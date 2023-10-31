News

Tony Hawk is bringing an immersive Pro Skater show to Brisbane

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is being brought to life at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall.
31 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
tony hawk's pro skater fortitude music hall

Culture

Image: Joshua Cutillo

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is celebrating 25 years of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video games with an immersive live show, set to take place at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall in Australia on 27 January 2024. While Hawk will be touring the entirety of Australia in January, with live talk shows taking place in New South Wales, and Victoria, it appears the IRL THPS experience will be exclusive to Brisbane.

As part of the event, the Fortitude Music Hall will be “transformed to replicate a visually iconic level from the game,” with Tony Hawk and a number of notable skaters appearing to perform in a live skateboarding demo, featuring a special 11-foot vertical ramp. Hawk will be joined by the Birdhouse skate crew, which includes Lizzie Armanto, Elliot Sloan, Reese Nelson and Felipe Nunes.

As tricks are performed, Bodyjar, DZ Deathrays, and Alex Lahey will play live tracks from the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack. There’ll also be musical performances from punk bands Yours Truly and Teenage Joans, as well as Birdman, the official “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band.”

The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games will also be available to play during the event, with a 5-metre video wall projecting gameplay for everyone to see.

Per a press release, there will be two major sessions for the ‘Tony Hawk Takeover’ – an all-ages day session featuring Birdman, Teenage Joans, Yours Truly, and a DZ Deathrays DJ set, and an 18+ night session featuring Bodyjar, Birdman, Alex Lahey, and a DZ Deathrays DJ set.

In both sessions, skaters including Tony Hawk, Lizzie Armanto, Elliot Sloan, Reese Nelson, Tate Carew, Felipe Nunes, “JAWS”, Shawn Hale, David Loy, and Clint Walker will be performing.

Presale for the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater live experience will go live on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 at 9:00 am AEDT, with general tickets on sale from 2 November 2023 at 9:00 am AEDT. Spots are expected to be limited, so get in quick if you’re keen for some full-bodied 1990s video game nostalgia.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

