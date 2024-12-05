Wholesome Snack’s Humble Bundle offers great cosy games for charity

Wholesome Games has launched its Wholesome Snack 2024 Game Bundle via Humble, offering six fantastic cosy games for cheap, with proceeds going to support World Central Kitchen. There’s multiple iterations of the bundle, but the primary version offers Little Kitty, Big City, Fae Farm (and its soundtrack), The Ranch of Rivershine, Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, Minami Lane, and Rusty’s Retirement for a minimum AUD $33.58 contribution.

There’s also a three-item bundle (Minami Lane, Rusty’s Retirement, Spirit City: Lofi Sessions) available for AUD $15.26, and a two-item bundle (Minami Lane, Rusty’s Retirement) for AUD $7.63.

Each iteration of the bundle boasts wholesome vibes, with the games included all being lovely, bright, brain-tickling affairs. In Minami Lane, you’ll manage a town street with the express purpose of making folks happy. In Rusty’s Retirement, you’ll idly manage a farm at the bottom of your desktop. In Fae Farm, you’ll enter a world of faeries and magic, curating a wonderful life by farming, fishing, and mining.

At AUD $33.58, the bundle is certainly a great deal – there’s so many fantastic games included – but most importantly, Wholesome Games has chosen a very worthy charity partner for this bundle.

Read: Fae Farm review – A colourful slice of magic and whimsy

World Central Kitchen is a charity organisation working to address food scarcity, particularly in regions impacted by natural disaster, war, and other humanitarian crises. It also aims to improve the abundance of food worldwide, with a range of initiatives to improve “food ecosystems” worldwide.

Those who choose to purchase the Wholesome Snack 2024 Game Bundle will be able to donate to this organisation directly, while getting the added benefit of receiving some of the best wholesome games of the last few years. Minami Lane comes particularly recommended, with this game’s cosy good vibes being infectious and buoyant.

As announced, the Wholesome Snack 2024 Game Bundle has been launched in support of the upcoming Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition showcase, which is set to air on 10 December 2024 (ET/PT). During the show, we expect even more wholesome games to be announced, so stay tuned if that’s your vibe.

While you wait, you can check out the Wholesome Snack bundle over on Humble.