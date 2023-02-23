Valve confirms every major Steam game sale and event for 2023

Valve has officially released its 2023 calendar, detailing every major event and game sale set to launch in the coming months. While the lineup does remove some of the mystery of guessing when each major sale will arrive, it also provides an opportunity for everyone to save money, bide their time, and strike when the iron is hot.
The first major sale of the year is the usual Spring Sale, which will feature store-wide discounts on the latest games. If there’s anything you’ve been eyeing off, it’s likely included in this sale – so stay patient, and keep an eye out for deals available from 16-23 March 2023.
This will be followed by a very nifty-sounding ‘Puzzle Fest‘ on 24 April to 1 May. This sale will likely feature puzzle-themed games beyond those already offered in the Steam Mystery Fest, and should shine a spotlight on underrated and upcoming puzzle gems.
Read: The best deals from the Steam Mystery Fest sale
Later in the year, genres including Sports, Stealth, Visual Novel, Strategy and Shoot ‘Em Up (SHMUP) will get their own dedicated sales.
Here’s the full list of upcoming Steam sales and events for 2023:
- Steam Mystery Fest – 20-27 February
- Spring Sale – 16-23 March [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]
- Puzzle Fest – 24 April – 1 May
- Sports Fest – 15-22 May
- Next Fest – 19-26 June
- Summer Sale – 29 June – 13 July [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]
- Stealth Fest – 24-31 July
- Visual Novel Fest – 7-14 August
- Strategy Fest – 28 August – 4 September
- SHMUP Fest – 25 September – 2 October
- Next Fest – 9-16 October
- Return of the Steam Scream Fest – 26 October – 2 November
- Autumn Sale – 21-28 November [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]
- Winter Sale – 21 December – 4 January [MAJOR SEASONAL EVENT]
Mark those dates in your calendars, folks. Valve usually goes all-out with its seasonal sales, and it’s best to keep your wallet at the ready (or as far away as possible) ahead of launch.