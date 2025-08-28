Fans of The Thing and slasher classic Halloween listen up – John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando is upon us.

The upcoming co-op zombie first-person shooter recently got its first hands-on preview and the prospect is clear; don’t try to reinvent the wheel, rather hit the same notes as some of the zombie classic from years gone by.



With Killing Floor 3 being released to a rather lukewarm reception, this co-op title feels exactly what the genre needed.

At first glance, it appears Toxic Commando understands one thing very clearly; these games thrive on pure carnage and fun, not on complexity or even sim-like elements.

Muscle cars, heavy weapons and a hefty dose of B-movie charm, Toxic Commando seems to deliver the kind of chaos that makes you stick your lips out while drowning in blood and zombie guts.

Toxic Commando Gameplay

Toxic Commando’s preview doesn’t bore you with endless chore grinds and isn’t afraid to stick you right into the middle of it, without covering your screen in unnecessary menus beforehand. It’s pick up and play, preferably with friends.

There is an interesting emphasis on vehicular combat, with zombies getting mowed down while loud, Carpenter-inspired synth rock blared through the speakers.

Sounds silly? Yes. Is it still incredibly stylish? You bet. Especially during this time of gaming history, this trashy silliness might just be exactly what players want.

Zombies, Guns and B-Movie Gore

Dead Island 2 reviewed well after being released two years ago and since then, zombie game fans haven’t quite felt that B-Movie flair in any other title, since most zombie/horde shooters seem to take themselves a bit too seriously.

t’s over the top, with all its shotguns, machine guns and explosives, adding some of the usual special enemy types to blow through as well. It all seems to play it very safe, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing.



The tone itself is also pure Carpenter; one lines, campy horror/slasher vibes and just enough chilling dread to keep the adrenaline flowing.

This isn’t Resident Evil or even Outlast: it’s more The Texas Chainsaw Massacre meets Dawn of the Dead. The verdict so far? Satisfying B-Movie gore, exaggerated to the max.

Toxic Commando Release Date

You might be aware of this, but John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando isn’t out yet. The hands-on preview however, paints a picture of a title that knows exactly what it is. It doesn’t always need to be some epic, super stern and serious yet emotional experience for players. Sometimes campy fun is okay.

Toxic Commando breaches the room without a self-insert of the developers, without politics, without any more complicated issues it tackles; it’s bullets, explosions, and one-liners. Oh, and zombies. Lots of zombies.

Toxic Commando is slated for a 2026 release, although not official date has been revealed.