News

 > Xbox

Xbox will appear at the Tokyo Game Show 2022

Xbox has now confirmed it will appear at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 with a streamed broadcast.
1 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
tokyo game show 2022 xbox

Xbox

Image: Xbox

Share Icon

Xbox has confirmed it will take part in the Tokyo Game Show 2022, with a livestreamed broadcast designed to celebrate upcoming titles, and the people who play them. The showcase will air on 15 September 2022 at 6:00 pm JST, and will likely contain new information about projects like Redfall, and potentially even Starfield.

According to Xbox, the showcase will feature ‘updates on titles launching from Xbox Game Studios and developer partners’, with the show tailored towards players in Japan and Asia. No major reveals have been promised, but there could be some surprises, as in previous years.

‘Gaming has always provided an important way to connect, but especially over the past few years. It has a transformative power to bring joy and foster community, and it’s at TGS where we can all enjoy the spirit of games together,’ Xbox said in a new blog post.

Whatever is on show, the Tokyo Game Show 2022 should be well worth tuning in for, with Xbox being just one company sharing major plans for the event. Recently, Konami also confirmed it would be bringing an unannounced game to the show, while organisers also recently detailed the VR stage lineup, which includes heavy-hitters like Kojima Productions and Square Enix.

In addition, Capcom will also be bringing Street Fighter 6 to the show, as well as PlayStation VR2, via Resident Evil Village.

Read: PlayStation VR2 will debut at the Tokyo Game Show 2022

How to watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022 stream

The Xbox livestream from the Tokyo Game Show 2022 will air on 15 September 2022 at the following times around the world:

  • Japan – 6:00 pm JST
  • Australia – 7:00 pm AEST | 6:30 pm ACST | 5:00 pm AWST
  • United Kingdom – 11:00 am CET | 10:00 am BST
  • United States – 5:00 am ET | 2:00 am PT

The show will be available on the Xbox social channels in multiple countries, including Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand. There will also be an Australian Sign Language (Auslan) version and an Audio Description version available on the ANZ Xbox YouTube channel.

You can find out more information about the Xbox Tokyo Game Show livestream here.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
pride face paint flag horizon forbidden west
?>
News

Aloy can now equip pride paint in Horizon Forbidden West

The game's latest update adds in new face paint, and a nerf for the Toughened Valor Surge ability.

Leah J. Williams
gba emulator nintendo
?>
News

Konami teases major game reveal for Tokyo Game Show

Konami is teasing the reveal of a new game from a 'world-loved' franchise at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Leah J. Williams
playstation plus games september 2022
?>
News

PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 revealed

This month's PlayStation Plus additions include a range of classics on PS1 and PSP.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring survival mode
?>
News

Sony and Tencent increase stake in FromSoftware to 30%

Sony and Tencent have officially increased their stake in Elden Ring developer, FromSoftware.

Leah J. Williams
quantic dream star wars eclipse
?>
News

Quantic Dream has been acquired by NetEase

Quantic Dream has reassured fans it will retain 'artistic independence' for its upcoming games.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login