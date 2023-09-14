News

Watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct Here

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct will include 40 minutes of announcements about upcoming Switch games.
14 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Nintendo

In typical Nintendo fashion, a new Nintendo Direct presentation was announced by the company a mere 24 hours before its intended airtime. The latest showcase will take place on 14 September 2023 with 40 minutes of new details about upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

Note: This article will be updated live as the Nintendo Direct for September 2023. Check back during and after the presentation to catch up on all the news, trailers, and announcements.

When to watch the Nintendo Direct in September 2023

The newly-announced Nintendo Direct will air on 14 September 2023 via the Nintendo YouTube channel. Here’s how those time zones out around the world:

  • Australia – 12:00 am AEST (15 September) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (14 September)
  • New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (15 September)
  • United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (14 September)
  • United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (14 September)

There have been rumours floating around about a Gotham Knights port for Nintendo Switch, and we’ll likely hear more about upcoming games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG, the untitled Princess Peach game, the Luigi’s Mansion 2 port – and a number of other Switch games that have flown under the radar, like Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Stay tuned for all the latest reveals from the upcoming Nintendo Direct showcase.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

