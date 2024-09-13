News

 > News > Business

Unity cancels plans to introduce Runtime Fee for developers

New CEO Matt Bromberg has issued an open letter to reassure Unity's developer community.
13 Sep 2024 11:12
Leah J. Williams
unity runtime fee policy

Business

Image: Unity

Share Icon

After months of controversy, Unity has scrapped its controversial plan to charge developers for every game install. In 2023, the company announced a new “runtime fee policy” which would have charged developers for every Unity-developed game install above a certain threshold. Once this threshold was hit, developers would have had to pay Unity, limiting the profitability of their games.

On announcement, Unity faced a veritable tidal wave of backlash, as developers expressed feelings of anger, frustration, and betrayal. Many felt the fee was unfair, and that it would make game development far less commercially viable.

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster threatened to delete the game if the runtime fee policy was implemented. In the days following the announcement, a “credible” death threat believed to have originated inside Unity forced the evacuation of its main offices.

In response to criticism, Unity apologised, and went about reworking the terms of the Runtime Fee Policy. As of September 2023, the company was still set on implementing it, with new terms that only developers making more than US $1 million in trailing 12-month revenue would need to pay the fee.

Now, plans to implement it have been scrapped entirely.

Read: Unity announces new terms for runtime fee policy

In an open letter, new Unity CEO Matt Bromberg has explained that after “deep consultation” with the company’s community, customers and partners, it has decided not to pursue the runtime fee policy in any form – as partnerships must be built on trust, and a stable platform.

“I’ve been able to connect with many of you over the last three months, and I’ve heard time and time again that you want a strong Unity, and understand that price increases are a necessary part of what enables us to invest in moving gaming forward. But those increases needn’t come in a novel and controversial new form,” Bromberg said.

“We want to deliver value at a fair price in the right way so that you will continue to feel comfortable building your business over the long term with Unity as your partner. And we’re confident that if we’re good partners and deliver great software and services, we’ve barely scratched the surface of what we can do together.”

Unity price increases, explained

Going forward, Unity will return to its “seat-based subscription model” for all game developers, although there will be some changes to pricing.

For those on Unity Personal, it will remain free, and the revenue and funding ceiling will be raised from USD $100,00 to USD $200,000 so “more of you can use Unity at no cost.” The “Made with Unity” splash screen will also become optional for those using Unity Personal.

For Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise users, significant subscription price increases kick in on 1 January 2025. Unity Pro users will pay 8% more from this date, paying USD $2,200 annually per seat. Anyone who has more than USD $200,000 worth of total annual revenue and funding will need to pay for a Unity Pro subscription.

Unity Enterprise will have a 25% price increase, and will be required for customers with more than USD $25 million of total annual revenue and funding. Those in this boat will be contacted in the days ahead.

“Canceling the Runtime Fee for games and instituting these pricing changes will allow us to continue investing to improve game development for everyone while also being better partners,” Blomberg said of these changes. “We look forward to many more years of making great games together.”

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
carmen sandiego game
?>
News

Carmen Sandiego is getting a new adventure game

Sandiego will visit a range of global locations in her travels, including Brisbane, Australia.

Leah J. Williams
tales of the shire pax aus 2024
?>
News

Tales of the Shire delayed until early 2025

Tales of the Shire has sadly been delayed to early 2025, but eager fans can learn more soon enough.

Steph Panecasio
powerpuff girls multiversus
?>
News

MultiVersus introduces The Powerpuff Girls and more in Season 3

Townsville is finally saved from the likes of Batman and Beetlejuice.

Leah J. Williams
flappy bird game relaunch
?>
News

Flappy Bird is returning, a decade after its removal from digital storefronts

The original version of Flappy Bird was removed from online storefronts in 2014.

Leah J. Williams
annapurna interactive games
?>
News

Annapurna's games team has collectively resigned

The next steps for the company are currently unclear.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login