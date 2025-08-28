Working conditions in game development have often come under scrutiny due to the lack of safeguarding in terms of crunch time. This has led to many infamous incidents, such as in the run up to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, where it became apparent employees were working 100-hour weeks in order to meet deadlines. The normalisation of these working conditions has led to the creation of wide-spread video game union groups.

The United Videogame Works union (UVW) is one such group that’s comprised of over 200 developers. A recent gathering in Irvine, California, laid out their objectives and issues with the industry as it stands.

Video Game Layoffs

Something that audiences who keep up with the industry will be accustomed to is the sheer number of video game layoffs.

After Dragon Age: The Veilguard released in 2024 to generally positive reviews and ‘solid’ sales, the team was met with a round of lay-offs.

This isn’t even a game that failed to sell any copies, unlike Concord, which saw the whole studio dismantled after release.

Kaitlin Bonfiglio, a founding member of the UVW, spoke on this topic, saying: “The amount of layoffs in the games industry has been really historic in the last three years, especially.

“Having a career in the games industry just isn’t sustainable, and we want to change that.”

UVW are seeking protection around severance pay, compensation packages and two-week notice periods before layoffs.

Video Game Designer Hours

The appearance of crunch is often attributed to a disconnect seen in game development, between the developers of the game and the management who are trying to get it to release on time.

The latter are unaware of the kind of work involved, yet hold the power to make decisions, meaning that 100-hour weeks are common place in the months leading up to release.

The UVW are looking to include game developers themselves, including those who have been laid off before, so that greater awareness can be brought to the reality of game design and the working process.

Industry Changes

Video game unions are seemingly on the rise in the industry.

The presence of such unions can provide people who are entering the industry with at least a base level of protection in their line of work.

Given the amount of money in games, however, as well as gruelling and costly development windows, it’s likely that anti-union sentiment runs deep in publishing and management circles.