The Witcher 4 gets debut trailer at The Game Awards 2024

CD Projekt Red was the first cab off the rank at The Game Awards 2024, with a trailer for The Witcher 4, just one of the highly-anticipated games currently in development at the studio.

As confirmed in the new trailer, Ciri will seemingly be the main Witcher of this adventure, taking the starring role from Geralt. The trailer saw Ciri interrupting a coming-of-age ceremony, on the trail of a strange and mysterious creature hiding in the forest nearby.

To fight the creature, which has long limbs and a beak of sorts, Ciri downs one of the Witchers’ magical potions, and unleashes her strength.

Despite Ciri’s efforts, the woman at the centre of the aforementioned ceremony dies anyway. In the wake of this tragedy, her village mourns – and Ciri gazes into the horizon, seeking a new future.

We’re likely to see much, much more of this game in the coming year.

Notably, The Witcher 4 was not dated for release.