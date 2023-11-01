Xbox Game Pass titles for November 2023 revealed

The first wave of games for Xbox Game Pass in November 2023 has been revealed via Xbox Wire, with strong inclusions across the board. Headlining the pack is the release of Yakuza prequel chapter Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and it’s joined by an array of tantalising indie adventures in Coral Island, Jusant, Thirsty Suitors, and Spirittea.

Those looking for open world battles are also served well, with Wartales and Wild Hearts both offering the chance to jump into vast open worlds, and take part in skirmishes of all sorts – against both men and monsters.

Xbox Game Pass | Coming Soon in November 2023

Here’s the full rundown every new game coming to Xbox Game Pass in early November 2023.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Console, PC, Cloud – Available today: “Headbangers puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger.”

Jusant (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “Embark on a climbing adventure in Jusant! Master your climbing tools as you ascend a mysterious, ever-changing tower. Enjoy an atmospheric soundtrack and breathtaking biomes, accompanied by the enigmatic Ballast.”

Wartales (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “Wartales is an open world RPG in which you lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive medieval universe. Explore the world, recruit companions, collect bounties, and unravel the secrets of the tombs of the ancients.”

Thirsty Suitors (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 2 November: “Thirsty Suitors is a stylish RPG that follows the story of Jala who’s back to her town of Timber Hills to confront her mistakes, make up with her exes, reconcile cultural differences, and become the person she was meant to be with active turn-based combat, skating, and cooking.”

Football Manager 2024 (PC) | Football Manager 2024 Console (Console, Cloud, PC) – Available 6 November – “Write your own football story. Manage the world’s best teams, craft a world-class team, and dominate your rivals in football’s most prestigious competitions.”

Dungeons 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 9 November: “Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures’ needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules over their lands.”

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 9 November: “Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.”

Wild Hearts (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 9 November: “Are you ready to tame a world gone wild? Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts in Wild Hearts via EA Play. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.”

Spirittea (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 13 November: “Humans have stopped worshipping spirits, and now they’re in danger of becoming lost. Run a bathhouse, make friends with people in town, take part in hobbies like bug catching and karaoke, and find all the spirits!”

Coral Island (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available 14 November: “Coral Island invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace – living off the land, nurturing animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and making the world around them a more vital and harmonious place.”

Xbox Game Pass | Leaving in November 2023

There’s also a hefty array of games leaving Xbox Game Pass in November 2023, including some underrated hits. If you want to play any of the following games via the subscription service, you’ll need to get in by 15 November 2023:

Coffee Talk

Exapunks

Ghost Song

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Football Manager 2023

Football Manager 2023 Console

Lapin

Townscaper

Of these, we’d recommend checking out Gungrave G.O.R.E. – particuarly if you’re in the mood for a PS2-style shooter adventure with plenty of gothic style. Coffee Talk is also a warm and wonderful indie adventure if you’re looking for a cosier time.

