Valve confirms every major Steam game sale and event for 2023

Valve has officially released its 2023 calendar, detailing every major event and game sale set to launch in the coming months. While the lineup does remove some of the mystery of guessing when each major sale will arrive, it also provides an opportunity for everyone to save money, bide their time, and strike when the iron is hot.

The first major sale of the year is the usual Spring Sale, which will feature store-wide discounts on the latest games. If there’s anything you’ve been eyeing off, it’s likely included in this sale – so stay patient, and keep an eye out for deals available from 16-23 March 2023.

This will be followed by a very nifty-sounding ‘Puzzle Fest‘ on 24 April to 1 May. This sale will likely feature puzzle-themed games beyond those already offered in the Steam Mystery Fest, and should shine a spotlight on underrated and upcoming puzzle gems.

Read: The best deals from the Steam Mystery Fest sale

Later in the year, genres including Sports, Stealth, Visual Novel, Strategy and Shoot ‘Em Up (SHMUP) will get their own dedicated sales.

Here’s the full list of upcoming Steam sales and events for 2023:

Steam Mystery Fest – 20-27 February

– 20-27 February Spring Sale – 16-23 March [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]

– 16-23 March [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT] Puzzle Fest – 24 April – 1 May

– 24 April – 1 May Sports Fest – 15-22 May

– 15-22 May Next Fest – 19-26 June

– 19-26 June Summer Sale – 29 June – 13 July [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]

– 29 June – 13 July [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT] Stealth Fest – 24-31 July

– 24-31 July Visual Novel Fest – 7-14 August

– 7-14 August Strategy Fest – 28 August – 4 September

– 28 August – 4 September SHMUP Fest – 25 September – 2 October

– 25 September – 2 October Next Fest – 9-16 October

– 9-16 October Return of the Steam Scream Fest – 26 October – 2 November

– 26 October – 2 November Autumn Sale – 21-28 November [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]

– 21-28 November [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT] Winter Sale – 21 December – 4 January [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]

Mark those dates in your calendars, folks. Valve usually goes all-out with its seasonal sales, and it’s best to keep your wallet at the ready (or as far away as possible) ahead of launch.