World of Warcraft is finally getting player housing

The Warcraft 30 Anniversary Direct was packed with a slew of exciting announcements and updates, but when it comes to delivering on long-awaited requests, it was the final reveal that has the community all abuzz. Player housing has officially been confirmed as a part of the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Midnight.

Player housing has been top of the queue request-wise for years, especially for servers who lean in hard to the role-play element of the game. Creating a space just for yourself is the dream (and the closest that many of us will come to owning our own home anytime soon), so it makes sense that it’s got such a swell of support behind it.

While the details of these housing introductions are reasonably scant, players were treated to a short clip that gave some more insight into the new feature.

Image: Blizzard

Per Polygon, “The video in question features a fully armored World of Warcraft adventurer entering their abode and walking past a variety of trophies, weapons, decorations, and other knickknacks before settling down with a ‘Home Sweet Home’ mug in front of a raging fireplace.”

It will be exciting to see the extent to which players will be able to customise these new houses, given the popularity of similar features in games like Elder Scrolls Online. Will we be able to get elbow-deep into creation? Will it be a standard layout with customisable featured decor? Will we be able to show off some of our transmogs? Who’s to say yet.

Regardless of the lack of detail, it’s safe to say the community sentiment has been positive, with social media responses ranging from all caps screaming through to exclamations of “finally”. We’ll likely hear more in the lead-up to the next expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight, which is yet to have a public release date.

Check out the teaser below!

Azeroth has always been home;

it's time we moved in.



Player housing arrives with World of Warcraft: Midnight. pic.twitter.com/IlloWyocvB — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 13, 2024