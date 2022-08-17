Xbox Game Pass games for August 2022 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is set to lose a number of heavy-hitters this month, including beloved titles like Hades, Myst and Two Point Hospital – but in better news, there’s also a range of smash hits that will be arriving on the platform, making for a well-balanced month.

The sheer number of games leaving the platform is fairly surprising, with Hades feeling like a huge loss – but given many of these games have been available for several months, it’s fair to say there have been plenty of chances to jump in and enjoy them ahead of their late August removal.

Here’s what to expect this month on Xbox Game Pass.

Everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2022

The new games set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass in August 2022 include:

Coffee Talk (Cloud | Console | PC) – 17 August

(Cloud | Console | PC) – 17 August Midnight Fight Express (Cloud | Console | PC) – 23 August

(Cloud | Console | PC) – 23 August Exapunks (PC) – 25 August

(PC) – 25 August Opus: Echo of Starsong (Console | PC) – 25 August

(Console | PC) – 25 August Immortality (Cloud | Console | PC) – 30 August

(Cloud | Console | PC) – 30 August Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud | Console | PC) – 30 August

(Cloud | Console | PC) – 30 August Tinykin (Console | PC) – 30 August

Of these, Midnight Fight Express and Immortality stick out. These brand new games both offer something fresh – one is a high-speed, weapon-filled action brawler, and the other is an interactive film experience that invites you to investigate the disappearance of a famous starlet.

Opus: Echo of Starsong is also a beautiful adventure worth exploring.

Everything leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2022

As mentioned, there’s a range of great games leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2022. You’ll be able to play these titles until 31 August 2022, at which point they’ll be removed from the platform:

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojourner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains of Edith Finch

World War Z

If you’ve only got a quick minute, and you want to know what to play first – jump into Hades before it’s gone. This rogue-like action-adventure game has a wonderfully deep plot, gorgeous character artwork, and a satisfying gameplay loop that’s engaging even if you’re not normally a rogue-like lover.

It’s a shame to see it leave, but having it included on the platform to begin with was a massive boon, and likely helped introduce the game to countless players.

Get in quick to play what’s leaving, or stay tuned for those new arrivals as the Xbox Game Pass turnover continues.