Monolith’s Wonder Woman game is reportedly in trouble

Monolith Productions announced work on a major Wonder Woman adaptation at The Game Awards in 2021. A short teaser promised an adventure of grand proportions, with Wonder Woman wielding her signature lasso in flashy fashion, before a fade to black. Since then, we’ve seen nothing substantial of this game – and a recent Bloomberg report may have revealed why that’s the case.

As reported by Jason Schreier, who conducted interviews with dozens of people in his investigation of business at Warner Bros. Discovery, Wonder Woman may actually be in jeopardy, as it’s reportedly “struggled to coalesce” in the years since its announcement.

Per sources speaking to Schreier, the game was rebooted in early 2023, following years of tumult. It’s believed the title has already cost Warner Bros. Discovery around USD $100 million, and yet it remains “years away from release, if it ever makes it to market.”

Part of the problem, per sources, is that Warner Bros. lacked a “strong, cohesive vision” during the reign of David Haddad, who headed up the company’s video game division over a number of years. He stepped down in January 2025, and per Schreier, the only question left in the wake of this decision was why it took so long.

Read: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League labelled ‘disappointing’ by WBD

As noted, Warner Bros. Discovery’s video games division has had a fairly lacklustre few years. While Hogwarts Legacy was a major success for the studio, with this game reportedly selling 30 million copies as of November 2024, this success was following by a number of major failures.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League forced a USD $200 million writedown in May 2024. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and MultiVersus reportedly contributed to an additional USD $100 million writedown later in the year.

This has left Warner Bros. Discovery in a position of needing surefire hits to turn the ship around. Wonder Woman is reportedly one of those big bets, with this need inspiring pressure on development. As reported by Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery remains confident it can get back in track, although the next few years will likely be difficult for the company’s games division.

“We won’t get back to the profitability we want to get back to in the next two to three years,” JB Perrette, Warner Bros. head of games and global streaming said in an interview with Bloomberg. “It will take two to three years to rebuild, reset to levels we want to be at, but the bounce back is immediate as far as going from loss-making to profitability.”

Perrette believes profitability is still on the cards for 2025, but it’s unclear what will need to change to hit this target.

As for progress on Wonder Woman, it doesn’t appear this game will be the saviour of the next few years. Monolith Productions was reportedly pivoted to work on the Wonder Woman project after years of working on its own brand new franchise that would’ve experimented with procedural storytelling. Executives at Warner Bros. reportedly “weren’t particularly interested in creating new characters and universes from scratch” so eventually, the project was cancelled, many staff left, and the remaining members of Monolith were tasked with creating the Wonder Woman project.

Bloomberg reports an early iteration of this project used Monolith’s signature Nemesis system to allow Wonder Woman to befriend former enemies. Then, this idea was tossed out and replaced with more traditional ideas of action-adventure gameplay. Now, the game’s future is “in question” due to “challenges following the changes in Monolith’s leadership and issues surrounding the game’s technology.”

What happens next is unclear – but based on Bloomberg‘s reporting, it does sound like Wonder Woman may not make it to market, as intended. Already, years of work have been poured into the game, and perhaps that will inspire a renewed push to continue development – but it sounds mightily like trouble behind the scenes means a cancellation is a possibility.

For now, it’s best to stay tuned for more news, as Warner Bros. Discovery moves on from its former leadership, and attempts to rebuild for a more positive future. For the full report on Warner Bros. Discovery, head to Bloomberg.