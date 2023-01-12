News

Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct confirmed for January 2023

The Developer Direct showcase will air in January, and spotlight a range of upcoming titles.
13 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
redfall xbox bethesda developer direct january 2023

Xbox

Image: Arkane Studios

Xbox and Bethesda have officially confirmed the rumoured Developer_Direct showcase set to take place on 25 January 2023, alongside the array of games that will be present. As expected, the show will feature a number of upcoming blockbusters, including vampire shooter Redfall, the latest chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online, the colourful Minecraft Legends, and the highly-anticipated simulation racer, Forza Motorsport.

Studios behind each game will present their latest developments, with a focus on ‘big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months.’

‘The next few months’ is a key phrase here, as it indicates these titles are due for launch imminently, and could even be given firm release dates during the Developer_Direct. While we’ll have to stay tuned for final confirmation, it’s an exciting indication of what’s to come.

Here’s the official description of proceedings, per Microsoft:

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Studio Director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know.
  • Forza Motorsport: The team at Turn 10 Studios have been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can’t wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details.
  • Minecraft Legends: Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct.
  • Redfall: The minds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will showcase several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming FPS. The Developer_Direct will reveal single and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down bloodthirsty Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customisation, bosses, the open world, and more.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase will air live on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels (and Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels) from 25 January 2023 around the world.

Here’s how those time zones work out:

  • Australia – 7:00 am AEDT | 6:00 am AEST | 6:30 am ACDT | 5:30 am CST | 4:00 am AWST (26 January)
  • New Zealand – 9:00 am NZDT (26 January)
  • United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET
  • United Kingdom – 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm GMT

Stay tuned for the latest news from Xbox and Bethesda, and plenty of juicy tidbits about upcoming games.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

