WinSpirit has leveraged its partnership with games supplier Lucky Streak to develop and launch a branded Live Baccarat product.

The new online casino game has been delivered using LuckyStreak’s SmartStudio green screen technology, which was also behind the April launch of WinSpirit’s branded Live Blackjack.

The SmartStudio technology is based around LuckyStreak filming physical items, like dealers and tables, against a green screen background.

That gives the power to the operator to design and develop their own casino environments, handing them the ability to customise set layouts, backgrounds, colours and table layouts and project any brand-assets, images or videos they wish into the green screen areas.

Longer term that gives operators the power to change a casino game’s design swiftly and cost-effectively if they wish to introduce a seasonal element or support a specific promotion or topical issue, without needing to revamp a physical set build.

WinSpirit Building On Past Success

Following on from the success of their online blackjack offering, the addition of baccarat seems a natural progression for WinSpirit.

The hands-on flexibility provided by SmartStudio drew praise from Oleksandr Kotsenko, WinSpirit’s Business Development Lead.

“We’re very impressed by LuckyStreak’s SmartStudio and how it puts the power to build unique, stimulating gaming experiences for our players into our hands,” he said.

WinSpirit’s Live Blackjack created by LuckyStreak’s studio

“Loyalty is king, and their enjoyment and satisfaction is at the heart of our strategy to build long-lasting relationships with customers by thrilling and satisfying them at these key moments of truth.

“At WinSpirit, we strive to get better every day, and partnerships like this play a key role in elevating the player experience and strengthening our position as a progressive, customer-focused brand.

“Speaking as an operator, this solution’s flexibility and quick turnaround opens up a world of opportunity for us, as well as a new dimension in marketing.”

Green Screen The Dream From LuckyStreak

LuckyStreak has been a B2B live casino games provider and content aggregator for over a decade.

Its premium live dealer casino software solutions include blackjack, baccarat and roulette, while its single secure casino API integration can offer a portfolio of over 5,000 games from some of the industry’s leading suppliers.

The use of the company’s green screen technology has enabled it to offer a fast and flexible way for operators to handle online casino customisation, as is the case with WinSpirit’s new baccarat game.

Ido Kamiel, COO at LuckyStreak, said: “Extending our partnership with WinSpirit to include a fully branded version of our leading live Baccarat game demonstrates the power of our SmartStudio customisation to engage players and deliver a world-class experience.

“It is also testament to the flexibility and ease with which we can transform our partners’ game settings, enabling them to offer a truly tailored and enjoyable playing environment.

“We truly appreciate WinSpirit’s trust in LuckyStreak and SmartStudio’s full capabilities, and we’re delighted with the execution.”