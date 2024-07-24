Ubisoft attempts to address Assassin’s Creed Shadows discourse

Ubisoft has attempted to address the concerns of some Assassin’s Creed “fans” over its approach to depicting Feudal Japan and the samurai in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, in a lengthy statement posted to social media and the Ubisoft blog.

Across several paragraphs, Ubisoft has outlined its passion for Japanese history, and the process of consultancy that helped to form the game. It acknowledged that some mistakes were made, referencing the accidental inclusion of a flag from a Japanese reenactment group in promotional material and concept art, but maintains that it has taken great effort to present an accurate, respectful depiction of Japan and its culture.

It has also, in stranger fashion, attempted to address complaints from some parties that Yasuke, commonly known as the first Black samurai, is one of the main protagonists of the game. Since Assassin’s Creed Shadows was revealed, loud critics have attempted to discredit Yasuke’s appearance, in arguments frequently skirting racism – or being outright racist.

It’s alleged at least one social media user posed as a Japanese historian in the attempt to create a false narrative about Yasuke, and other users began a campaign against the inclusion of Yasuke, claiming they wanted a Japanese protagonist for Shadows. With buzzwords like “woke” and “DEI” being thrown around, however, the arguments have largely been seen as disingenuous.

Regardless, this discourse was loud enough to reach Ubisoft’s ears, and so the company has attempted to address the so-called “controversy” by pointing out that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a work of fiction inspired by real historical events and figures, and does not necessarily aim for complete historical accuracy.

“From its inception, the series has taken creative license and incorporated fantasy elements to craft engaging and immersive experiences,” Ubisoft said. “The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this … While Yasuke is depicted as a samurai in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we acknowledge that this is a matter of debate and discussion. We have woven this carefully into our narrative…”

Reassurances about the game’s lack of historical accuracy have unfortunately fed the fires of naysayers, who have turned Yasuke’s inclusion into a war over culture, sparking renewed discourse about the game. While the message posted by Ubisoft is purely intended for the game’s Japanese community to reassure of a commitment to cultural respect, many critics have spun it for their own arguments, cottoning onto Ubisoft’s acknowledgement of “debate and discussion” around Yasuke.

In keeping its statement as vague as possible, while crucially mentioning Assassin’s Creed‘s historical liberties, Ubisoft has left a door open for this discourse – rather than shutting it down entirely. It’s likely conversations around the game will continue, regardless of this attempt to stamp down debate. Unfortunately, the naysayers will also likely get louder, as those who oppose Yasuke’s depiction are emboldened by the continued furore.