who you once were is enough to remind you of who you still are.”

Through every loop, through every Easter Egg, and indeed, through every pixel, the game brings about a sense of familiarity. Memories are both recalled and created during play, and it’s kind of nice to think about how the games we’re playing today – maybe even this one – could be the ones that people look back on fondly in the decades to come. Maybe we’re living through what will one day be considered “the good old days”.

The Good Old Days demo is currently available on Steam, for those brave enough to dive into the world of Arostia – and if they’re lucky, maybe even reawaken the memories of their youth.