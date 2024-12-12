This War of Mine’s new DLC will support humanitarian aid

This War of Mine‘s new Forget Celebrations DLC will directly support those impacted by war, as 11 bit studios has confirmed all proceeds from sales will go towards charity partners Liberty Ukraine Foundation, Amnesty International, War Child, and Indie Games Poland. Anyone who purchases the DLC will contribute to this charity drive, in service of the game’s message.

For those unfamiliar, This War of Mine is a war survival simulator that follows groups of civilians who must deal with a constant lack of food and medicine, bombardments by missiles and other weapons, and the advances of more hostile survivors. It’s a sombre game that aims to reflect the realities of war, and doesn’t shy away from the impact it has on the general population.

Forget Celebrations is a new chapter that follows the struggles of Katia, a war correspondent who first appeared in the base game.

“The DLC opens with Katia struggling to write a book about the tragedies of people affected by conflicts,” 11 bit studios said. “A sudden missile attack shatters Katia’s home and draws her work to a stop. Now, severely injured, she waits for a rescue party sent by her publisher. Before it arrives, you must help Katia look for her missing book materials while trying to survive in a war-torn city.”

“Ten years. Sounds like a good opportunity to rejoice, right? It’s sad. We must. Forget our celebrations.”

In this tale, 11 bit studios aims to expand This War of Mine, while also highlighting the very real dangers facing journalists reporting from war zones. Given the state of the world right now, it’s a DLC that feels very relevant, and educational. As noted, 11 bit studios is aiming to raise awareness and empathy in this new DLC story.

“As the world calls for peace, everyone at 11 bit studios and Vile Monarch – the lead development studio that created this new content – would be deeply moved if you chose to support this cause,” the studio said in a press release. “Your support makes a difference – thank you for standing with us.”

This War of Mine: Forget Celebrations is now available.