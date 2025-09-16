There are yet more Xbox Game Pass games around the corner. One of these in particular will be of interest to players in light of recent news – the mythological rogue-like Hades, which has a sequel slated for release at the end of the month for Nintendo Switch users.

While no other Hades 2 ports have been announced yet, it will likely come eventually, so jumping into the earlier entry is worthwhile to see what the previous hype is about.

That’s not all that’s on the slate, however, and a varied offering this month caters to all tastes.

Xbox Game Pass Games

Game Pass Ultimate includes everything included on Game Pass Standard and Core, where only Standard is listed the game is new to that tier but already available on higher alternatives like Ultimate.



Roadcraft – 16th September – Standard, Ultimate

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – 17th September – Standard

For the King 2 – 17th September – Standard

Overthrown (Preview) – 17th September – Standard

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – 17th September – Ultimate, PC

Frostpunk 2 – 18th September – Ultimate

Wobbly Life – 18th September – Standard, Ultimate, PC

Hades – 19th September – Standard, Ultimate PC

Endless Legend 2 – 22nd September – Ultimate, PC

Sworn – 23rd September – Ultimate, PC

Peppa Pig: World Adventures – 25th September – Standard, Ultimate, PC

Visions of Mana – 25th September – Standard, Ultimate, PC

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – 30th September – Standard, Ultimate, PC

Cities: Skylines: Remastered – 1st October – Core

Disney Dreamlight Valley – 1st October – Core

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – 1st October – Core

Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato – 7th October – Ultimate, PC

Hades

One of the most acclaimed rogue-likes in recent memory, as well as the most popular of Supergiant’s well-received indie lineup.

As Hades 2 receives heaps of praise on early access, its predecessor is worth picking up again.

Creating a story that integrates the endless cycles of death and rebirth that are naturally to rogue-likes, Hades weaves in many characters from Greek myth with a level of personality and an artstyle that can keep you coming back, even after multiple runs.

Frostpunk 2

In city builders or any kind of large-scale management game, it’s easy to get lost in the number crunching and lose sight of the more human element.

Frostpunk made it a central part of its identity instead, including role-playing elements that forced a player to make very difficult decisions about short-term costs for the sake of long-term survival.

The sequel expands on this and retains the same level of intensity that players would expect after the first, proving to be a hit with critics and audiences alike.