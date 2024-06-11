Ubisoft Forward 2024 has landed, and with it comes a cavalcade of announcements, reveals and exciting peeks at upcoming titles like Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows – plus a host of surprises and some exciting, unexpected trailer drops.

Star Wars Outlaws gets brand new gameplay glimpse

Every new peek we get of Star Wars Outlaws makes us more excited for the full reveal – and today’s feature, as part of Ubisoft Forward 2024, was no different. In this trailer, we once again found ourselves diving in to the story of Kay Vess, as she seeks out Experts across the galaxy – an assortment of characters who can offer insight and progress.

Following Vess as she makes her way to her ship – the Trailblazer – and out into the expanse of space, we scored a closer look at the menu and interface for both regular interaction, and for dogfights against hostile fighters in space (earning reputation with assorted factions, planets and groups in the process).

Wandering through Mos Eisley, and yes, popping in to the cantina, showed off some of the variety in Star Wars Outlaws‘ environments. From industrial droid paraphernalia to the saturated orange sand of the desert, it feels equal parts familiar, and yet still exciting.

XDefiant is getting a new faction in Season One

XDefiant is showing no signs of slowing down, with the latest trailer at Ubisoft Forward revealing a host of new features, including: a new faction, three free new weapons, one new map per month, a new Capture the Flag mode, new ranked progression, and more.

Skull and Bones has a lot of new content coming up as part of this new Seasons Update – including a brand new 5v5 PVP mode, a new Sea Lord and a legendary Sea Monster.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gets Story DLC teaser

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting a brand new DLC, titled Divine Trials. The DLC is set to include new combat challenges, revisited bosses, puzzle challenges, platform challenges, and more – plus some new amulets and outfits to keep you looking fresh.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is getting a sizeable update titled Temple of Fire – bringing with it a new biome, new mobs, weapons and more.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming in 2026

Blink and you may just miss it… The one thing we were silently begging to get news of during this Ubisoft Forward 2024 has arrived. In honour of the franchise’s 35th anniversary, we now officially have a new teaser for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Sky Breaker story pack coming soon

Ready for this alien adventure to continue? With more stunning landscapes and fantastical environments, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s The Sky Breaker DLC will be arriving on 16 July 2024.

The Crew Motorfest: Chase Squad has been revealed

With a new island to explore – as well as new vehicles, playlists, and more – Ubisoft Forward 2024 brought with it a reveal trailer for The Crew Motorfest: Chase Squad. There’s set to be a full reveal for this game in September.

Anno 117: Pax Romana gets a fun live action teaser

Anno 117: Pax Romana will be launching for PC and consoles in 2025, and its very funny live action teaser at Ubisoft Forward 2024 has us intrigued – especially with the news that the game will allow you to choose your starting province for the first time.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows extended gameplay shows off Yasuke

With one of the most impressively atmospheric reveals of Ubisoft Forward 2024, Assassin’s Creed Shadows cast the conference and audience in a brilliant red glow. In this extended look at gameplay, we start by following Yasuke, a samurai based upon a real historical figure of the period, in his quest to assassinate someone in the town of Fukuchiyama.

It’s a stunning glimpse at the gameplay, but also a striking look at how beautiful the game is. Roaming the streets, lined with cherry blossom trees in full bloom, it’s equally engaging to scope out the environment as it is to see Yasuke beat the ever-loving hell out of his enemies with a huge weapon.

Not long after, we see the arrival of Naoe, a shinobi whose approach is much more stealthy. Infiltrating the castle, we see more of the sneaking skills you can explore – from throwing weapons in the dark through to the all-important diving assassination. You can choose to play as either character, and switch between when you can. Whether you prefer brawn or shadows, there’s a playstyle for you.

To re-watch Ubisoft Forward 2024, check out the replays on YouTube, Twitch, and other Ubisoft social channels.