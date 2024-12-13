News

 > News > Xbox

The Witcher 4 gets debut trailer at The Game Awards 2024

Get ready for a new chapter in The Witcher.
13 Dec 2024 12:16
Leah J. Williams
the witcher 4 game awards 2024

PC

Image: CD Projekt Red

Share Icon

CD Projekt Red was the first cab off the rank at The Game Awards 2024, with a trailer for The Witcher 4, just one of the highly-anticipated games currently in development at the studio.

As confirmed in the new trailer, Ciri will seemingly be the main Witcher of this adventure, taking the starring role from Geralt. The trailer saw Ciri interrupting a coming-of-age ceremony, on the trail of a strange and mysterious creature hiding in the forest nearby.

To fight the creature, which has long limbs and a beak of sorts, Ciri downs one of the Witchers’ magical potions, and unleashes her strength.

Read: The Game Awards 2024: Every major game announcement

Despite Ciri’s efforts, the woman at the centre of the aforementioned ceremony dies anyway. In the wake of this tragedy, her village mourns – and Ciri gazes into the horizon, seeking a new future.

We’re likely to see much, much more of this game in the coming year.

Notably, The Witcher 4 was not dated for release.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
astro bot game guide
?>
News

Astro Bot wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

Astro Bot has taken out the top prize at The Game Awards 2024.

Leah J. Williams
intergalactic naughty dog game
?>
News

Naughty Dog is developing a sci-fi space adventure, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Naughty Dog is gearing up for a new adventure.

Leah J. Williams
okami sequel
?>
News

Okami is getting a major sequel

Okami is finally returning.

Leah J. Williams
game of thrones kingsroad
?>
News

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2024

Winter is coming, but so is a major fight.

Leah J. Williams
borderlands 4 gamescom 2024 opening night live
?>
News

Borderlands 4 gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024

It's time to head back to SPACE!

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login