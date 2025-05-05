Turnip Boy gets new mail-stealing spin-off game

We all know Turnip Boy is a thieving little criminal, causing chaos wherever he goes – but how did it all begin? What original sin doomed Turnip Boy to a life of wanton destruction? In Turnip Boy Steals the Mail, franchise developer Snoozy Kazoo will reveal exactly that, as Turnip Boy takes his first steps into a life of crime.

As announced, this is a prequel spin-off that reimagines the world of Turnip Boy in side-scrolling runner format. Once again, you step into the shoes of Turnip Boy, here committing his very first felony of stealing mail from his nearest neighbours.

Here’s the official game description, per Snoozy Kazoo:

“Turnip Boy’s been running from his crime-filled past even before he started evading taxes! Help Turnip Boy commit his very first felony as he steals the mail from innocent citizens, try to get rich quick… until he steals something he shouldn’t have.”

“Team up with new wacky friends in a crappy spray-painted mail truck as you dash through familiar environments. Steal mail from the side of the road to reach new high-scores and progress in the story, or study different playstyles to survive as long as possible in infinite runner mode!”

Turnip Boy Steals the Mail – Announcement Trailer

Based on the first trailer for this upcoming game, Steals the Mail looks absolutely delightful. In runner rounds, you’ll make your way through various courses, stealing mail as you run and jump, avoiding obstacles while also taking time to justify your crimes.

While this does appear to be a very different sort of game, compared to other Turnip Boy adventures, it seems just as cosy and delightful. For those Turnip Boy-heads into the lore of the series, it should also be a welcome glimpse into the rise of a master criminal.

At this stage, Turnip Boy Steals the Mail hasn’t been dated, but we do expect more details in the coming months. In the meantime, you can now wishlist the game on Steam.