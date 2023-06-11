Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct – Find the announcements here

The 2023 Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct, which hover around the events of Summer Game Fest 2023, are set to showcase the upcoming plans for the Microsoft gaming division, and give us an idea of what to expect from its platform over the next year or so. It will be broadcast live on 11 June 2023.

We know that Bethesda’s anticipated hard sci-fi RPG Starfield will be a major part of the presentation, with a dedication portion being carved out specifically to show more of the game. Elsewhere in Microsoft’s slate of titles are the upcoming Fable sequel, as well as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – both likely to make an appearance. A closer look at the upcoming Forza Motorsport is also all but guaranteed.

Some games slated for the show have already (and accidentally) been announced, with Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload, the newest additions of the popular Japanese RPG franchise, having already leaked via the developer’s social media accounts.

We’ll be updating this article with all the major announcements, trailers, and demo presentations, so come back for a comprehensive rundown if you can’t watch it live. Read on for the dates and times of the showcase.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct live streams have been locked in for 11 June 2023. Here’s when the shows will air around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (12 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (12 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (11 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (11 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (11 June)

The shows will be live on the Xbox YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels, and will also be available on the Xbox ASL Twitch channel with sign language support.

In addition to these livestreams, in-person FanFest events will be held in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne, and Warsaw this year. You can find out more about these events on the Xbox website.